China's Xi Jinping Won't Attend President Trump's Inauguration and That Is Great News
Mayor Eric Adams Says Criminal Migrants Will Find No Harbor in His City
KJP Doesn't Want to Preempt the President on Preemptive Pardons
'Shouldn't You Be Making Money?' Watch Donald Trump and J.D. Vance Have FUN...
Dem Sen. Ed Markey Trips HARD Over Biden While Trying to Scare Everybody...
Leftist Dark Money Network Linked to Hamas Backing Communist Outfit
Protect Children: J.K. Rowling Sets the Medical Record Straight for MP Whining About...
ProPublica's Secret Talks Reveal Hegseth Fake News Was Deliberately Manufactured
Biden's Giving Everyone 'Get Out of Jail Free' Cards With Biggest One-Day Act...
America Is Healing: For the First Time Ever, the U.S. Capitol Displays a...
Headlines About IG's J6 Report vs. What's in the Stories Show Why 'Legacy...
Oh, Really? Politico Reports January 6 Defendants Who Accept Pardons Will Make 'Confession...
No WONDER Wray Resigned! FBI's J6 Connection Even MORE Damning Reading THIS Little...
SHAME: Sam Stein Absolutely Fact-REKT for Pushing Fake News About Trump NOT Bringing...

Is She Serious?! Watch AOC Justify CEO Murder Because Denied Insurance Claims Are 'Act of Violence'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on December 12, 2024
Twitchy

To the Left, speech is violence and violence is merely speech. When you understand that is how the Left perceives the world and their role in it, a lot of other things make sense.

Advertisement

This is why Leftists have been gladly justifying the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. What Thompson did -- be CEO of UnitedHealthcare -- was (to the Left) an act of violence.

If that sounds insane to you, you'd be right. And congrats. You're not a Leftist.

Here's AOC arguing that denied insurance claims are an act of violence:

Really? REALLY?!

Many years ago, this writer was on state insurance for a brief time while she went through a divorce. That insurance denied coverage for a medication her doctor prescribed her son until the doctor tried two other meds.

By AOC's logic, this writer would've been justified in harming someone because that denied claim was 'violence.'

It was not violence. And there's no justification for what Luigi Mangione did to Brian Thompson.

None.

Recommended

ProPublica's Secret Talks Reveal Hegseth Fake News Was Deliberately Manufactured
justmindy
Advertisement

They don't think this stuff through.

Everything after the 'but' negates everything before it.

She's endorsing violence.

Of certain people, it seems, yes.

Yes it is. And words mean things. Murder has a legal definition for a reason. What Mangione did was murder.

She'll just scream about Right-wing 'domestic terrorism.'

Ned Stark was correct.

They'll never meditate on this.

Advertisement

They never thing the tables will be turned on them.

And did she pay the fines for not having Obamacare?

That's another way to put it.

THIS.

Tags: CRIME HEALTH CARE HEALTH INSURANCE VIOLENCE AOC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ProPublica's Secret Talks Reveal Hegseth Fake News Was Deliberately Manufactured
justmindy
No WONDER Wray Resigned! FBI's J6 Connection Even MORE Damning Reading THIS Little Nugget in IG Report
Sam J.
OUCH! Trump Summed Up Kamala (and the Dems) Biggest Mistake of the Campaign in 2 Short Sentences
Doug P.
Dem Sen. Ed Markey Trips HARD Over Biden While Trying to Scare Everybody About Trump Having Nuke Codes
Doug P.
China's Xi Jinping Won't Attend President Trump's Inauguration and That Is Great News
justmindy
Protect Children: J.K. Rowling Sets the Medical Record Straight for MP Whining About Puberty Blocker Ban
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
ProPublica's Secret Talks Reveal Hegseth Fake News Was Deliberately Manufactured justmindy
Advertisement