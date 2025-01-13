Aww, Isn't That Cute? David Frum Misses Twitter's 'Good Old Days' When People Could Be Censored

The left never misses a chance to capitalize on a crisis. It's Marxism and Saul Alinsky 101, after all.

With the wildfires still raging in Los Angeles, we've seen no shortage of leftist agenda-pushing on Twitter. It's Donald Trump's fault, it's climate change's fault, it's ... McDonald's fault?

Anything to avoid that mirror telling them that it is the fault of Democrats who have run Los Angeles and California into the ground.

Of course, these days we have a (mostly) free speech platform with Twitter, so people can call out these lies as quickly as they are uttered.

And that pisses off the narrative pushers more than anything.

This weekend, notorious 'neoconservative' and searcher of fictional WMDs David Frum used the tragedy of the wildfires to opine on the very platform he hates (funny how they do that) about how he liked Twitter a lot more when it would censor opposing views so no one could question him about his lies -- like the stockpiles of WMDs in Iraq.

Remembering those bygone days when you could turn to Twitter for fast and trustworthy information on a rapidly developing story like a catastrophic wildfire. — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 11, 2025

Guess what, Davey?

Twitter IS where we get trustworthy information. If not for Twitter, the legacy media would still be lying to us about how Los Angeles' reservoirs WEREN'T actually empty, that Democrats DIDN'T push all insurance companies out of the state, or that Mayor Karen Bass HADN'T slashed the firefighters' budget by millions in 2024.

Frum just hates that we get the truth in real time these days on Twitter and he can't still spin a web of lies faster than they can be exposed.

He decided to dig a little deeper with a couple of follow-up tweets.

A reveal in the debate about fact-checking: how little the platforms care about users who come to Facebook/X etc. for information. I get why malign or crooked people might build a business promoting floor wax as a cure for cancer. Are they the true customer? Apparently yes. — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 11, 2025

Old Twitter's mechanisms would have led me to experts on wildfires, water-policy obsessives, and brave photographers who carried their cameras to the edge of danger and beyond. Today's X wants to convince me that LA's catastrophe is all the fault of women and minorities. — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 11, 2025

LOL. 'Experts.' We love how the legacy media still uses that word like it means something when they say it.

Here's another 'guess what' for Frum. The people who know what they are talking about ARE on Twitter, every minute of every day.

They're just not saying the things that Frum wants them to say, so it must be 'disinformation.'

You can guess how this all went over on Twitter.

Remembering those bygone days when you could turn to Twitter for fast and trustworthy information on a rapidly developing story like:

- The reseviors were all full

- Hunter's laptop

- Covington Catholic

- White supremacist at Youngkin rally

- Border Control whips

- Jussie… https://t.co/t3zsVB6cwf — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 11, 2025

The list continues to include Bubba Wallace, kids in cages, 'Don't say gay,' mostly peaceful protests, Ma’Khia Bryant, and J6 deaths -- all stories we know the truth about BECAUSE of Twitter, not in spite of it.

What “Axis of Evil” creator David Frum really means is he misses the days when he could control the narratives. https://t.co/oVljYN0KoF — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) January 11, 2025

B-b-b-b-ingo!

HA.

Frum likes to act as if the failed preparation for and response to the fires is some sort of mystery that must be solved. A mystery that only he and other legacy media hacks can tackle, like some frumpy, Georgetown-based Scooby Squad.

Meanwhile, Twitter is exposing the truth as it happens, while Frum chooses to ignore it.

And FBI silencing breaking stories about laptops to interfere with elections. And twitter deleting any accounts questioning anything Covid related. Ahhh, the good ole days. https://t.co/sWh5R8qMrO — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 12, 2025

Yes, that is EXACTLY the Twitter that Frum wants.

Remember when you said Iraq had WMDs ? Or when you linked Iraq, Iran and North Korea to the 9/11 attack?



Good times, good times. https://t.co/O3lwxsQJAZ — Barefoot Johnny Danielson (@realAppleJohn) January 12, 2025

Oops.

In 2001, Frum could push these lies and go relatively unchallenged. In 2024, those same lies have left him a laughingstock ... thanks to Twitter, Rumble, Substack, and other free speech platforms.

No wonder he hates them.

I remember it like it was yesterday because it was, you hack — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 11, 2025

Twitter isn't perfect, not by a long stretch. But it is the number one news application in the U.S. and 139 other countries because this is where people go to get facts, not CNN, MSNBC, FNC, the networks, or any of the legacy newspapers.

And when people get the facts wrong, Twitter corrects them, something else that never happens in those legacy outlets.

X is more reliable for news than any other place.



And even with the wrong information on the site, it's still more trustworthy than the MSM — Frank (@richardrahl1086) January 11, 2025

This is true, though we still prefer to call it Twitter.

Translation: "Remember when we Dems were totally able to control the narrative and censor anyone who attempted to tell the truth." — Oreo_Speedwagon (@1OreoSpeedwagon) January 11, 2025

What's amazing is that Frum thought he could get away with his tweet on the very platform that does not allow liars like him to get away with anything.

Not everyone giving good information is a blue check, you snob. Do even a smidge of searching. There’s info available. Local and reliable. https://t.co/2rceJEEvHh — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) January 11, 2025

Do research? Who do you think Frum is? A journalist?

There's plenty of trustworthy information, dimwit. You just don't like it. https://t.co/dEyj5KtDQC — Brian Johnson (@brian_753) January 11, 2025

The legacy media has been declared dead for more than two months now and it's always hilarious to see people like Frum who didn't get that memo.

David is complaining about the people and information he voluntarily chooses to follow. https://t.co/4ipxE6u3Ko — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 11, 2025

Personal responsibility? We're sorry, Frum is not familiar with that phrase.

A liberal propagandist has complaints about propaganda. Twitter was fine until liberals like him showed up and told us the Hunter laptop was a lie and the Russian collusion/pee tapes were real. https://t.co/TlLTvwoLXT — Helvidius Priscus ⚖️ 🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) January 11, 2025

When you gotta climb onto a booster seat to use the computer, it makes one a little angy. https://t.co/mr2tMBbZau — Agent Eddie (@Eddie7757) January 12, 2025

HAHAHAHAHAHA.

Frum is a little man, in every meaning of that word.

It's nice to see that you've decided to try your hand a comedy. Needs work, but it's a start. Fortunately, unlike Twitter, 𝕏 allows for it. Don't stop trying! — Killswitch Engineer (@d__el) January 11, 2025

Frum's act needs a LOT of work.

We'd suggest he go to Tony Hinchcliffe for some help with that, but we're sure Frum still believes that Hinchcliffe is some sort of Latino-hating MAGA 'fascist.'

Because Frum only listens to his fellow media apparatchiks. It doesn't matter that they don't tell us the truth, they tell us the 'truth' that David Frum LIKES.

THAT'S the Twitter he misses.

Sorry, Dave. That's never coming back.