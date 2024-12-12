BEST Part of Nancy Pelosi Getting Heckled for 2 Minutes STRAIGHT Is Watching...
'This Ends in January': Defense Dept. Priority Indicates Pete Hegseth Can't Get There...
ALL THE JOY! Jill Biden Openly and JOYFULLY Trolling Kamala Shows Just How...
Nobody's Buyin': It Jamie Raskin Claims He Serves All Americans, Doesn't Care About...
The Call For Targeting Is Under Review: Another High Profile Athlete Targeted By...
Broadcast Views: Trump Names Kari Lake Director of ‘Voice of America’
Deck the Walz: Merry Cringemas with Tim and Gwen (WATCH)
President-Elect Trump in the Big Apple to Ring NYSE Opening Bell Thursday
Dead Reckoning: The Sixth Sense Starring Van Jones and the Legacy Media
VIP
This Is the Subway Liberals Want
VIP
Government: Using Our Tax Dollars to Violate Our First Amendment Rights
Elizabeth Warren 'Clarifies' Her Remarks on Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO
Sick People - Jimmy Kimmel Shares His Staff's Affection for CEO Murderer, Luigi...
Stuck-On Stupid: Loony Lefty Tesla Drivers Plaster Bumpers Because Musk is a ‘Trumper’

Ooh, That's Gotta' Sting! CNN Reports Huge Support Numbers for Trump's Transition and Second Term

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:40 AM on December 12, 2024
Twitchy

The dead legacy media has been doing everything it can to submarine and sabotage Donald Trump's second term in office before it even begins.

Most of their efforts have been focused on dishonestly trying to derail Trump's Cabinet nominees like Pete Hegseth, but we have seen other subversive efforts as well, such as finally, after four years of Biden, reporting about how bad inflation really is in America

Advertisement

But since the legacy media is deceased and irrelevant, as Elon Musk declared, the good news is that Americans are not buying any of the gaslighting. 

Yesterday, CNN was forced to report the results of its own poll showing overwhelming support for Trump's transition team and confidence in how he will handle his second term when it begins in just over a month. Watch: 

You know that just had to hurt them a little bit. All of their efforts, all for naught. More details about the poll were released at CNN.com

The findings suggest the president-elect has earned a honeymoon period with the public as he prepares to return to the White House after being voted out four years ago amid broadly negative approval ratings of his own ... The country’s mood appears to have lifted somewhat following Trump’s win, at least in part due to the type of shifting partisan sentiments often seen in the wake of elections where the presidency changes partisan hands.

The full article, of course, tries to downplay or ignore all of the great numbers for Trump and his team, but the results of the poll speak for themselves. 

Recommended

BEST Part of Nancy Pelosi Getting Heckled for 2 Minutes STRAIGHT Is Watching Katie Couric SQUIRM (watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

The shaved head brigade over on BlueSky aside, there is no doubt that there is palpable excitement in America for the first time in at least four years. While much of it is due to Trump himself, it's hard to deny that a lot of the positive feeling also comes from the team Trump is bringing with him, including Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy who have promised to use DOGE to reduce regulations, waste, and the size of the federal government. 

We are SO back, baby! And we will never get tired of saying it. 

Right? We might as well inaugurate Trump right now. It's clear that the rest of the world already recognizes him as the de facto President.

Who's gonna' argue with Old Blue Eyes? Not us. 

Advertisement

That's a good point from Spicer. Many polls, especially from CNN are weighted to the left, so it's not a stretch to imagine that the true sentiment in America is even more positive. 

HA. We're not sorry. They deserve it. 

LOL. Be careful, friend. They are an unhinged lot over there. Expect much screeching. 

It's delicious, even. It would be even funnier if one of the lawyers at The View forced Sunny Hostin to read these poll numbers on air. 

HAHAHA. 

Poor Whoopi. This poll is going to hit her hard.

Good. 

Advertisement

Yeah, we know the game the legacy media plays in trying to push their preferred narrative. But they can't hide from the numbers, as much as they would like to. 

It's ... it's so beautiful. 

After four years of inflation, runaway crime, a border invasion, and demonization of Americans who dare to disagree with the Biden administration, we can't blame anyone for being downright giddy about the next four years to come. 

They tried so hard. The media tried so hard to make Trump (and conservative voters) look like demons. Because projection is one of the left's favorite tools. 

They failed. And yes, they do suck. 

We're not in the business of worshipping politicians. It's very likely that there will be some disappointments to come in a Trump administration and we know that conservatives will speak out strongly if or when that happens. 

Advertisement

But we're tired of being depressed, which has been the feeling in America for four years. It's wonderful that people are so excited about Trump and confident that he will do well. If he can deliver on even half of what he is promising, it will be a huge win for America. 

We're looking forward to it. The fact that it makes CNN miserable is just icing on the cake. 

Tags: APPROVAL RATING CNN DONALD TRUMP TRANSITION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BEST Part of Nancy Pelosi Getting Heckled for 2 Minutes STRAIGHT Is Watching Katie Couric SQUIRM (watch)
Sam J.
'This Ends in January': Defense Dept. Priority Indicates Pete Hegseth Can't Get There Fast Enough
Doug P.
ALL THE JOY! Jill Biden Openly and JOYFULLY Trolling Kamala Shows Just How Much She HATES Her (Watch)
Sam J.
Dead Reckoning: The Sixth Sense Starring Van Jones and the Legacy Media
Warren Squire
Nobody's Buyin': It Jamie Raskin Claims He Serves All Americans, Doesn't Care About Party Affiliation
Grateful Calvin
Deck the Walz: Merry Cringemas with Tim and Gwen (WATCH)
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BEST Part of Nancy Pelosi Getting Heckled for 2 Minutes STRAIGHT Is Watching Katie Couric SQUIRM (watch) Sam J.
Advertisement