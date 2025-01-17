Axios CEO Jim VandeHei Is Very Unhappy the Left Will Have a Hard...
BREAKING: Supreme Court Makes Decision on TikTok ‘Ban’
ZERO Credibility: CBS Asks Why Wildfire Conspiracy Theories Are Going Viral and X...
VIP
What Jim Acosta Said Yesterday vs. Today's Verdict About CNN Is Shot/Chaser GOLD
Try Not to Laugh at Lawyer's Argument Against CNN Having to Pay Punitive...
'CAN'T Be Serious'! John Harwood Uses This Democrat to Prove Biden DOESN'T...
BREAKING: Jury Finds CNN LIABLE for Defamation Against Zachary Young and His Operations...
Joe Concha Spots 'Perfect Encapsulation of Media Mindset' As Journos Gear Up for...
List of Who's NOT Attending Trump's Inauguration Says SO MUCH About Who Trump...
That's One Hell of a Forked Tongue: The Atlantic SUDDENLY Has a Problem...
BREAKING: Lame Duck Biden Attempts to Declare That the Equal Rights Amendment Is...
Donald Trump Is Ready to Chew Gum and Kick Butt (and He's All...
Yup, She BROKE Him! Adam Schiff Still CRYING to Nicolle Wallace About Pam...
NOW It Can Be Told! NY Times Reports What Chuck Schumer Knew About...

Not So Fast! Kirsten Gillibrand DRAGGED for Premature Victory Lap on the Equal Rights Amendment

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on January 17, 2025
imgflip

A little while ago, we told you how President Joe Biden pulled a Michael Scott and simply declared the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) to be ratified as the 28th Amendment to the Constitution.

Advertisement

As this writer's colleague Aaron pointed out, that's problematic for several reasons. This writer would also like to note that the people who spent the last decade screaming about NORMS and DEMOCRACY because of Donald Trump are perfectly fine with Biden circumventing the Constitutional process to pass the ERA.

Exactly a month ago, this writer told you how Biden was pressuring the Archivist to publish the ERA, something -- thankfully -- the Archivist refuses to do because it's unconstitutional and against the law.

At the same time, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand pushed for the Archivist to break the law, too.

And now Gillibrand is taking a very premature victory lap on the ERA:

The entire post reads:

This is an incredible moment for reproductive freedom, and a historic day for equality – especially with Americans facing the further degradation of reproductive freedom as the incoming administration takes power.

Now, women living in states with restrictions on their reproductive freedoms can – and should – file suits to overturn these unconstitutional laws that discriminate on the basis of sex. I know they will have ample support as they seek justice, and I promise to stand by their side in this fight.

Recommended

ZERO Credibility: CBS Asks Why Wildfire Conspiracy Theories Are Going Viral and X Users Answer Them
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

And there it is.

This is about undermining the Dobbs decision and taking away state abortion restrictions.

This won't hold up in SCOTUS.

But you can bet abortion advocates are filing suit as we speak amid the chaos Biden's declaration has caused.

If Gillibrand wants the ERA to pass, she can start the process over again.

They're not dumb. They know exactly what they're doing here.

This is an insult to blithering idiots.

She knows. And she knows a second attempt would go down in flames.

Advertisement

THIS.

They never think through the consequences of their actions.

Yes she is a disgrace.

It's breathtaking in its audacity.

Tags: CONSTITUTION JOE BIDEN KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ZERO Credibility: CBS Asks Why Wildfire Conspiracy Theories Are Going Viral and X Users Answer Them
Amy Curtis
Axios CEO Jim VandeHei Is Very Unhappy the Left Will Have a Hard Time Blaming the GOP for L.A. Wildfires
Amy Curtis
Try Not to Laugh at Lawyer's Argument Against CNN Having to Pay Punitive Damages in Defamation Suit
Doug P.
BREAKING: Supreme Court Makes Decision on TikTok ‘Ban’
Aaron Walker
BREAKING: Lame Duck Biden Attempts to Declare That the Equal Rights Amendment Is Ratified
Aaron Walker
'CAN'T Be Serious'! John Harwood Uses This Democrat to Prove Biden DOESN'T Suck and Wow, How PATHETIC
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
ZERO Credibility: CBS Asks Why Wildfire Conspiracy Theories Are Going Viral and X Users Answer Them Amy Curtis
Advertisement