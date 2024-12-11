Look at That! CNN Finally Admits Inflation 'Heated Up' in November

This is why no one trusts the media.

This, right here.

For years, the media told us inflation was getting better and the economy is fine. And now they can suddenly report reality:

Inflation heated up last month as consumer prices rose 2.7%, underscoring the slog ahead https://t.co/F3dtMtpbtQ — CNN (@CNN) December 11, 2024

More from CNN:

Inflation heated back up again in November, but it likely wasn’t bad enough to keep the Federal Reserve from cutting rates next week. Consumer prices were up 2.7% for the 12 months ended in November, moving higher from the 2.6% annual increase seen in October and marking the highest annual rate since July, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. On a monthly basis, prices rose by 0.3% after rising 0.2% for the prior four months. Economists were expecting inflation to pick up by 0.2% from October and record a 2.7% annual increase, primarily due to unfavorable comparisons from a year ago and stubborn housing-related inflation.

We don't despise the media enough.

Nailed it.

But the economy is fantastic!! How can this be?!? — Conservative Georgian (@2A_guyfromGA) December 11, 2024

CNN told us the economy was great.

Did they lie!? They'd NEVER!

Don’t worry, Biden will save us before his term is over. — Christopher 🇺🇸 (@provenleader) December 11, 2024

Sure he will.

Ouch seeing a CNN story about food prices reminded me of this. pic.twitter.com/a7u4sfxA42 — Slim Pickens (@SLIMPICKENSSHOW) December 11, 2024

EL. OH. EL.

Thank you Joe and Kamala — Rick Miller (@RickWMiller1) December 11, 2024

Yeah, thanks.

Suddenly there's no "but this doesn't matter because the economy is actually amazing" disclaimer. https://t.co/RJkmc0Lxxp — The Legalsaur (@legalsaur) December 11, 2024

Amazing how that works, no?