This Is Who They Are: Signs in Seattle and New York Show the Left Embracing Violence Against CEOs

The left loves to virtue signal and pretend that they are the party of tolerance and compassion, but all you ever need to do is give them a little rope and they will run with it to show you who they truly are.

After 1,200 Jews were murdered and hundreds more taken hostage by terrorists in the pogrom of Oct. 7, it took mere days for the left to let their antisemitism shine. Whether they were tearing down posters of hostages or finding Jewish students at American colleges to terrorize, it became pretty clear that far too many on the left in America sympathized and sided with Hamas.

More recently, we have seen the left lionize the deranged assassin Luigi Mangione, swooning over him after he killed United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in cold blood. One of the leading 'progressive' publications even said that such political violence is 'normal' and that we should get used to it.

Given this context, it comes as no surprise that the left is embracing assassination as a political weapon and we're starting to see it on display in some of the most 'liberal' places in America.

This week in Seattle, a roadside construction sign displayed a horrific message both celebrating Mangione's actions and threatening other American CEOs.

BREAKING: An electronic traffic sign in Seattle, Washington, was programmed to display the text “ONE LESS CEO, MANY MORE TO GO.”



It is still unknown who is responsible for programming the sign. pic.twitter.com/r82Fjv4YaC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 12, 2024

The Seattle Department of Transportation denied that this sign was operated by the city government. It appears it was operated by a private contractor.

The electronic message board was being used by construction and development company 601 Holdings LLC while it builds a hotel and apartment building nearby, The Seattle Timesreported. William Choi, a spokesperson for the developer, said they rented the message board from National Barricade, which programs the displayed messages. A person who answered the phone at National Barricade said they didn't know anything about the message when contacted by The Seattle Times.

Choi said that the sign's message can be changed using a keyboard, which is locked and requires a password to access. He added that no one at 601 Holdings LLC knows the code to operate the keyboard. 'We are appalled at the message and had no part in changing the display,' Choi told The Seattle Times. 'We're not political.'

Meanwhile, in New York City, a different type of threat is unfolding. Instead of tearing down hostage posters, this time the left is putting posters up.

Wanted posters.

Wanted posters of healthcare CEOs are reportedly starting to pop up in NYC, per Reddit: pic.twitter.com/YH1K4nSEnD — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) December 11, 2024

From Fox5 New York:

The posters, which have drawn significant attention, were highlighted in a TikTok video posted Tuesday. They name various health care industry executives and include statements like 'Denying medical care for corporate profit' and 'Healthcare CEOs should not feel safe,' printed in bold capital letters alongside their pictures. The NYPD says they're aware of the posters and advised companies to increase security measures for their executives. 'We are aware of the posters and are investigating these incidents,' a spokesperson from the NYPD’s Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information, told FOX Business.

Yeah, we're sure that the police in Seattle and New York are going to get to the bottom of this right away.

[Sarcasm font]

This kind of garbage has happened before in Seattle. They won’t do anything about it. — Mama 🐻 Jess - Romans 1:16 🏵️ (@lizzyscardinal) December 12, 2024

The same city where the hostage posters were routinely torn down. And still are. https://t.co/AtAXOrxOcX — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) December 11, 2024

Whoever is responsible for these vile messages, one thing we have learned from the left's antisemitic demonstrations after Oct. 7 is that these efforts are generally organized and funded. It's highly unlikely that these signs and posters are the result of 'lone wolves,' though that is possible.

Someone is behind this. We need to expose whoever it is. — Brandon's Crew Chief (@RWReagan1) December 11, 2024

Who is funding the bounties? Pull this thread. — Stephen (@LastDude99) December 11, 2024

And if there was any doubt that these types of messages are being glorified by an increasing number of leftists, all you have to do is look at some of the truly vile responses on Twitter to the tweets above from Libs of TikTok and Unusual Whales.

The reputations of insurance companies and their CEOs, generally speaking, not good, at all. There is a rebellion underway. What will be the response, not legally, but ethically and morally? https://t.co/bLepG54RFa — Reputation Intelligence - Reputation Quality (@ReputationIntel) December 12, 2024

We know what the response to this person should be. An FBI investigation.

It got much worse from other, more anonymous accounts.

Anyone have printable copies? — Stevesie Sue 🔻 (@stevesiesue) December 11, 2024

Love it. Hope it expands https://t.co/usahmia5Qh — “Pops” Tek (@tekc0mndr) December 11, 2024

See I’m okay with this https://t.co/UfQa5uGMF8 — hank the implementationdog (Sean Brothman) (@Gspotyaboy) December 11, 2024

Healthcare CEOs have killed so many people.



People are angry.



Rightly so.



It’s a call for systemic change, not violence. — Peter Lombard (@tutticontenti) December 11, 2024

Yikes. No, Peter Lombard. It is an explicit call for violence. And you know it. Not only do you know it, you cheer it on.

If there were comments like these on Twitter, we can't imagine what kind of violence was being advocated over on BlueSky. Frankly, we almost don't want to know (even though we probably should).

Thankfully, sanity is still the dominant mindset on Twitter and most people were calling out the left for showing everyone who they are.

This is insane and this doesn’t end well. https://t.co/KyrK0OhiYt — Steve (@SteveCampy) December 11, 2024

The FBI may have had a point when it announced domestic terrorism as one of our biggest threats.

They just got the party wrong. They blamed people silently praying outside of abortion clinics instead of people openly calling for murder.

Democrats truly are sick people. https://t.co/jcz5DXj8ub — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 12, 2024

It is tempting to offer the qualification 'Not all Democrats,' but we can't really do that until we see some of them speaking out against this.

Instead, we get AOC and Elizabeth Warren saying horrific things like, 'Violence is not the answer, BUT ...'

The left gets more violent and revolting by the day. It’s not ok to kill or hurt people because you don’t like their jobs or politics!! Brownshirts are how the Nazis got started and it really feels like the left is heading down the same ugly path. — Nancy the Neanderthal 🇺🇸 (@nan_mclellan) December 12, 2024

This is encouraging anarcho-terrorist activity. — Cocoa is a dog (@Cocoaisadog) December 12, 2024

It sounds a lot like one of AOC's favorite phrases: 'Stochastic terrorism.'

Because the left loves projection.

Scum. Not the ceos, but the people posting these and perpetuating violence — Red Pill Penguin (@RedPillPenguin) December 11, 2024

Blue cities are woke cesspools — DJWJR (@DJWJR11) December 12, 2024

No argument here.

These people are morally bankrupt. https://t.co/QsLe7PFGfw — Will 🇺🇸 (@NoLeftTurns) December 12, 2024

No argument against that either.

The peace loving left never fail to call for violence. — MemesOfTruth 🇺🇸 (@TheMemesOfTruth) December 12, 2024

Yep. It's just what they do.

Of course, many on Twitter also claimed that these acts were just a 'psyop.' Because Twitter loves to call everything a psyop.

But when you have the media excusing assassins and Democrat politicians justifying political violence, is it any surprise that leftists would feel emboldened in their actions to call for more violence?

Sure, it could be a psyop.

But we think Occam's Razor is far more likely. The left is doing this because they are being encouraged to do it.

This is who they are.