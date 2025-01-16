Fixed It for Ya! Virginia AG Jason Miyares Provides Richmond Times-Dispatch With Helpful...
CNN’s Jim Acosta Assures Us Journalists Are Defenders of the People
Axios Sounds the Alarm Bells: Warns CEOs Can Now Say Whatever They Want...
LA Public Health Has Its Elbow on the Pulse of the City With...
Quite the Vibe Shift: U.K. Home Office Finally Says It Will Crack Down...
CNN's Terrible Week Gets WORSE! Judge Tells Network's Lawyer He Has ZERO Credibility...
Just WEEKS Before LA Fires, Firefighters Were Warning Leaders About Fire Danger and...
VIP
UNFORGIVABLE! Billboard Chris Shares Horrific Video of What Gender Ideology REALLY Looks L...
FDA Gives Green Light to Zyn for Smoking Cessation ... One...
Justine Bateman DROPS Staffer for Trying to DELETE Pics of Karen Bass Attending...
Despicable Guardian Reporter Nuked SO HARD for Ugly Hate-Piece on Don Jr. She...
Donald Trump Is Ready to Chew Gum and Kick Butt (and He's All...
David Lynch, Director of 'Dune' and 'Twin Peaks' Dead at 78
ANOTHER Beclowning! Trump's Treasury Nominee NUKES Dem's Claim About China and the 'Clean...

Four More Days: Watch Joe Biden Need Stage Directions at Armed Forces Farewell

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on January 16, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Joe Biden's presidency is coming to a merciful end. His farewell address last night was, one of our writers said, a 'gaslighting doozy' in which Biden warned us about the supposed evils of Elon Musk.

Advertisement

If nothing else, it means Joe Biden can finally stop wandering around like he doesn't know where he is, like today. 

This was at the Armed Forces Farewell in his honor.

WATCH:

Yikes.

We need to turn the page on Biden.

Oh, man. That's going to be so bad, isn't it?

And this is all on Jill and the people propping him up when he's clearly not doing well.

Recommended

Despicable Guardian Reporter Nuked SO HARD for Ugly Hate-Piece on Don Jr. She Deletes X Account
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Oof.

The info dump that's going to come out in the next year and a half is going to be EPIC.

Very much so.

Truly. What a time to be alive.

Four more days.

Tags: JOE BIDEN MILITARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Despicable Guardian Reporter Nuked SO HARD for Ugly Hate-Piece on Don Jr. She Deletes X Account
Amy Curtis
CNN's Terrible Week Gets WORSE! Judge Tells Network's Lawyer He Has ZERO Credibility in Lawsuit Trial
Amy Curtis
CNN’s Jim Acosta Assures Us Journalists Are Defenders of the People
Brett T.
LA Public Health Has Its Elbow on the Pulse of the City With Warning About Clean-Up Inspections
Amy Curtis
Repub Senator Moore Who Exposed Fani Willis Shoved Then ARRESTED by Speaker of GA House (Thread); Updated
Sam J.
Axios Sounds the Alarm Bells: Warns CEOs Can Now Say Whatever They Want (the HORROR!)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Despicable Guardian Reporter Nuked SO HARD for Ugly Hate-Piece on Don Jr. She Deletes X Account Amy Curtis
Advertisement