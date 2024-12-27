No Lies: Sharyl Attkisson Refuses to Censor the Truth for NewsGuard’s ‘Fact-Checker’
No Regrets: Scott Jennings Doesn’t Hold Back on the Final Days of Biden’s...
Unscientific American: Magazine Preaches Feminist and Transgender Approach to ‘Climate Cha...
Shark Tank Host Wants to Sell Trump on Combining America’s and Canada’s Economies
Color-Coded: Chuck Todd Says Dems Warned Identity Politics Would Cost Latino Votes Two...
Light My Fire: Landmark Famously Featured on The Doors ‘Morrison Hotel’ Album Goes...
Political Post-Mortem: Pet Rocks, Chia Pets, Furbys, Brat Summer, Coconut-Pilled and Kamal...
Fox News Nuptials: Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Announce Engagement
Rocket Man: Elon Musk’s Funny Leaping GIF Really ‘Takes Off’ on X
WSJ: The End of Student Loan Debt Was in Sight, But Then Came...
COPE: Did Americans Vote for Trump or Is Something Darker Going On
Group Hosts ‘COVID-Cautious’ Bowling Party
Govs. Kathy Hochul and Gavin Newsom Post Their Happy Kwanzaa Videos
VIP
Amazon's 'Wonderful Life' Edit Cuts Out Emotional Heart of Film We Need Now...

SHOCKING NEWS: Data Shows the VAST Majority of Unhappy and Mentally Ill People Are on the Left

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on December 27, 2024
Twitchy

'Most of the unhappiness in the world comes from people thinking about themselves too much.'
-- C.S. Lewis

On the heels of Christmas Day, a day when many people love to celebrate the spirit of giving, even if they don't celebrate the religious component of the holiday, it seems appropriate to share this quote from one of the greatest Christian writers of the 20th century. We achieve far more happiness by thinking of others before ourselves. Not exclusively, of course, but as a healthy part of a balanced approach to life. 

Advertisement

With that in mind, it will come as no surprise to anyone that Harvard professor Arthur Brooks has found that, overall, liberal men and women tend to be overwhelmingly far more unhappy than their conservative counterparts and far more susceptible to mental illness. 

We know, we know. Thank you, Captain Obvious. But even though this is something we see with our own eyes every day (especially on Twitter), it is even more revealing to hear it from someone who has dedicated his professional life to the study of happiness and written several books on the subject. Watch: 

Brooks didn't delve deeply into the reasons that only 20 percent of liberal men consider themselves happy and more than 60 percent of liberal women are likely to be diagnosed with a mental illness, but Twitter had plenty of ideas about that causality and most of them make a lot of sense. 

Recommended

No Lies: Sharyl Attkisson Refuses to Censor the Truth for NewsGuard’s ‘Fact-Checker’
Warren Squire
Advertisement

These concepts are all true and they are all roads to being unhappy if not worse. 

Liberalism in America has not-so-slowly devolved into cultural Marxism in recent years. In other words, everything in the world can -- and should -- be seen through the lens of oppressor versus oppressed. And the left is always on the side of the oppressed. 

In other words, it is a culture of victimization and you can never be happy if you perpetually feel that you are a victim. Or worse, if -- like young, white, liberal women -- you feel like a victim AND that you are an oppressor of different races of people.

Exactly. 

And where do they learn this toxic philosophy? Well, we all know the answer to that one. 

Advertisement

Instead of teaching personal responsibility, being proud of who you are (and your country), and how to think independently, schools teach critical theory and professors demand adherence to that ideology. 

That's not education, it's indoctrination. And we are seeing the result in how miserable liberals are today. 

As we mentioned above, none of this comes as a shock. Brooks' data is just validating what we see and hear with our own eyes and ears. 

Would someone who is genuinely, personally happy shave her head because her candidate lost an election

And Brooks' data does not seem to be an outlier as recent polling has also confirmed his findings. 

And that poll is from 2020. We can't imagine what the liberal graph would look like today. Scary. 

There were plenty of other ideas as well. 

This is a fair point. Liberals, especially women, have bought into the idea that you don't need a partner and that children are bad. This will lead a lot of people to unhappiness, no matter what Chelsea Handler says about it. 

Advertisement

That's pretty much the entire Biden-Harris administration in a nutshell. How can you be happy if you wake up every day and lie to yourself that Joe Biden is mentally competent or that Kamala Harris is 'brat'? 

And the media doesn't help by continuing to push their gaslighting on the only audience that still might pay any attention to them. 

HA. 

Well, that's a theory worth exploring as well. Most vegan food is gross and tastes awful. Can anyone possibly be happy if that's all they eat every day?

It would be interesting to see data from the '60s and '70s if it was available. We're not sure that conservatives would be higher on the unhappiness scale, but we're positive that the left would be lower. This was long before they were commanded to believe that men can have babies and that gender is a 'social construct.'

Advertisement

And that brings us back to the C.S. Lewis quote at the top of this article. 

Conservative writer, filmmaker, and podcast host Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire often says that the real problem with liberalism -- or at least what liberalism has become in recent decades -- is that it is a cult of narcissism. 

How else do you explain a man who believes that all women should have to give up their privacy and right to fair play so that he can beat them in a swimming pool? That's pure narcissism run amok. Not just the obsession with and celebration of self over all others, but the demand that everyone else affirm and celebrate the lie as well. 

As long as liberals succumb to such an obvious fiction -- not to mention the lies that abortion is 'health care,' masculinity is 'toxic,' and the color of your skin counts far more than the content of your character, among many others -- the happiness index for the left is only going to get worse. Far worse. 

That may sound great for the future of conservative politics in America, sure, but from a societal standpoint, it is very dangerous. As we have also seen in recent years, the left has no problem turning to violence when their unhappiness goes off the deep end. 

Advertisement

If there is not a course correction soon, things could get very ugly indeed.

Tags: DATA HARVARD LEFTISTS MENTAL HEALTH MENTAL ILLNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No Lies: Sharyl Attkisson Refuses to Censor the Truth for NewsGuard’s ‘Fact-Checker’
Warren Squire
No Regrets: Scott Jennings Doesn’t Hold Back on the Final Days of Biden’s Disastrous Presidency
Warren Squire
COPE: Did Americans Vote for Trump or Is Something Darker Going On
Brett T.
Fox News Nuptials: Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Announce Engagement
Warren Squire
Political Post-Mortem: Pet Rocks, Chia Pets, Furbys, Brat Summer, Coconut-Pilled and Kamala Harris
Warren Squire
Color-Coded: Chuck Todd Says Dems Warned Identity Politics Would Cost Latino Votes Two Years Ago
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
No Lies: Sharyl Attkisson Refuses to Censor the Truth for NewsGuard’s ‘Fact-Checker’ Warren Squire
Advertisement