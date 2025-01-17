Kamala Harris Applauds Biden's New 'Law of the Land' and This Just Keeps Getting More Embarrassing

With just three days to go before Americans can start trying to put the train wreck that was the Biden-Harris administration behind them, the White House is throwing everything at the wall to hope people are dumb enough to think it constitutes a legacy. As we told you earlier, one of those Biden White House strategies is to brag about "constitutional amendments by tweet."

Yes, you heard that right: The White House that said Trump would be an authoritarian "threat to democracy" is trying to claim that Biden decreed a new constitutional amendment under the "because I said so on social media" clause of the Constitution:

Today I'm affirming what I have long believed and what three-fourths of the states have ratified:



The 28th Amendment is the law of the land, guaranteeing all Americans equal rights and protections under the law regardless of their sex. pic.twitter.com/oZtS6Q89zG — President Biden (@POTUS) January 17, 2025

They've officially entered the Land of Make Believe and Team Biden would like everybody else to join them.

Are the people lecturing us about Democracy for 8 years really telling us the Constitution can be amended by Presidential tweet? — Holden (@Holden114) January 17, 2025

That's exactly what's happening, and Biden is incapable of recognizing the irony after years of calling Trump a wannabe dictator.

Vice President Kamala Harris would appreciate it if everybody would be unburdened by the Constitution that has been and join her and Joe in embracing the new "constitutional amendment by tweet" era of America:

The Equal Rights Amendment is the 28th Amendment, and it is the law of the land. pic.twitter.com/jl1Ewg2JAf — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 17, 2025

This is beyond embarrassing, even for this bunch.

No matter how senile and demented Biden is, never underestimate Kam-Kam's ability to out-stupid him. https://t.co/CRXBq4hFwQ — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 17, 2025

Imagine the response from these same Dems if Trump did the "new laws by social media post" thing.

Happy to help with this Community Note. (I didn’t write it, but I rated it). https://t.co/xtaHMM4OFF — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) January 17, 2025

The POTUS and VP accounts getting community noted on their way out is the perfect ending to this administration. 🤡🤡 https://t.co/qqn1tZAoDX — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) January 17, 2025

They're leaving the same way they arrived, which is by lying and gaslighting like crazy.

We're guessing the usual suspects in the MSM "fact-checking" field won't make too much noise about this insanity.

At the very least those hacks will find a way to rate Biden and Harris' claims as "partly true."

