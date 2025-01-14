Sen. Markwayne Mullin NUKED Every Single Democrat Questioning Pete Hegseth and It Was...
Senator Gary Peters Reaches for Aloe as Pete Hegseth Delivers Scorching CEO Hiring Retort

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:30 PM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Oh, this was one of Pete Hegseth's best retorts of the day. Even the audience couldn't stifle their laughter.

It started out with the usual back and forth where a Democrat attacks any Republican candidate ever. 

This was the set up for Hegseth's perfect retort. Peters walked right into a trap of his own making. The whole exchange is great, but fast forward to the end when Hegseth tells Peters about one very successful CEO who has agreed to hire him. Heh.

It gets better.

That was the perfect way to piggy back off Hegseth's reply. Just a masterpiece.

The crowd loved it.

He embarrassed himself today.

America would really appreciate it.

He seems to lack self-control to his own demise. That includes control of his mouth.

Peters is a legend in his own mind who just face planted big time on national television.

