Missed It by THAT Much! Twitter ALMOST Got a 2025 Gift With a New Banner for Justin Trudeau

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on January 04, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We're convinced that 2025 is going to be the year when we can start having nice things again. We're starting to see it with all of Donald Trump's (mostly) great Cabinet picks as well as how much Biden damage he is planning on undoing on Day One of his dictatorsh ... err, we mean presidency. (Just giving the dead legacy media a little panic attack there, free of charge.)

We're also having a lot of fun along with Trump in how he is giving other nations like Panama and Greenland a hard time in his usual hilarious fashion. But he saves his best ribbing for Canada and Justin Trudeau, repeatedly calling the Prime Minister the 'governor' of Canada and referring to our northern neighbor as the 51st state

We came really close to Trudeau being the butt of another joke yesterday as the effete executive unrolled a new banner in his office, a gift from the government-owned CBC. 

Watch the first five seconds of the video below and look at the worry on Trudeau's face as he is not sure what the sign is going to say. 

Damn. We thought for sure it was going to say something else. 

But the joke gets even funnier when you realize that posters with the other slogan (the one with the 'F' word) are selling like hotcakes and Tim Hortons coffee in Canada. Everyone is buying them and it looks like Trudeau's rival, Pierre Poilievre, is set to oust the current regime in Canada's general election next fall. 

But don't worry. Twitter was ready to respond with what everyone wanted the sign to say. 

That's it. That's the message Canadians are sending to their current prime minister. 

And who can blame them? From his fascistic COVID policies to seizing the accounts of protesters to Canada's truly horrific MAID program, Trudeau has delivered nothing but misery to the Great White North. It's long past time they sent him packing. 

Trudeau is going to need a lot more than luck. He's going to need a massive election fraud operation to win next fall. Maybe he should hire Marc Elias.

HA. We see what you did there. 

We all do, friend. We all do. But that's what the memers on Twitter are for. 

There were many more like that, but you get the idea. 

You'd think that one of these days, the politicians would figure out not to provide Twitter with such easy meme material. 

We can't blame the broadcaster too much for not unveiling the sign that everyone wanted to see, not when Trudeau controls his income.

Say, it's probably not the best idea for Canada to have state-run media, come to think of it. 

Oh, you can bet that Trudeau knows ALL about the 'F Trudeau' signs and flags that are increasingly adorning his country. You can tell when he accidentally let out the 'Oh, come on!' exclamation when only the C and the K were visible. 

That part also revealed it. Like MAGA and Trump flags in America, the 'F Trudeau' flags are frequently flown on the backs of pickup trucks. 

Also, it's pretty amusing thinking of Trudeau behind the wheel of a pickup. Like, 'Michael Dukakis in a tank' amusing. 

You can bet hard money on that because that's absolutely true. 

The only safer bet is that a Canadian team will not win the Stanley Cup again this year ... for the 32nd consecutive season. 

Even though this sign didn't unroll the way everyone wanted it to, the fact that Justin Trudeau was sweating bullets for a couple of seconds there tells you everything you need to know about the Canadian political landscape at the beginning of their election year. 

He knows he's in big trouble. Let's hope the Canadian people deliver next fall and tell him with their votes what that sign should have read. 

CANADA SIGN JUSTIN TRUDEAU

