Where’s the Dam Water? JD Vance Goes After Gavin Newsom for California’s Dry Hydrants and Reservoirs

Vice President-Elect JD Vance was on Fox News Sunday morning going after the incompetence and negligence of California Governor Gavin Newsom. His response to wildfires tearing across the Los Angeles area has been a case study in political dereliction of duty. Vance’s specific focus was Newsom’s failure to keep reservoirs stocked with water which made it impossible for firefighters to battle out of control blazes.

Here’s Vance. (WATCH)

JD Vance: "Some of these reservoirs have been dry for years in California. Fire hydrants being reported going dry. There is a serious lack of competent governance in California, it's part of why these fires get so bad."pic.twitter.com/PNjUa2BGcU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 12, 2025

JD is going after his opponent in 2028 starting now. I like this! — Makaʻala (@makaalajordan) January 12, 2025

Democrats are desperately trying to shift blame from themselves and Newsom. They want Newsom as a presidential choice in 2028. Good luck with that!

The hair-gelled head of Newsom must be filled with jelly. Providing water to your constituents is one of the most fundamental responsibilities of government and governance. Newsom and his Dem pals failed royally.

Despite millions of gallons of rain water and snow melt having to be diverted to the ocean due to lack of enough storage reservoirs, the reservoirs that do exist are allowed go dry, and $billions voted years ago to create more reservoirs have produced none. — sissy muehleisen 1A🇺🇸🛡️🆘 (@thrulookingglas) January 12, 2025

The destroy California politicians put most of their money toward providing free health care for illegals as well as other liberal woke DEI programs and cut the budget for wildfires. — Truth Seeker (@Philiage) January 12, 2025

Well, you mix a large dose of social wokeism with a heaping amount of climate change environmental activism, guess what happens? 🤷 — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) January 12, 2025

It seems like common sense to make sure communities have enough water to fight fires. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) January 12, 2025

Even simple tasks become impossible when merit and skills are thrown out the door for racist DEI goals.

Newsom and the Democrats are claiming that President-Elect Donald Trump and others pointing out the governor’s failure is ‘politicizing’ the wildfire disaster.

Apparently it’s “playing political games” to point out whats obvious to anyone with eyes and brain cells — MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) January 12, 2025

The state just keeps voting these people in or the elections are so corrupt they are installing themselves but nothing will change as long as Liberals are in charge — Panther (@PantherCat10) January 12, 2025

Many commenters want Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and the other Democrats responsible to resign.

Gavin Newsom has to be held accountable. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 12, 2025

I hate that word. I like solid action words like Tarring and Feathering. Making destitute and imprisoning. Jailed for natural life at hard labor. Make an example of the privileged white guy. All these action words are cool 🤘🏼 — unsuspended/still feral (@leDauphin26) January 12, 2025

He is doing everything he can to avoid accountability. — Dee Sutherland (@DeeSutherl74755) January 12, 2025

Governor Newsom terms out in January 2027. So he’s a lame duck. The only election on his mind is running for President in 2028 which is why ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are working so hard to deflect all the well-earned blame and criticism being hurled his way. You can be sure Democrats will politicize the wildfire disaster daily once Trump is sworn in.