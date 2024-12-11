That 'But' Is Doing Some HEAVY Lifting: Watch Elizabeth Warren Justify Shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO

This development does not surprise us at all. For years, Elizabeth Warren has been on the warpath against businesses, CEOs, and the wealthy because she just doesn't like them, thinks they're greedy, and blames them for a lot of America's problems.

Advertisement

She was very pro-Communist price controls back over the summer (to the point even CNBC was fed up with her nonsense), and now her she is playing the 'BUT' game with the life of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson:

Sen. @ewarren on the UnitedHealth murderer: "Violence is never the answer. This guy gets a trial who’s allegedly killed the CEO of UnitedHealth. But you can only push people so far. And then they start to take matters into their own hands.” pic.twitter.com/xgtBPqDE0Y — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 11, 2024

This writer can only speak for herself, but she's been through some rough patches in her life and been pushed to the limit. The one thing that never, ever crossed her mind was shooting someone in the back and saying that person had it coming.

Elizabeth Warren is an awful, awful person.

JFC she’s lost her gd mind. — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) December 11, 2024

This is exactly who she's always been.

That's three big buts. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 11, 2024

The 'but' negates the part about 'violence is never the answer.'

She's making excuses for it.

She should realize this works both ways, with activists committing vandalism, blocking highways, etc. — Claude Rains, Zombie (@CRainsZombie) December 11, 2024

As someone this writer knows says, 'the other side gets to move and shoot too.'

Lizzy, you sure you want to throw the "but you can only push people so far" rationale out there? — Juanito Bandito (@bandito_juanito) December 11, 2024

She didn't think this through.

“But you can only push people so far. And then they start to take matters into their own hands.”



So Liz approves of January 6th?



🤔 — Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) December 11, 2024

See how quickly that argument backfired on Lizzie?

Might be the two most vile women in America right there



I try not to use the word ‘hate’ with people I don’t really know in person but I absolutely detest and hate these two — HootahMan (@MarkHodder3) December 11, 2024

They really are vile.

So @ewarren is ok with certain people being murdered. https://t.co/al0doPz7J8 — JWF (@JammieWF) December 11, 2024

No other way to interpret this.

And she was led right to this answer by Joy Reid because of course she was. https://t.co/udMvrN3yZM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 11, 2024

Of course.