Ezra Klein Apparently Wakes Up from Coma, Shocked to Discover Biden's Presidency Was a Flop

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on December 30, 2024
Townhall Media

Now that the election is over and Trump won in spectacular fashion, apparently the journalists are ready to tell the truth.

Advertisement

Yes, it's pretty bad when so much money is spent and not one more person is connected to wifi as a result. Yes, that's a really bad outcome, Ezra.

Oh, middle class Americans could see ALL the failures of the Biden administration. The media (including Ezra) were the ones trying to cover for him.

Throughout 2024, POLITICO’s “Biden’s Billions” series has documented the halting pace, uneven progress and genuine economic impact of a spending blueprint rivaling Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal. With just weeks left in Biden’s term, it’s not at all certain his legacy will endure in the same way.

Much of it remains a work in progress.

Solar installations have surged to record levels, but the country is not adding enough zero-carbon electricity to meet Biden’s climate targets.A $42 billion expansion of broadband internet service has yet to connect a single household.

Bureaucratic haggling, equipment shortages and logistical challenges mean a $7.5 billion effort to install electric vehicle chargers from coast to coast has so far yielded just 47 stations in 15 states.

Advertisement

Calling it a work in progress is very kind.

Joe Biden has lived off the taxpayer his entire career.

Those words also describe Ezra.

Ezra's urge to carry water for Democrats keeps him from being entirely forthcoming.

Advertisement

Biden succeeded in allowing Jimmy Carter to not be the worst President in modern times.

People should be in jail, honestly.

