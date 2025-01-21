Sen. Tim Kaine Says the Idea That Democrats Want an Open Border Is Fantasy

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted this clip, so you know he thinks it makes Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine look good. Elise Stefanik, who's been nominated by President Donald Trump to be the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., was being questioned by Kaine, who recently explained that his strategy to derail Pete Hegseth's nomination was to attack his character with charges of infidelity and sexual misconduct.

Kaine made it clear that there are no Democrat senators who are for open borders. It's a fantasy. Never mind that Joe Biden sued Texas every time the state made an effort to close its border and sent construction equipment to lift razor wire so illegal immigrants could pass under.

Tim Kaine to Elise Stefanik: "The notion that Democratic senators are for open borders and allowing illegal aliens to vote is a fantasy." pic.twitter.com/dOETvlw0WL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2025

Good, then nobody should be against closing the borders. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) January 21, 2025

Maybe she should have been able to point out the Senate has been sitting on HR2 from the last Congress almost 2 years now? — Mícheál MacRodáin 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@sfdoc110) January 21, 2025

No it isn't. You shall know them by their deeds.



The purpose of a system is what it does. — Rob Eno (@Robeno) January 21, 2025

Actions speak a hell of a lot louder than words, Timmy. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) January 21, 2025

The fantasy is that the party of sanctuary cities, no voter id, no border wall and no “remain in Mexico” to name a few idiocies, is not for open borders. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) January 21, 2025

Good then! Closing them will get zero push back. — HattiesClemy (@HattiesClemy) January 21, 2025

So for the past four years, theyve been completely powerless to do something, odd thing to admit but OK — Patti Jones (@realpattijones) January 21, 2025

So somehow, a Democratic president allowed more than 10 million illegal immigrants to enter the country, but Democrats aren't for open borders.

Wait, what? He said that with a straight face? — Brandon Edwards (@FioreUnited) January 21, 2025

This is why you lost. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) January 21, 2025

What job is she applying for again ?



How is this relevant ? — Winters Politics 🖤 (@WintersPolitics) January 21, 2025

It's not, but Kaine doesn't care.

Tell the truth about those border security bills that were killed. — celt_memes (@CelticViking19) January 21, 2025

That’s weird because 30 Democrat Senators just voted against the Laken Riley Act — SuperPratt (@HHrvynia) January 21, 2025

Tim Kaine is a clown show. — MIKΞ STAHL (@mikeastahl) January 21, 2025

He really is. And he could have been vice president.

***