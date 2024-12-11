Daniel Penny Considers Suing Alvin Bragg for Malicious Prosecution
Julie Kelly Torches Christopher Wray's True FBI Legacy, Bids Adieu to Who Else...
Time MAGAzine: President-Elect Donald Trump Named ‘Person of the Year’ - Was There...
That 'But' Is Doing Some HEAVY Lifting: Watch Elizabeth Warren Justify Shooting of...
Sanity Restored: Northern Ireland Set to Permanently Ban Puberty Blockers
HOO BOY: Even in Blue New York, Majority of Voters FAVOR Deportation of...
'You're All Reading Into That': The Way Jill Biden Got Awkward Laughter Was...
Adults Are Back in Charge, Y'all! Postmaster General Acts Like a Toddler During...
After Years of Lying for Biden, the New York Times Admits Illegal Immigration...
The Plot Thickens: Tom Cotton Calls for Investigation of West Point Lying to...
The Hero NYC Needs: Watch Daniel Penny Explain Why He Has No Regrets...
ProPublica Responds to Pete Hegseth West Point Story With B.S. Lecture About How...
CBS News' Leslie Stahl Frustrated MSM's Hobbled & Nearly Dead (Let's Tell Her...
Changed or Deranged? Democrat Senator John Fetterman Takes to Truth Social Ticking Off...

Look at That! CNN Finally Admits Inflation 'Heated Up' in November

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 11, 2024
ImgFlip

This is why no one trusts the media.

This, right here.

For years, the media told us inflation was getting better and the economy is fine. And now they can suddenly report reality:

Advertisement

More from CNN:

Inflation heated back up again in November, but it likely wasn’t bad enough to keep the Federal Reserve from cutting rates next week.

Consumer prices were up 2.7% for the 12 months ended in November, moving higher from the 2.6% annual increase seen in October and marking the highest annual rate since July, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

On a monthly basis, prices rose by 0.3% after rising 0.2% for the prior four months.

Economists were expecting inflation to pick up by 0.2% from October and record a 2.7% annual increase, primarily due to unfavorable comparisons from a year ago and stubborn housing-related inflation.

We don't despise the media enough.

Recommended

Julie Kelly Torches Christopher Wray's True FBI Legacy, Bids Adieu to Who Else Will Be Leaving VERY Soon
Doug P.
Advertisement

Nailed it.

CNN told us the economy was great.

Did they lie!? They'd NEVER!

Sure he will.

EL. OH. EL.

Yeah, thanks.

Amazing how that works, no?

Tags: CNN ECONOMY INFLATION BIDENOMICS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Julie Kelly Torches Christopher Wray's True FBI Legacy, Bids Adieu to Who Else Will Be Leaving VERY Soon
Doug P.
The Plot Thickens: Tom Cotton Calls for Investigation of West Point Lying to Help Media Smear Hegseth
Amy Curtis
Time MAGAzine: President-Elect Donald Trump Named ‘Person of the Year’ - Was There Any Doubt?
Warren Squire
Adults Are Back in Charge, Y'all! Postmaster General Acts Like a Toddler During Hearing (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
'You're All Reading Into That': The Way Jill Biden Got Awkward Laughter Was 'a Troll of Kamala for Sure'
Doug P.
That 'But' Is Doing Some HEAVY Lifting: Watch Elizabeth Warren Justify Shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Julie Kelly Torches Christopher Wray's True FBI Legacy, Bids Adieu to Who Else Will Be Leaving VERY Soon Doug P.
Advertisement