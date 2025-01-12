Where’s the Dam Water? JD Vance Goes After Gavin Newsom for California’s Dry Hydrants and Reservoirs

'Dem Incompetence at Work'! NY Gov. Hochul Still Pushing the Most Counterproductive Idea...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 PM on January 12, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Vice President-Elect JD Vance was on Fox News Sunday morning going after the incompetence and negligence of California Governor Gavin Newsom. His response to wildfires tearing across the Los Angeles area has been a case study in political dereliction of duty. Vance’s specific focus was Newsom’s failure to keep reservoirs stocked with water which made it impossible for firefighters to battle out of control blazes.

Here’s Vance. (WATCH)

Democrats are desperately trying to shift blame from themselves and Newsom. They want Newsom as a presidential choice in 2028. Good luck with that!

The hair-gelled head of Newsom must be filled with jelly. Providing water to your constituents is one of the most fundamental responsibilities of government and governance. Newsom and his Dem pals failed royally.

Even simple tasks become impossible when merit and skills are thrown out the door for racist DEI goals.

Newsom and the Democrats are claiming that President-Elect Donald Trump and others pointing out the governor’s failure is ‘politicizing’ the wildfire disaster.

Many commenters want Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and the other Democrats responsible to resign.

Governor Newsom terms out in January 2027. So he’s a lame duck. The only election on his mind is running for President in 2028 which is why ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are working so hard to deflect all the well-earned blame and criticism being hurled his way. You can be sure Democrats will politicize the wildfire disaster daily once Trump is sworn in.

