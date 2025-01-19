The Kaine Scrutiny: Democrat Senator Reveals Strategy to Derail Pete Hegseth’s Confirmation

VIP
Warren Squire  |  11:45 PM on January 19, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia says he has a special strategy to derail Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth’s Senate confirmation - attacking his character. Yes, that seems like a brilliant strategy when you consider how many praise the United States Senate as a bastion of morality and character. Womp! Womp! Nobody said Kaine was smart.

Here’s more from Politico, (READ)

There’s something patently absurd about creepy Kaine going after anyone’s character. 

Commenters say just take a look at who Kaine is buddies with.

The Senate confirmation hearings, which started early last week, have been a showcase for the Democrat Party’s most unhinged members. Many questions have centered on the past sexual conduct of the nominees.

Many of the attacks have blown up in the Senators’ faces, making them a laughingstock on live TV.

As bad as this behavior is, several posters want Senate Democrats to keep doing it.

The more exposure Americans get to the insane antics of Kaine, and his fellow crazed Democrats, the better it is for Republicans. So, Dems keep attacking Hegseth’s and the other nominees’ character, it only reflects on your own.

