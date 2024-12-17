Ruhle’s for Radicals: MSNBC Host Phoned Cordial ‘Hitler’ but Voted for Insulated Bunkered...
Defenders of Norms and Democracy Want Biden to Unilaterally Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on December 17, 2024
AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File

If this doesn't sum up the absolute, blatant hypocrisy of the Democrats well, we don't know what will.

Back in 1972, Congress sent the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) to the states for ratification in 1972. At the time, the states had a seven-year deadline to ratify the amendment. That deadline was extended to 1982 and yet, the ERA was not ratified.

Advertisement

You'd think the people who scream about norms, democracy, and the rule of law would let the matter rest, no? Because MUH NORMS and MUH DEMOCRACY and all that.

But no.

In 2020, Virginia finally decided to ratify the amendment -- 42 years after the deadline. Democrats saw that as all they needed to publish the ERA and add it to the Constitution.

Because Democracy. Norms. Or something.

Now that Biden is on his way out of the office, the people who want us to know Donald Trump is a fascist are pushing Biden to publish the ERA.

Thankfully -- for now -- the archivist and deputy archivist are point out what Democrats should know: doing so is illegal. And they refuse to comply.

More from ABC News:

“In 2020 and again in 2022, the Office of Legal Counsel of the U.S. Department of Justice affirmed that the ratification deadline established by Congress for the ERA is valid and enforceable," they said in a joint statement. “The OLC concluded that extending or removing the deadline requires new action by Congress or the courts. Court decisions at both the District and Circuit levels have affirmed that the ratification deadlines established by Congress for the ERA are valid.”

They added: “Therefore, the Archivist of the United States cannot legally publish the Equal Rights Amendment. As the leaders of the National Archives, we will abide by these legal precedents and support the constitutional framework in which we operate.”

Congress tried last year in the latest push to lift the deadline to allow for the amendment's ratification, but the measure didn't reach the required 60-vote threshold in the Senate.

White House spokesperson Kelly Scully said “President Biden has been clear that he wants to see the Equal Rights Amendment definitively enshrined in the Constitution."

Advertisement

Nope. That ship sailed before this writer was even born.

They don't get a mulligan on this.

The chance to ratify the ERA expired in 1982.

The process starts over.

Oh, sweetie.

This has nothing to do with misogyny and everything to do with the rule of law.

You hear that sound?

Yeah, that's crickets chirping.

No one is above the law.

It's (D)ifferent when they want to break the law.

And she takes that duty seriously.

Advertisement

She is correct.

And it means something.

Glad we could clear this up.

Remember when the Left idolized RBG? 

They should probably listen to her.

We understand why pardon-happy Biden and the rest of the Democrats are confused by someone who abides by the law.

Totally on-brand for the Left.

Advertisement

THIS.

An excellent question.

