The Kaine Scrutiny: Democrat Senator Reveals Strategy to Derail Pete Hegseth’s Confirmation

Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia says he has a special strategy to derail Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth’s Senate confirmation - attacking his character. Yes, that seems like a brilliant strategy when you consider how many praise the United States Senate as a bastion of morality and character. Womp! Womp! Nobody said Kaine was smart.

Here’s more from Politico, (READ)

Tim Kaine explains strategy on Pete Hegseth https://t.co/iwxrZfTsrd — POLITICO (@politico) January 19, 2025

There’s something patently absurd about creepy Kaine going after anyone’s character.

Commenters say just take a look at who Kaine is buddies with.

It doesn't need an explanation, it was pretty clear what he was doing, being a lowlife scumbag and a complete hypocrite. More than half the people sitting beside him have far worse morals than what he described for Hegseth. — Buzz Killington (@OU8Nucks) January 19, 2025

Calling Hegseth's character into question is rich, given Kaine's support of the nanny-impregnator and the guy who raped @atensnut — Calvin Dodge (@caldodge) January 19, 2025

He was so worried about character that he ran with Hillary? — Rikkor88 (@Benno888) January 19, 2025

The Senate confirmation hearings, which started early last week, have been a showcase for the Democrat Party’s most unhinged members. Many questions have centered on the past sexual conduct of the nominees.

Point fingers?



That’s the Progressive strategy on everything. — Cody Penn-Dent (@codypd) January 19, 2025

Spewing nonsense because that’s all they got.



Panic is setting in as they realize the magnitude of the hole they’ve dug for themselves.



🫡🇺🇸 — John Stock (@JJandBandit) January 19, 2025

Hmmmmm, let's see: Making an ass out of oneself to "get" the nominee ...



EFFING BRILLIANT! pic.twitter.com/Nrba3tLrnv — C.J. Simones (@cjsimones7) January 19, 2025

Many of the attacks have blown up in the Senators’ faces, making them a laughingstock on live TV.

As bad as this behavior is, several posters want Senate Democrats to keep doing it.

The DNC needs to keep Kaine front, center and at full volume until midterms at least.

Along with Hirono, Duckworth and Fauxcohontas. — Andrew Harlow (@AndrewfHarlow1) January 19, 2025

Democrats are tone deaf and still haven’t figured out how they lost to Trump. This strategy is how Trump got more votes then democrats — Colorado Native🇺🇸🇸🇻 (@Colorado14er22) January 19, 2025

The more exposure Americans get to the insane antics of Kaine, and his fellow crazed Democrats, the better it is for Republicans. So, Dems keep attacking Hegseth’s and the other nominees’ character, it only reflects on your own.