Biden & Harris' Open Border Policies Backfired So Hard That Even MSNBC Is Showing This Damning Chart

Doug P.  |  10:05 AM on January 02, 2025
Harris screenshot meme

There are 18 days to go until Donald Trump and the incoming administration can begin to try and extinguish the massive dumpster fire that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris started, but the negative effects will linger for a long time. 

The Biden-Harris years have been such a disaster on the issue of border security (or lack thereof) that even MSNBC is showing this chart comparing the Trump years to the last four years. Before taking office, Biden urged people to illegally "surge to" the border and cross into the U.S. and that's exactly what happened.

During the "Morning Joe" show a chart comparing the Trump and Biden years was shown and this is just one reason the Democrats got stomped in the election: 

If you can't see it all above here's the full post from @CortesSteve:

Watch MSNBC’s Morning Joe show highlight a damning chart of the illegal immigration spike over the last four years under Joe Biden’s failed policies: 

“The border was not Biden’s finest moment, frankly. You can see what happened here. And Trump is not wrong when he talks about how border crossings work quite low. They’re running about 74,000 a month when he left office and they, in fact, did shoot up. Some of it was some things Biden said and some ways that they put a moratorium, for example, on deportations. But in fact, we did get up here almost to 300,000 a month.”

"The border was not Biden's finest moment." Did Biden have any "fine" moments?

Also, the only reason the number came down late in the Biden-Harris administration is because there was an election approaching and the open borders issue was backfiring badly on the Democrats. 

Yes, the number of illegal crossings didn't drop because Biden suddenly cared about border security but because the issue was dooming the Democrats. 

MSNBC got to the truth... eventually.

