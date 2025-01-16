Four More Days: Watch Joe Biden Need Stage Directions at Armed Forces Farewell

Joe Biden's presidency is coming to a merciful end. His farewell address last night was, one of our writers said, a 'gaslighting doozy' in which Biden warned us about the supposed evils of Elon Musk.

Advertisement

If nothing else, it means Joe Biden can finally stop wandering around like he doesn't know where he is, like today.

This was at the Armed Forces Farewell in his honor.

WATCH:

Biden is literally guided to his spot pic.twitter.com/dMqIm7KjJL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 16, 2025

Yikes.

We've been past the point of elder abuse for about three years. It's time to turn the page on Biden. We all know he's completely inept not running the country.



Time to shift focus to the goofballs we call Democratic Senators. — Brett (@IndiBlue744) January 16, 2025

We need to turn the page on Biden.

Hopefully that dude will be available to point him to the door next Monday. — Conservative X (@Conservative_X1) January 16, 2025

Oh, man. That's going to be so bad, isn't it?

Then stands there without a clue as to what is coming next...disgusting that we got to this level of idiocy. — StLee (@StLeeper495) January 16, 2025

And this is all on Jill and the people propping him up when he's clearly not doing well.

Nice of Lloyd Austin to show up for work today. — Joe Perrot (@PerrotJoe) January 16, 2025

Oof.

Stiff hands

slow gait

has to be told exactly what to do

where to go

where to stop



The President of the United States, ladies and gentlemen … biggest farce ever. — TXHCgal (@liveditinTexas) January 16, 2025

The info dump that's going to come out in the next year and a half is going to be EPIC.

Very much so.

Still can't believe this was our President for four years. https://t.co/4lJt9rAodN — Truth Caviar (@TruthCaviar) January 16, 2025

Truly. What a time to be alive.

Joe Biden directed where to stand while shuffling to the spot. 4 years of national embarrassment.

pic.twitter.com/154gcVKHgP — Cassie Nguyen (@cass_nguyen_) January 16, 2025

Four more days.