Washington DC Preps for Mostly Peaceful Anti-Netanyahu Protests

'Quite Bloodthirsty': Sen. Elizabeth Warren Points to Kamala Harris' Biggest Accomplishment As VP

Doug P.  |  4:15 PM on July 24, 2024
Twitchy

Now that Kamala Harris is the Democrats' presumed presidential nominee after it was announced that President Biden won't be running for reelection, her campaign is touting her "accomplishments."

Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren is helping to that end by talking about Harris' biggest accomplishment as VP. You might have already guessed what that is because these people are sick (video via Grabien News' Tom Elliott): 

Is fighting to increase the number of unborn babies that are killed an "accomplishment"? To these depraved people it is.

Just a little.

We all know how her "border czar" role worked out (which the media's now trying to help bury) so they're moving on to this kind of disgusting "accomplishment."

Right? Some of Harris' other "accomplishments" are currently in the process of being scrubbed by some media outlets. 

