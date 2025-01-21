BREAKING: SHUTDOWN of Federal Government DEI Offices and Programs Starts Wednesday
The Hypocrite Pope
Harry Sisson Says MAGA Got Played as Grocery Prices Haven't Come Down
Slippery Slope: Canadian Doctors Demonstrate Evils of MAID Program With Ghoulish Organ Don...
Recently Pardoned J6er Creates New Party Game ... Spot the Best Reaction from...
Couch Tater Brian Stelter Is Back Doing What He Does Best: Watching Fox...
HARD PASS: Former VP Kamala Harris Wants Us to Stay Connected With Her...

Sen. Tim Kaine Says the Idea That Democrats Want an Open Border Is Fantasy

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 21, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted this clip, so you know he thinks it makes Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine look good. Elise Stefanik, who's been nominated by President Donald Trump to be the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., was being questioned by Kaine, who recently explained that his strategy to derail Pete Hegseth's nomination was to attack his character with charges of infidelity and sexual misconduct.

Kaine made it clear that there are no Democrat senators who are for open borders. It's a fantasy. Never mind that Joe Biden sued Texas every time the state made an effort to close its border and sent construction equipment to lift razor wire so illegal immigrants could pass under.

So somehow, a Democratic president allowed more than 10 million illegal immigrants to enter the country, but Democrats aren't for open borders.

It's not, but Kaine doesn't care.

He really is. And he could have been vice president.

