'Quite Bloodthirsty': Sen. Elizabeth Warren Points to Kamala Harris' Biggest Accomplishment As VP

Now that Kamala Harris is the Democrats' presumed presidential nominee after it was announced that President Biden won't be running for reelection, her campaign is touting her "accomplishments."

Advertisement

Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren is helping to that end by talking about Harris' biggest accomplishment as VP. You might have already guessed what that is because these people are sick (video via Grabien News' Tom Elliott):

.@SenWarren on Harris’ biggest accomplishment as VP: She was the "first vice president in history to visit an abortion clinic" pic.twitter.com/v2CpjHnebB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 24, 2024

Is fighting to increase the number of unborn babies that are killed an "accomplishment"? To these depraved people it is.

Just a little.

She’s the dead baby VP. Good to know. — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 Headed to the battle box in 2024! (@Tamzilla_52) July 24, 2024

We all know how her "border czar" role worked out (which the media's now trying to help bury) so they're moving on to this kind of disgusting "accomplishment."

No wonder they got rid of Biden. Walking seems to be a great achievement to these idiots.. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) July 24, 2024

How is that an accomplishment, though? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 24, 2024

Right? Some of Harris' other "accomplishments" are currently in the process of being scrubbed by some media outlets.