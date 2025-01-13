Monday Morning Meme Madness
We Are the Media Now, If We Can Keep It
'I've Been Defending These Guys for Years': J.D. Vance Tackles Criticism of Trump's...
READ THE ROOM: Even in a Crisis, the LA Times Makes Sure Its...
Bill Melugin Posts Video of Moment L.A. Wildfire Starts, Puts Another Dent in...
Tiny Violin Alert! Outgoing HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra WHINES About Inability to Regain...

Aww, Isn't That Cute? David Frum Misses Twitter's 'Good Old Days' When People Could Be Censored

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on January 13, 2025
Townhall Media

The left never misses a chance to capitalize on a crisis. It's Marxism and Saul Alinsky 101, after all. 

With the wildfires still raging in Los Angeles, we've seen no shortage of leftist agenda-pushing on Twitter. It's Donald Trump's fault, it's climate change's fault, it's ... McDonald's fault? 

Anything to avoid that mirror telling them that it is the fault of Democrats who have run Los Angeles and California into the ground. 

Of course, these days we have a (mostly) free speech platform with Twitter, so people can call out these lies as quickly as they are uttered. 

And that pisses off the narrative pushers more than anything. 

This weekend, notorious 'neoconservative' and searcher of fictional WMDs David Frum used the tragedy of the wildfires to opine on the very platform he hates (funny how they do that) about how he liked Twitter a lot more when it would censor opposing views so no one could question him about his lies -- like the stockpiles of WMDs in Iraq. 

Guess what, Davey? 

Twitter IS where we get trustworthy information. If not for Twitter, the legacy media would still be lying to us about how Los Angeles' reservoirs WEREN'T actually empty, that Democrats DIDN'T push all insurance companies out of the state, or that Mayor Karen Bass HADN'T slashed the firefighters' budget by millions in 2024

Frum just hates that we get the truth in real time these days on Twitter and he can't still spin a web of lies faster than they can be exposed. 

He decided to dig a little deeper with a couple of follow-up tweets. 

LOL. 'Experts.' We love how the legacy media still uses that word like it means something when they say it. 

Here's another 'guess what' for Frum. The people who know what they are talking about ARE on Twitter, every minute of every day. 

They're just not saying the things that Frum wants them to say, so it must be 'disinformation.'

You can guess how this all went over on Twitter. 

The list continues to include Bubba Wallace, kids in cages, 'Don't say gay,' mostly peaceful protests, Ma’Khia Bryant, and J6 deaths -- all stories we know the truth about BECAUSE of Twitter, not in spite of it. 

B-b-b-b-ingo! 

HA. 

Frum likes to act as if the failed preparation for and response to the fires is some sort of mystery that must be solved. A mystery that only he and other legacy media hacks can tackle, like some frumpy, Georgetown-based Scooby Squad.

Meanwhile, Twitter is exposing the truth as it happens, while Frum chooses to ignore it. 

Yes, that is EXACTLY the Twitter that Frum wants. 

Oops. 

In 2001, Frum could push these lies and go relatively unchallenged. In 2024, those same lies have left him a laughingstock ... thanks to Twitter, Rumble, Substack, and other free speech platforms. 

No wonder he hates them. 

Twitter isn't perfect, not by a long stretch. But it is the number one news application in the U.S. and 139 other countries because this is where people go to get facts, not CNN, MSNBC, FNC, the networks, or any of the legacy newspapers. 

And when people get the facts wrong, Twitter corrects them, something else that never happens in those legacy outlets. 

This is true, though we still prefer to call it Twitter. 

What's amazing is that Frum thought he could get away with his tweet on the very platform that does not allow liars like him to get away with anything. 

Do research? Who do you think Frum is? A journalist? 

The legacy media has been declared dead for more than two months now and it's always hilarious to see people like Frum who didn't get that memo. 

Personal responsibility? We're sorry, Frum is not familiar with that phrase. 

HAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Frum is a little man, in every meaning of that word. 

Frum's act needs a LOT of work. 

We'd suggest he go to Tony Hinchcliffe for some help with that, but we're sure Frum still believes that Hinchcliffe is some sort of Latino-hating MAGA 'fascist.' 

Because Frum only listens to his fellow media apparatchiks. It doesn't matter that they don't tell us the truth, they tell us the 'truth' that David Frum LIKES. 

THAT'S the Twitter he misses.

Sorry, Dave. That's never coming back. 

