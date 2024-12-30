Ezra Klein Apparently Wakes Up from Coma, Shocked to Discover Biden's Presidency Was a Flop

Now that the election is over and Trump won in spectacular fashion, apparently the journalists are ready to tell the truth.

Yes, it's pretty bad when so much money is spent and not one more person is connected to wifi as a result. Yes, that's a really bad outcome, Ezra.

That's from Politico. This was an underrated 2024 problem for Democrats. It's hard to run on your $42 billion expansion of broadband when it hasn't expanded broadband. Change is what gets built, not how much money gets appropriated to build. https://t.co/YR5YNE8fSl — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) December 30, 2024

Oh, middle class Americans could see ALL the failures of the Biden administration. The media (including Ezra) were the ones trying to cover for him.

Throughout 2024, POLITICO’s “Biden’s Billions” series has documented the halting pace, uneven progress and genuine economic impact of a spending blueprint rivaling Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal. With just weeks left in Biden’s term, it’s not at all certain his legacy will endure in the same way. Much of it remains a work in progress. Solar installations have surged to record levels, but the country is not adding enough zero-carbon electricity to meet Biden’s climate targets. A $42 billion expansion of broadband internet service has yet to connect a single household. Bureaucratic haggling, equipment shortages and logistical challenges mean a $7.5 billion effort to install electric vehicle chargers from coast to coast has so far yielded just 47 stations in 15 states.

Calling it a work in progress is very kind.

You can admit Biden's a failure. Everyone knows. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 30, 2024

But entirely predictable.



Joe Biden essentially never worked in the private sector and never built anything in his life beyond selling influence to foreign countries .



Of course he and the ideologues around him have no clue how to execute anything.



This is one of many reasons… — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 30, 2024

Joe Biden has lived off the taxpayer his entire career.

Let me help you, Ezra.



The words you’re looking for are “grift” and “fraud.”



That one’s free. Next one I charge for. — CuiBono (@CuiBonoCapital) December 30, 2024

Those words also describe Ezra.

That’s all you’ve got to say?

Untold billions wasted, promises broken, pockets lined, and all you can blubber out is “doesn’t seem great?”

Hackery at its finest, right here. — SoylentGreenisPeople (@Rarely_Wrong) December 30, 2024

Ezra's urge to carry water for Democrats keeps him from being entirely forthcoming.

Chill, guy. Biden’s targets are arbitrary and basically obsolete now that his failed presidency is essentially over. — Patrick Hynes (@patjhynes) December 30, 2024

Biden succeeded in allowing Jimmy Carter to not be the worst President in modern times.

This is why people don’t trust the federal government to do anything right — Gordon Plutsky (@GordonPlutsky) December 30, 2024

Good God the Biden administration was a total disaster https://t.co/apqTVY9ANR — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 30, 2024

42 billion dollars and not a single connection



Paying taxes is an immoral act… they are used for corruption and enriching politicians and their buddies https://t.co/n1ux1yXHB2 — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) December 30, 2024

People should be in jail, honestly.