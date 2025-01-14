Senator Gary Peters Reaches for Aloe as Pete Hegseth Delivers Scorching CEO Hiring Retort

Oh, this was one of Pete Hegseth's best retorts of the day. Even the audience couldn't stifle their laughter.

🚨 JUST IN: Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) tries a "gotcha" question on Pete Hegseth and it immediately backfires.



The Democrat rushes to cut off Hegseth's response as soon as he starts giving substance.



"Can you give me ANY example of where you've driven innovation at ANY… pic.twitter.com/46FohITYgV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 14, 2025

It started out with the usual back and forth where a Democrat attacks any Republican candidate ever.

"You speak about standards," Sen. Gary Peters tells Hegseth, "I don't think there's a board of directors in America, that would hire you as a CEO with the kind of experience you have." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 14, 2025

This was the set up for Hegseth's perfect retort. Peters walked right into a trap of his own making. The whole exchange is great, but fast forward to the end when Hegseth tells Peters about one very successful CEO who has agreed to hire him. Heh.

It's safe to say Democrat Senator Gary Peters -- who's now the most irrelevant senator with Bob Casey gone -- has gone from unknown position to fully out against Pete Hegseth, arguing he doesn't have a lick of qualifications b/c he's not a big corporate CEO or general pic.twitter.com/lpNt2NNebZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 14, 2025

It gets better.

Chairman Wicker to Pete Hegseth after Gary Peters chirps out that no CEO would hire Pete because he has so little experience managing people: “It would appear you have more experience managing people than most Senators.”

BOOM! — James Wieck (@JamesWieck97276) January 14, 2025

That was the perfect way to piggy back off Hegseth's reply. Just a masterpiece.

More laughter breaks out after Peters' lengthy cross examination about how many people Hegseth has managed when Chairman Roger Wicker quips, "it seems to me that you've supervised far more people than the average United States senator." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 14, 2025

The crowd loved it.

Reminder that Gary Peters exists and is occasionally the junior senator from Michigan pic.twitter.com/Fz8zS98L9G — Mike Morrison 🦬 (@MikeKMorrison) January 14, 2025

He embarrassed himself today.

I just want to remind all Michiganders that @GaryPeters current term ends 2027. We need to replace this man with better leadership representation for Michigan! — mayanlady (@mayan_lady) January 14, 2025

America would really appreciate it.

Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) gets so angry that he is literally shaking at Pete Hegseth's confirmation hearing



Watch his left hand. pic.twitter.com/UKcrAoJ3TG — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 14, 2025

He seems to lack self-control to his own demise. That includes control of his mouth.

Man Gary Peters is an angry guy. Look at him raising his voice and shaking. Lol pathetic — Wildman (@Theganeush) January 14, 2025

Gary Peters would have given George Washington a thumbs down because he wasn't the head of X before becoming Commander-in-Chief. pic.twitter.com/L9ioft2QNj — Keith S Texas (@Buddha081155) January 14, 2025

Peters is a legend in his own mind who just face planted big time on national television.