Kamala Harris Applauds Biden's New 'Law of the Land' and This Just Keeps Getting More Embarrassing

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on January 17, 2025
Twitchy

With just three days to go before Americans can start trying to put the train wreck that was the Biden-Harris administration behind them, the White House is throwing everything at the wall to hope people are dumb enough to think it constitutes a legacy. As we told you earlier, one of those Biden White House strategies is to brag about "constitutional amendments by tweet." 

Yes, you heard that right: The White House that said Trump would be an authoritarian "threat to democracy" is trying to claim that Biden decreed a new constitutional amendment under the "because I said so on social media" clause of the Constitution:

They've officially entered the Land of Make Believe and Team Biden would like everybody else to join them.

That's exactly what's happening, and Biden is incapable of recognizing the irony after years of calling Trump a wannabe dictator.

Vice President Kamala Harris would appreciate it if everybody would be unburdened by the Constitution that has been and join her and Joe in embracing the new "constitutional amendment by tweet" era of America:

This is beyond embarrassing, even for this bunch. 

Imagine the response from these same Dems if Trump did the "new laws by social media post" thing. 

They're leaving the same way they arrived, which is by lying and gaslighting like crazy.

We're guessing the usual suspects in the MSM "fact-checking" field won't make too much noise about this insanity.

At the very least those hacks will find a way to rate Biden and Harris' claims as "partly true." 

***

