We're ALL Dictators Now! Twitter Turns the 'President Biden Declares' Graphic Into HILARIOUS Memes

We're not sure if the Biden administration is TRYING to set the record for stupidity on their way out the door, but it sure seems like they are. And they are succeeding.

As Twitchy readers know, yesterday, Joe Biden decided that he was going to be a dictator on Day 1,458 by declaring on Twitter that he had ensconced the Equal Rights Amendment into law and the Constitution by executive fiat.

Here is the now-infamous tweet. Note the graphic he used (we'll get back to that image in a moment).

Today I'm affirming what I have long believed and what three-fourths of the states have ratified:



The 28th Amendment is the law of the land, guaranteeing all Americans equal rights and protections under the law regardless of their sex. pic.twitter.com/oZtS6Q89zG — President Biden (@POTUS) January 17, 2025

Biden got resoundingly rebuffed for this ridiculous and unlawful claim by Twitter users, attorneys, Constitutional scholars, Community Notes, and pretty much anyone with a brain. But that didn't stop his Vice President, the constantly inebriated Kamala Harris, who went on Twitter -- AFTER Biden's dictate had been rejected -- to make the same claim.

And these two people are lawyers? In Biden's case, one who (allegedly, but not really) taught Constitutional law?

Yikes.

Of course, leave it to Twitter to take Biden's false claim and run with it to hilarious ends.

Some of the funniest tweets included taking Biden's graphic and inserting new declarations as law.

(When are politicians going to learn not to give such easy ammunition to Twitter?)

We've all known this all along. Might as well enshrine it in the Constitution.

You hear that Applebees? Your long-running scam is coming to an end.

That one is going to be controversial, especially in the South. We imagine it will go all the way up to SCOTUS for adjudication.

Generation X approves of this amendment.

Thank you Joe pic.twitter.com/CnEf4MatMY — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 17, 2025

That one is going to go over well with 'Florida men' everywhere.

Twitchy's very own Coucy chimed in ... with something about France, obviously.

Start packing your bags, Macron, it’s the law of the land now pic.twitter.com/sD3KoPywde — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 17, 2025

Hey, if we're going to restore old monarchies, we prefer the Roman principate. Preferably in the Augustan era.

Others directed new 'Constitutional amendments' at Biden himself.

We can mention a lot of things that Biden IS (none of them good), but Barbara Eden he is NOT.

If you made that into a T-shirt, Biden would almost certainly wear it ... with pride.

On second thought, forget the T-shirt. Biden should get that one tattooed on his chest.

'Repeat the line.'

With all of the recent talk about Biden's senility on his way out of office, we almost -- ALMOST -- forgot what a skeevy creep he is.

After all of these years, especially the last four, we're more convinced than ever that Corn Pop was the good guy at the pool, who just tried to stop Biden from making little boys feel his leg hairs.

HA. That's perfect.

Things got even sillier from there.

Thank you Joe pic.twitter.com/Hig039cMTj — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 17, 2025

A lot of old debates are going to be settled once and for all with the new 'Biden Rule.'

I like it thank you! pic.twitter.com/FdakO5XP3u — Alex (@detachmo) January 17, 2025

Seems like a strange amendment to the Constitution, but Alex 'declared' it on Twitter, so it must be true.

Well, that's just obvious. Especially after CNN's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day in court yesterday.

We should add that to the Constitution on principle alone.

Others had more fun with the 'declaration' without using the template.

Amend the Constitution with this one simple trick pic.twitter.com/YIDNuITvHi — Magills (@magills_) January 17, 2025

Maybe Biden could get away with his student loan scam by tweet as well. He's illegally ignoring the Supreme Court on that one anyway.

Wait wait wait. I was busy today. Did Biden basically pull a Michael Scott? Is that what I’m seeing? pic.twitter.com/dHU8cFa3UF — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) January 17, 2025

LOL. Yes, that is EXACTLY what he pulled.

Nope. We're not touching that one. We've seen the cookie debates on Twitter. They're more violent than a family game of Monopoly.

I DECLARE NO FREEZE JANUARY. pic.twitter.com/XHrWmBfRcC — David Carter (@MrDavidCarter) January 17, 2025

YES!

Stupid global warming. It's not making everything hotter like we were promised.

HAHAHAHA.

Kids have been declaring those for ages—it's time to make it official.

I’m southern, I do declare quite a bit — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) January 17, 2025

We're betting Twitchy's own Carthaginian author is going to have a lot to say about that grits declaration above.

I’m declaring my 28th Amendment: If you make the dinner, you are exempt from cleaning it up. What’s yours? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 17, 2025

Forget the Constitution. That one needs to be added to the Ten Commandments.

I’m declaring my 28th Amendment: no more foreign aid to anyone while the USA has a national debt. https://t.co/ar0T9KZPl6 — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) January 18, 2025

Now, we're talking. Get on that one, DOGE.

With all of the fun everyone was having at Biden's expense yesterday, and at the expense of all of the brain-dead leftists who celebrated his 'declaration,' leave it to Townhall's Kurt Schlichter to recap the (alleged) President's tweet and the day's events flawlessly.

This is the perfect summation of this retarded pseudo president https://t.co/sjEVg4RbiP — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 17, 2025

Absolutely, without question, and beyond a single shred of doubt.

Whenever Biden gets around to building his Presidential library, this final, insane Twitter proclamation about the Constitution and the Equal Rights Amendment should be put on a plaque and hung in front of the entrance. After all, people who go into that building should know what they are in for.

Just another 48 hours, Twitchy readers. We've lasted this long, we're sure we can make it that far.

But boy, oh boy, Joe Biden seems dead set on testing our resolve in the dwindling days he has left.