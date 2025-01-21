CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Repeats J6 Lie While Refusing to Discuss Actual Deaths Caused...
VIP
Rep. Zoe Lofgren Outraged That Trump Pardoned Brian Sicknick's Killer
BREAKING: SHUTDOWN of Federal Government DEI Offices and Programs Starts Wednesday
Coast Guard Commandant Terminated for Prioritizing DEI Over Border Security
Sen. Tim Kaine Says the Idea That Democrats Want an Open Border Is...
Obama Bro Says Trump Made It Clear It’s OK to Beat Police Officers
Promise Made, Promise Kept: President Trump Grants Full Pardon to Silk Road Founder...
Lectern Lecture: Out with the Scold, in with the True - Woke Bishop...
Trump Pulls the Plug on John Bolton's Security: 'No More Protection'
Sure, Jan! 'Historian of Fascism' Says Elon Musk's Rally Gesture Was Belligerent Nazi...
Woke Bishop In 2020 Said We Need to Replace Trump
VIP
The Hypocrite Pope
Harry Sisson Says MAGA Got Played as Grocery Prices Haven't Come Down
Slippery Slope: Canadian Doctors Demonstrate Evils of MAID Program With Ghoulish Organ Don...

Sen. Chris Murphy Says We Need to Talk About Elon Musk's 'Heil Hitler' Salutes

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on January 21, 2025
Twitchy

Sen. Chris Murphy is like a dog with a bone. He obviously has a bug up his butt about Elon Musk.

Advertisement

As our own Queen of Twitchy™ reported earlier, Brit Hume had just a few words for Murphy, who posted that it wasn't a gaffe — it was clear as day that Musk had given two Nazi salutes on Inauguration Day. "Feels like this is all we should be talking about tomorrow," he posted, asking if we all hadn't seen the anti-Semitism in MAGA. (Yeah, all of those pro-Hamas protesters in the street with Palestinian flags are MAGA.)

As we reported earlier, Elise Stefanik, whom President Donald Trump has nominated to be our next U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., testified in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, but none of the senators seemed to have any interest in her suitability for the job. Sen. Tim Kaine badgered her about her "fantasy" that any Democratic senators are for an open border.  

Murphy, on the other hand, wanted Stefanik's take on Musk's two "Heil Hitler" salutes. Again, what was this hearing about?

Recommended

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Repeats J6 Lie While Refusing to Discuss Actual Deaths Caused by BLM Riots
Warren Squire
Advertisement
Advertisement

He's lobbying hard for that "Dumbest Senator" award.

Yep, all the time. He should have posted this to Bluesky or REDNote.

***

Tags: CHRIS MURPHY ELISE STEFANIK ELON MUSK NAZI UNITED NATIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Repeats J6 Lie While Refusing to Discuss Actual Deaths Caused by BLM Riots
Warren Squire
Lectern Lecture: Out with the Scold, in with the True - Woke Bishop Parody Video Is Mucho Caliente!
Warren Squire
Coast Guard Commandant Terminated for Prioritizing DEI Over Border Security
Brett T.
Sen. Tim Kaine Says the Idea That Democrats Want an Open Border Is Fantasy
Brett T.
BREAKING: SHUTDOWN of Federal Government DEI Offices and Programs Starts Wednesday
Warren Squire
OOPSIES! Lawyer Repping 8 Deep State Officials Losing Security Clearance Accidentally Proves Trump Right
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Repeats J6 Lie While Refusing to Discuss Actual Deaths Caused by BLM Riots Warren Squire
Advertisement