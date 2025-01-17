Not So Fast! Kirsten Gillibrand DRAGGED for Premature Victory Lap on the Equal Rights Amendment

A little while ago, we told you how President Joe Biden pulled a Michael Scott and simply declared the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) to be ratified as the 28th Amendment to the Constitution.

As this writer's colleague Aaron pointed out, that's problematic for several reasons. This writer would also like to note that the people who spent the last decade screaming about NORMS and DEMOCRACY because of Donald Trump are perfectly fine with Biden circumventing the Constitutional process to pass the ERA.

Exactly a month ago, this writer told you how Biden was pressuring the Archivist to publish the ERA, something -- thankfully -- the Archivist refuses to do because it's unconstitutional and against the law.

At the same time, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand pushed for the Archivist to break the law, too.

And now Gillibrand is taking a very premature victory lap on the ERA:

President Biden just declared that the Equal Rights Amendment is now a valid part of the Constitution, and should be considered the law of the land.



This is an incredible moment for reproductive freedom, and a historic day for equality – especially with Americans facing the… https://t.co/ZoRdbDFoug — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 17, 2025

The entire post reads:

This is an incredible moment for reproductive freedom, and a historic day for equality – especially with Americans facing the further degradation of reproductive freedom as the incoming administration takes power. Now, women living in states with restrictions on their reproductive freedoms can – and should – file suits to overturn these unconstitutional laws that discriminate on the basis of sex. I know they will have ample support as they seek justice, and I promise to stand by their side in this fight.

And there it is.

This is about undermining the Dobbs decision and taking away state abortion restrictions.

This won't hold up in SCOTUS.

But you can bet abortion advocates are filing suit as we speak amid the chaos Biden's declaration has caused.

Resign. You're clearly too unfit and ignorant to sit in the US Senate.



You just flat out lied to America and violated your oath to uphold the Constitution by lying about a fake amendment. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 17, 2025

If Gillibrand wants the ERA to pass, she can start the process over again.

The president CAN'T declare something an amendment. You are the dumbest people alive — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) January 17, 2025

They're not dumb. They know exactly what they're doing here.

He got Community Noted -- multiple times -- you blithering idiot. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 17, 2025

This is an insult to blithering idiots.

He's not a king you dope. That train left sometime in the 70s but you already knew that. — OG Battlechop (@ssnbattlechop) January 17, 2025

She knows. And she knows a second attempt would go down in flames.

Imagine what it would be able to do for drafting women and forcing them into risks that the men face… good times, eh? — Blad (@tlindblad) January 17, 2025

THIS.

They never think through the consequences of their actions.

You're a disgrace not only to the United States Senate but to the basic understanding of civics that should be the obligation of every citizen. https://t.co/7DwlU9KVww — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 17, 2025

Yes she is a disgrace.

This is an insane lie coming from an insane senator.



No, the ERA is not part of the Constitution.



There is no 28th Amendment.



Biden doesn't have that power. It was never properly ratified. The Archivist of the United States was clear on this.



Shame on Gillibrand. https://t.co/RiCAhnWFbQ — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 17, 2025

It's breathtaking in its audacity.