That 'But' Is Doing Some HEAVY Lifting: Watch Elizabeth Warren Justify Shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on December 11, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

This development does not surprise us at all. For years, Elizabeth Warren has been on the warpath against businesses, CEOs, and the wealthy because she just doesn't like them, thinks they're greedy, and blames them for a lot of America's problems.

Advertisement

She was very pro-Communist price controls back over the summer (to the point even CNBC was fed up with her nonsense), and now her she is playing the 'BUT' game with the life of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson:

This writer can only speak for herself, but she's been through some rough patches in her life and been pushed to the limit. The one thing that never, ever crossed her mind was shooting someone in the back and saying that person had it coming.

Elizabeth Warren is an awful, awful person.

This is exactly who she's always been.

The 'but' negates the part about 'violence is never the answer.'

She's making excuses for it.

As someone this writer knows says, 'the other side gets to move and shoot too.'

She didn't think this through.

See how quickly that argument backfired on Lizzie?

They really are vile.

No other way to interpret this.

Of course.

