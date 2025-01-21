Sen. Chris Murphy Says We Need to Talk About Elon Musk's 'Heil Hitler' Salutes

Sen. Chris Murphy is like a dog with a bone. He obviously has a bug up his butt about Elon Musk.

All you need to know. The billionaires are in charge. Not you. https://t.co/oayrMukR0H — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 20, 2025

As our own Queen of Twitchy™ reported earlier, Brit Hume had just a few words for Murphy, who posted that it wasn't a gaffe — it was clear as day that Musk had given two Nazi salutes on Inauguration Day. "Feels like this is all we should be talking about tomorrow," he posted, asking if we all hadn't seen the anti-Semitism in MAGA. (Yeah, all of those pro-Hamas protesters in the street with Palestinian flags are MAGA.)

This belongs in the bullsh*t hall of fame. https://t.co/V3nyYxwgOa — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 21, 2025

As we reported earlier, Elise Stefanik, whom President Donald Trump has nominated to be our next U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., testified in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, but none of the senators seemed to have any interest in her suitability for the job. Sen. Tim Kaine badgered her about her "fantasy" that any Democratic senators are for an open border.

Murphy, on the other hand, wanted Stefanik's take on Musk's two "Heil Hitler" salutes. Again, what was this hearing about?

We need to talk about what happened last night.



I asked Trump's UN nominee, who wants to lead an effort to combat antisemitism at the UN, what she thought about Elon's Musk's Nazi salute and the celebration of it by domestic neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups. pic.twitter.com/OZCfFzhOEo — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 21, 2025

Hey Chris, this problem is way more widespread than you thought! pic.twitter.com/I99bNjJyrW — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) January 21, 2025

You must really think that your constituents are stupid. — Boxjockey (@JerryHinson16) January 21, 2025

Stop making up problems because you don’t want to solve any actual ones. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 21, 2025

You got schooled. It was glorious. Imagine posting this thinking you won that debate. 🙄 — Dave Rau (@DavidRau101) January 21, 2025

Elon was throwing his heart to the crowd. ♥️https://t.co/BQtjY5uvjI — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) January 21, 2025

I can’t believe you keep embarrassing yourself like this.



Is it a kink? — Florida Dad 🇺🇸🐊 (@Corona3743) January 21, 2025

The DNC should put together a video titled “How not to get our ass kicked liked we did in 2024” and should start with this moronic clip. — AmErican (@Flipper628) January 21, 2025

Remember that there's currently no leader of the Democratic Party. So a bunch of midwits like Chris are going to go full embarrassing performative resistance nonsense like this for the conch shell now. https://t.co/ISx1wv9trA — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 21, 2025

No, we don't need to talk about this.



Instead, we need to talk about what an unserious dumbass you are that you think spreading a stupid lie about Elon Musk is an appropriate way to spend your time in a confirmation hearing for our UN Ambassador.



Grow up, you petulant child. — Scott McKay (@TheHayride) January 21, 2025

You are literally a fucking idiot. — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) January 21, 2025

He's lobbying hard for that "Dumbest Senator" award.

Yet here you are on the platform he owns. — Billy Allred (@Bubbaallred) January 21, 2025

Yep, all the time. He should have posted this to Bluesky or REDNote.

***