Ooh, That's Gotta' Sting! CNN Reports Huge Support Numbers for Trump's Transition and Second Term

The dead legacy media has been doing everything it can to submarine and sabotage Donald Trump's second term in office before it even begins.

Most of their efforts have been focused on dishonestly trying to derail Trump's Cabinet nominees like Pete Hegseth, but we have seen other subversive efforts as well, such as finally, after four years of Biden, reporting about how bad inflation really is in America.

But since the legacy media is deceased and irrelevant, as Elon Musk declared, the good news is that Americans are not buying any of the gaslighting.

Yesterday, CNN was forced to report the results of its own poll showing overwhelming support for Trump's transition team and confidence in how he will handle his second term when it begins in just over a month. Watch:

A CNN poll says Americans overwhelmingly support Trump and his transition moves.



Let me repeat that... a CNN poll.



The tide has turned. pic.twitter.com/MTizvmHmHg — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 11, 2024

You know that just had to hurt them a little bit. All of their efforts, all for naught. More details about the poll were released at CNN.com:

The findings suggest the president-elect has earned a honeymoon period with the public as he prepares to return to the White House after being voted out four years ago amid broadly negative approval ratings of his own ... The country’s mood appears to have lifted somewhat following Trump’s win, at least in part due to the type of shifting partisan sentiments often seen in the wake of elections where the presidency changes partisan hands.

The full article, of course, tries to downplay or ignore all of the great numbers for Trump and his team, but the results of the poll speak for themselves.

The latest CNN poll shows that Americans have overwhelming confidence in President Trump to solve America's problems — and more confidence in America's future than they've had in years!



Big things are going to happen come January 20th. pic.twitter.com/1X3wlQKRST — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 11, 2024

The shaved head brigade over on BlueSky aside, there is no doubt that there is palpable excitement in America for the first time in at least four years. While much of it is due to Trump himself, it's hard to deny that a lot of the positive feeling also comes from the team Trump is bringing with him, including Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy who have promised to use DOGE to reduce regulations, waste, and the size of the federal government.

We are SO back, baby! And we will never get tired of saying it.

January 20th can't get here fast enough. https://t.co/RRPiFJWCJY — Joni Myers (@JoniMyers18) December 11, 2024

Right? We might as well inaugurate Trump right now. It's clear that the rest of the world already recognizes him as the de facto President.

Big things are going to happen come January 20th. pic.twitter.com/CI9mKMVWZe — Digi😎Duck (@RebelDuckClub) December 11, 2024

Who's gonna' argue with Old Blue Eyes? Not us.

A CNN poll says 55% of Americans approve of Trump's transition....can you imagine what it really is https://t.co/syExyKNfMP — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) December 11, 2024

That's a good point from Spicer. Many polls, especially from CNN are weighted to the left, so it's not a stretch to imagine that the true sentiment in America is even more positive.

This had to be tough for CNN to report. https://t.co/Y3S1YKC9zo — Potts Party of 6 (@PottsPartyOf6) December 11, 2024

I’m sorry this happened to you, CNN. https://t.co/f9d2ayodaV — Ohio Guy. (@thekinner) December 11, 2024

HA. We're not sorry. They deserve it.

BRB. Gonna go drop this over at Blue Sky. https://t.co/LAn0LSwdRn — Spock The Ripper (More Equal Animals) (@CrimsonPKing) December 11, 2024

LOL. Be careful, friend. They are an unhinged lot over there. Expect much screeching.

America wants Trump, they CAN'T WAIT for Trump and the fact that the Fake News has to admit as much is amazing — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) December 11, 2024

It's delicious, even. It would be even funnier if one of the lawyers at The View forced Sunny Hostin to read these poll numbers on air.

HAHAHA.

Poor Whoopi. This poll is going to hit her hard.

Good.

Notice the “at least some confidence”

if those numbers were for a Dem President the coverage would be “overwhelming mandate” “unbelievable support” “astonishing job being done” and spread at the highest decibels on every #ToxicDemMedia outlet https://t.co/Jn5fgqvrKT — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) December 12, 2024

Yeah, we know the game the legacy media plays in trying to push their preferred narrative. But they can't hide from the numbers, as much as they would like to.

CNN spilling facts and hating it! 🤣 https://t.co/MV3d3irpMH — FBS INDUSTRIES (@flagmannn) December 11, 2024

It's ... it's so beautiful.

President Trump's leadership is clearly resonating with the American public. The surge in confidence shows the nation is ready for bold changes. Big things are indeed on the horizon for January 20th, and I'm excited to see what comes next! — GABRIEL 🪽 (@TheGabriel72) December 11, 2024

After four years of inflation, runaway crime, a border invasion, and demonization of Americans who dare to disagree with the Biden administration, we can't blame anyone for being downright giddy about the next four years to come.

OH MY GOD! The country has gone NAZI!!! Heil Trump! He's gonna end Democracy. He's gonna put Rachel Madcow and Joyless Reid in a Gulag!!! G'aaaaaaahhhhh! Or maybe you were all just wrong, and you suck. https://t.co/wIoRYkni28 — Rob Carson Show (@RobCarson) December 12, 2024

They tried so hard. The media tried so hard to make Trump (and conservative voters) look like demons. Because projection is one of the left's favorite tools.

They failed. And yes, they do suck.

We're not in the business of worshipping politicians. It's very likely that there will be some disappointments to come in a Trump administration and we know that conservatives will speak out strongly if or when that happens.

But we're tired of being depressed, which has been the feeling in America for four years. It's wonderful that people are so excited about Trump and confident that he will do well. If he can deliver on even half of what he is promising, it will be a huge win for America.

We're looking forward to it. The fact that it makes CNN miserable is just icing on the cake.