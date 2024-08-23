OUCH! CNBC Host WRECKS Elizabeth Warren Over Price Controls and Her General Economic Illiteracy

As you know all too well, prices in the last three and a half years have gone up and up, and "Bidenomics" has certainly played a role. The "Inflation Reduction Act" couldn't have been more ironically or deceptively titled.

Senator Elizabeth Warren is blaming high prices under Biden on corporate "price gouging," a particular brand of corporate greed that apparently didn't start until, coincidentally, just after Biden took office.

On CNBC, the host wasn't buying what Warren was selling during her attempt to make a pitch for a Kamala Harris policy proposal that would make Stalin proud. It didn't go well for Liz.

CNBC host absolutely loses it on Elizabeth Warren as she makes her case for communist price controls in America.



Heap big ouch!

Warren previously said that Kamala Harris' biggest accomplishment in the last nearly four years is that she was the first Vice President to visit an abortion clinic, so maybe Fauxcahontas should stop trying to "help" the Democrat nominee.