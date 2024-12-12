Is She Serious?! Watch AOC Justify CEO Murder Because Denied Insurance Claims Are 'Act of Violence'

To the Left, speech is violence and violence is merely speech. When you understand that is how the Left perceives the world and their role in it, a lot of other things make sense.

This is why Leftists have been gladly justifying the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. What Thompson did -- be CEO of UnitedHealthcare -- was (to the Left) an act of violence.

If that sounds insane to you, you'd be right. And congrats. You're not a Leftist.

Here's AOC arguing that denied insurance claims are an act of violence:

AOC to @BrownJaala on the murder of Brian Thompson



“This is not to say that an act of violence is justified, but I think for anyone who is confused or shocked or appalled, they need to understand that ppl interpret and feel & experience denied claims as an act of violence...” pic.twitter.com/52aIINUDlH — Alan He (@alanhe) December 12, 2024

Really? REALLY?!

Many years ago, this writer was on state insurance for a brief time while she went through a divorce. That insurance denied coverage for a medication her doctor prescribed her son until the doctor tried two other meds.

By AOC's logic, this writer would've been justified in harming someone because that denied claim was 'violence.'

It was not violence. And there's no justification for what Luigi Mangione did to Brian Thompson.

None.

Christ, these people are playing with fire.



Using their logic, a lot of people feel like some government actions are “acts of violence.”



Think it through. — Your Mom Is A Bot (@wsliger) December 12, 2024

They don't think this stuff through.

"This is not to say that an act of violence is justified, but..." — Utah Conservative (@coninutah) December 12, 2024

Everything after the 'but' negates everything before it.

She's endorsing violence.

Always a but. She supports murder. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 12, 2024

Of certain people, it seems, yes.

“Murder is bad, BUT” will never go well. Murder is evil. Stop justifying it, @HouseDemocrats @SenateDems — David Carter (@MrDavidCarter) December 12, 2024

Yes it is. And words mean things. Murder has a legal definition for a reason. What Mangione did was murder.

So...taxation is theft, and theft is violence.@AOC, is this going how you thought it would?



PS: shooting a father in the back isn't heroic and needs no context. Period. — The Rabbit of Caerbannog (@NeutronLiam) December 12, 2024

She'll just scream about Right-wing 'domestic terrorism.'

Ned Stark was correct.

I think @AOC should realize that many more people are far more angry at what the Democrats have done to society than are angry about what UHC has done to society.



She should meditate on that s**t .https://t.co/onNGR41XjV — Pudge (@pudgenet) December 12, 2024

They'll never meditate on this.

“People interpret and feel and experience denied claims as an act of violence.”



By this logic, any real or perceived harm—immaterial or otherwise—done to any person by any company is an act of violence. https://t.co/GzzZtIddGk — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) December 12, 2024

They never thing the tables will be turned on them.

She also says she didn't have health insurance before running for congress in 2018.



Obamacare was passed in 2014. Does anyone want to ask her why she didn't sign up for Obamacare, as was mandated? https://t.co/wFmQfYmUbb — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2024

And did she pay the fines for not having Obamacare?

I'm not justifying violence, but this particular violence had a rationale I can completely understand and will expound upon at length. https://t.co/KLEB5TumNV — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 12, 2024

That's another way to put it.

The year is 20Nice and Speaker AOC is in her 25th term in Congress. Thanks to her efforts, government healthcare is national. You’ve just been delayed a MRI as your head pounds daily. Doctor recommends MAiD.



Remember this then. https://t.co/uBTD50KZSP — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) December 12, 2024

THIS.