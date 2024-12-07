You Tell 'Em, Lefty! Based Phil Mickelson Speaks Out in Defense of Daniel Penny's Heroism

One of the more interesting developments leading up to and in the wake of Donald Trump's election win is the number of famous people who have talked about the freedom they now feel to speak up and speak their minds. One of our favorites has, of course, been Justine Bateman and her hilarious #SocialMediaVideoCritique takes on the left's meltdowns. But she has been more outspoken than just those satirical tweets, talking about that exact freedom to breathe freely.

Advertisement

In the sports world, the Trump dance (which Twitchy's Eric V. has aptly named 'The Trump-Tusi') has taken over athletes' celebrations as they are no longer afraid to express their support for conservative policies.

As fun as these moments have been, it is even more refreshing to see celebrities embrace more serious causes. In New York City, corrupt DA Alvin Bragg and equally corrupt prosecutor Dafan Yoran have been doing everything they can to send hero Daniel Penny to prison for protecting subway riders from the deranged Jordan Neely who was threatening them all.

Conservatives have been denouncing this prosecution since it began, but the outrage at Penny being railroaded may be spilling over into popular culture.

Yesterday, six-time PGA major tournament champion Phil Mickelson, who is normally very soft-spoken and not one to engage in political debate, joined the chorus celebrating Penny and decrying his prosecution.

Agree. Thank you Daniel for serving your country and for protecting the many passengers whose lives were threatened by this violent and deranged individual. https://t.co/tUI5pe7pFV — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) December 6, 2024

Is Mickelson's voice more important than anyone else demanding justice for Penny? No, not really. But Hall-of-Fame athletes like him still carry a lot of weight in the cultural discourse and it would be foolish to assume otherwise.

It is encouraging to see that he feels the same freedom that Bateman expressed and is not shying away from engaging in the discussion. Most of Mickelson's tweets are focused on celebrating the accomplishments of his fellow golfers (or personal issues to him like skin cancer), so it is great that he both recognizes injustice and did not hesitate to come to Penny's defense.

Many people appreciated him for his statement.

Thank you, Phil, for lending your voice!!! https://t.co/aRqpuZmPQo — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) December 6, 2024

Phil Mickelson is a voice of sanity in an increasingly insane world. Lefty gets it! https://t.co/uob0jRzGJR — LIV Golf Nation (@LIVGolfNation) December 6, 2024

He does get it and he is not afraid to say so.

Phil Mickelson with the W on this one.



Also want to reiterate our thanks to Daniel Penny. https://t.co/pN3i1LlMXy — NTB Sports (@NotTheBeeSports) December 6, 2024

I knew I loved Phil … immaculate short game and based takes https://t.co/djAayZfrM0 — Amber Duke (@ambermarieduke) December 6, 2024

Even one of Mickelson's legendary lobbed chip shots can't measure up to his based statement about Penny.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

He can even do them backward!

But Mickelson's skill as a golfer is unquestioned. This is more about his courage to defend what is right.

Advertisement

How sad that my first thought when seeing you post such a completely appropriate comment was that you were taking a risk by doing so. — David (@davidwkay) December 6, 2024

It is becoming less and less of a risk, especially in the sports world, but Mickelson should still be applauded.

you are a true patriot, phil 🙏🇺🇸 — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) December 6, 2024

Hey, hey…..thx for speaking out, Lefty. Time for everyone to be brave and speak up. — Vlad the Russ (@JacePA1111) December 7, 2024

What is happening to Penny is a travesty and a disgrace. We hope Mickelson's speaking out only encourages more people to do the same.

Thank you for speaking up and shining a little star power on this tragedy, Phil. It is incomprehensible and a complete miscarriage of justice for Daniel Perry not to be admired as a hero. — Gregory G 4America (@AmericanGregory) December 7, 2024

Thank you for your support of this fine young man. He has endured far too much. — Isabella (@Isabella4Truth) December 6, 2024

He shouldn't have had to endure any of it.

Lefty In Name Only https://t.co/RfmXpnuqd9 — JD Vance Vance Revolution (@chickfilatheism) December 6, 2024

HA. Plenty of people had fun with Mickelson's 'Lefty' nickname, but we can be assured that applies only to his handedness, not his politics.

Advertisement

Of course, this is Twitter, so obviously there were a few lawn flamingos who blew a gasket at Mickelson's support for a hero.

The dude wasn’t doing anything at all though, except being poor?? — TheBlueAlbum (@TheBlueAlbum1) December 6, 2024

The man killed a guy for being loud and threatening. Let’s stop complicating this. You strangle someone for 6 minutes. They’ll likely die. This shit isn’t rocket science. Manslaughter charge 2 year prison sentence that will probably be reduced to 10 months and call it a day.. https://t.co/pGqXyZr5Hg — C.J Madsen (@chrismadsen25) December 7, 2024

Except none of what was described in those tweets is what actually happened. (That's only what happened if you get all your news from CNN.)

These types of misguided replies were very few and far between though, a sign that people aren't sitting down for the left's alternate versions of reality anymore.

Yeah, we are. Welcome to the based club, Phil.

In the end, of course, nothing Mickelson -- or anyone else -- says on Twitter will change the outcome as Penny's jury resumes deliberations next week.

Advertisement

But the groundswell of support for Penny is undeniable. And the cultural shift where more and more people feel the freedom to speak their minds is undeniable as well.

We will continue to wish for justice in the form of an acquittal -- or at least a hung jury -- for Penny. We hope that outcome is soon followed by action taken against Bragg and Yoran for wrongful prosecution.

But it sure is nice to have Lefty on the side of American heroes like Daniel Penny.