Jim Acosta Earns ALL the Eye Rolls After Reminding GOP Rep That No...
Conservatives Plead with President Trump to Pardon Pro-Life Activists Targeted by Biden's...
Insanity! Joy Reid and Elie Mystal Lament Ending DEI Could Keep Men Out...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Reminds Us J6 Was the Worst Single Event for Cops...
Zero Stars, Would Not Recommend: President Trump Writes SCATHING Review for Woke 'Bishop'
VIP
Al Gore Tries to Sound the Alarm About Global Warming (Again) and He's...
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
'Double-Take in Shock and Horror'! Tom Homan Stuns CNN Host With a Deportation...
Bye-Bye 'Pride': Marco Rubio's State Department Issues One-Flag Policy ... Guess Which Fla...
'I Want Them Brought to JUSTICE!': Brent Bozell Recounts How His Son Was...
'This Is a Disgrace': JD Vance Shames Media for Desperate Self-Debunking Hit on...
VIP
Justice Deferred Is Justice Denied: A Tale of Two Pardoners
Dems Throw a 'Hail Mary' in a Last Ditch Effort to Defeat Hegseth
SNOW DAY! X Users Share Pics of Once-in-a-Lifetime Southern Snowfall and They'll Blow...

Only in America: Mike Johnson Shares Video of J.D. Vance Entering the Oval Office for the FIRST TIME

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  2:00 PM on January 22, 2025
Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP

When Donald Trump selected J.D. Vance as his running mate last summer, America quickly became re-acquainted with the then-Senator's inspiring life story. As he wrote in his 2016 memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, Vance came from one of the poorest parts of America. He was raised primarily by his 'mamaw' as his single mother struggled with drug addiction. He overcame these struggles and obstacles to join the Marines, attend Ohio State University, go to an Ivy League law school, raise a family, become a venture capitalist, and eventually a successful politician.

Advertisement

It truly is a quintessential story of the American dream. (And Tim Walz, shamefully and hilariously, tried to call Vance 'weird' for it.)

Given his background, however, it is entirely unsurprising that Vance -- who was only a Senator for just over a year (and all during a Democrat administration) before joining the Trump ticket -- had never been in the Oval Office in his entire life. 

That all changed yesterday as Vance, now sworn in as the 50th U.S. Vice President, accompanied Trump into the Oval Office for the first time ever. Recognizing the magnitude of the moment, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson filmed the occasion and then shared it on Twitter this morning. 

Watch: 

The rest of the tweet reads: 

... Only in America can a hardworking young man from Appalachia rise from his humble circumstances to enter the Oval for first time as VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. What a country!

What an exhilarating moment for Vance. And what an uplifting moment for America. 

The only thing that could have made the video better is if Vance, like his daughter on Inauguration Day, had walked through the West Wing and into the Oval Office wearing Bluey Band-Aids on his fingers. 

Recommended

Jim Acosta Earns ALL the Eye Rolls After Reminding GOP Rep That No Lying Is Allowed on CNN
Doug P.
Advertisement

LOL, OK, maybe that would have been a bit too much. (Sorry, J.D., but you can never be as adorable as Mirabel. No one can.) 

Still, there was a clear childlike quality to the look of awe and amazement on Vance's face during his historic entrance. 

As Mary Katherine Ham has noted since the election, and despite the left's attempts to cast him as 'weird,' Vance may be the most 'normal' person to occupy the vice presidency in modern history (and he IS the first Marine to hold that position). 

The expression on his face is exactly how any normal person would react when seeing the office that is home to so much American history. 

If Vance's smile and his exclamation, 'Wow! This is incredible!' doesn't make you love America, then nothing will.

Maybe that's why the left dislikes him so much.

And it's all genuine. Obviously, the moment was recorded, so there is a 'photo op' aspect to it, but you can't fake Vance's wide eyes and nervous laughter as he stepped over the threshold.

Advertisement

Yep, that's the look. It's almost like he can barely believe it himself. 

Others who have been in the Oval Office recognized that look immediately. 

Vance will never forget his moment either, even if Johnson hadn't recorded it. 

Absolutely. 

Even in what must have been a huge surge of excitement and adrenaline, Vance also remained humble in the moment. 

Yeah, we are. We're excited to see those two do great things together over the next four years. 

Advertisement

In 1960, one of Franklin Roosevelt's former vice presidents, John Nance Garner, told Lyndon Johnson that being vice president was 'not worth a bucket of warm spit.' (He actually used a worse word than 'spit,' but the now-famous quote has been modified over the years.)

But watching Vance's expression of wonder as he entered the Oval Office for the first time, we have a feeling he doesn't share that sentiment. 

J.D. Vance is a Marine. He understands the American dream more than most. We can only imagine what must have been going through his head as he took these steps. 

But we'd like to think he was remembering that young boy in Middletown, Ohio, who had all of the odds stacked against him and overcame them all to walk proudly, yet humbly, yesterday into the most famous office in the world. 

Only in America, indeed. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP VICE PRESIDENT WHITE HOUSE J.D. VANCE MIKE JOHNSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jim Acosta Earns ALL the Eye Rolls After Reminding GOP Rep That No Lying Is Allowed on CNN
Doug P.
Rep. Eric Swalwell Reminds Us J6 Was the Worst Single Event for Cops in American History
Doug P.
'Double-Take in Shock and Horror'! Tom Homan Stuns CNN Host With a Deportation Reality Check
Doug P.
Insanity! Joy Reid and Elie Mystal Lament Ending DEI Could Keep Men Out of Women’s Prisons
Warren Squire
Zero Stars, Would Not Recommend: President Trump Writes SCATHING Review for Woke 'Bishop'
Grateful Calvin
Conservatives Plead with President Trump to Pardon Pro-Life Activists Targeted by Biden's Leftist Regime
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jim Acosta Earns ALL the Eye Rolls After Reminding GOP Rep That No Lying Is Allowed on CNN Doug P.
Advertisement