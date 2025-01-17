We Cannot WAIT for Monday: Biden Wants to Connect India to England and All We Can Say Is ... Huh?

Just a few more days, America. We promise.

If we can get through this weekend without him starting World War III -- or unconstitutionally declaring new laws because he said so -- on Monday we can begin the healing process of forgetting about Joe Biden forever.

In the meantime, however, we have to endure an endless parade of farewells from undeniably the worst President in modern American history (you can rest easy now, Jimmy Carter).

First, Biden delivered a horrible farewell address from the White House this week where he complained about billionaire oligarchs right after he gave the Medal of Freedom to George Soros. It was so bad that former presidential speechwriter John Podhoretz called it the worst Oval Office speech ever.

The first half of Biden's farewell address sounds like it was written by ChatGPT. The second half: Like a column by Al Neuharth in USA Today in 1985. Pretty close to being the worst Oval Office speech, as a matter of rhetoric, ever delivered. Trying to think of a worse one. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) January 16, 2025

Next up, Biden had to say farewell again, this time to the troops as the outgoing Commander-in-Chief. To the surprise of no one, he had to be guided to where to stand by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs.

Hey, give him credit. At least he didn't almost wander off a cliff this time, requiring Giorgia Meloni to rescue and corral him. (Remember when the media called that a 'cheap fake'? That was fun.)

Last night, Biden continued his farewell tour with an hour-long 'hard-hitting' interview with MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell.

If just reading that sentence made you cringe in fear of what Biden would blurt out, rest assured that your fears are justified.

Biden meandered through the interview, making up stories about working at a factory in Iowa, talking about the Gutenberg press for some reason known only to him, and mysteriously shouting, 'I'VE GOT TO GO TO UKRAINE.'

Another senile, Biden-esque moment from the interview was when he told O'Donnell that he had a proposal to 'connect everything from India to England.' Watch:

Biden brags about his "proposal as to how to connect everything from India to England" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zhWAQOa83b — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 17, 2025

We're sorry, what? What does this even mean?

Was he talking about a train? It wouldn't be the first time Biden proposed a choo-choo that would connect countries across vast oceans.

Was he talking about high-speed internet, another project he failed at in the United States?

Exactly.

Your guess is as good as ours. But we wish that O'Donnell had at least reminded him that India and England WERE 'connected' once.

It's not something people in Mumbai have fond memories about.

Listen here, Jack. That railroad plan is no malarkey - I remember discussing it with Indira Gandhi herself back in 1983... or was it 1932? Anyway, folks, we're gonna build the biggest, most beautiful railroad connecting New Delhi to London through the Pacific. https://t.co/Kqkikxpkkx — $JOEVER (@ITSJOEVERRR) January 17, 2025

HA.

We don't often include tweets from automated accounts, but that was pretty damn funny.

I bet he couldn't find England and India on a map..... https://t.co/NENCg36Faj — Mooses Felix 🇺🇸 (@MoosesFelix) January 17, 2025

We aren't going to take that bet. Biden would definitely fail.

The creators of the Hot Shots! movies never could have imagined that their parody president would become reality just a few decades later.

He's proposing the Orient Express? Is Agathe Christie the Transportation Secretary the next 72 hours? — Huckleberry Holliday (@ToobEwe45597) January 17, 2025

Yikes.

Given how Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi defenestrated Biden from the campaign last summer, we don't think he'd want to get on that train with any of them.

Are you sure he's not just yelling at a cloud?



Again. — Biff Gruffly (@BitingNews) January 17, 2025

In just over 3 days that absolute idiot is finally gone — Thom Bradley (@ThomBradley8) January 17, 2025

We can't wait. AMERICA can't wait.

We've played that game for the past four years.

We give it zero stars out of 10. Would not recommend.

One possibility here is that Biden was talking about IMEC, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

He is taking about the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor pic.twitter.com/PuXE9QMYQV — Kash Pramod Patel FBI Director ( Parody ) 🇺🇲 (@KashpatelCIA) January 17, 2025

We suppose that's possible, but it's just a guess. And if that's the case, what in the world does he have to do with that? And why should the U.S. be asking taxpayers to support such a proposal?

And who in their right mind thinks it's a good idea to 'connect' Europe with one of the most volatile, terror-ridden regions in the world? What could possibly go wrong?

Pipe Dream

Biden's concept of India to England 'CONNECTED' has not moved beyond a raw framework phase.



There is no infrastructure development in progress, OR agreements in place to do so, or now being drafted. https://t.co/h4t6iDQTYM — Tom T. ن‎ 🇺🇸 (@VRWCTexan) January 17, 2025

So, basically, there has been about as much progress on IMEC as Biden has made with his pledge to cure cancer (not that he remembers saying that).

Whatever Biden was referring to in this rambling interview, we can at least say that he was on brand throughout.

Confused, incoherent, wandering, and utterly senseless.

We kid you not, this is an actual transcribed excerpt from another part of the interview:

'It's a little bit like, you may remember, uh, um, I, uh, I found myself, uh, with, uh,' Biden said. 'And, uh, and I was raised in the circumstance where, uh, like I always used to talk about how.'

LOL.

Riiiiiight. He's 'the best version' of Biden we've ever seen, right, Joe Scarborough?

Just one weekend to go, America. Less than 72 two hours now.

We can survive Joe Biden.

We think.