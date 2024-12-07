You Tell 'Em, Lefty! Based Phil Mickelson Speaks Out in Defense of Daniel Penny's Heroism

Buck Sexton Lists What the WH Would Like Us to Believe Nobody Else...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  12:00 PM on December 07, 2024
AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File

One of the more interesting developments leading up to and in the wake of Donald Trump's election win is the number of famous people who have talked about the freedom they now feel to speak up and speak their minds. One of our favorites has, of course, been Justine Bateman and her hilarious #SocialMediaVideoCritique takes on the left's meltdowns.  But she has been more outspoken than just those satirical tweets, talking about that exact freedom to breathe freely

In the sports world, the Trump dance (which Twitchy's Eric V. has aptly named 'The Trump-Tusi') has taken over athletes' celebrations as they are no longer afraid to express their support for conservative policies. 

As fun as these moments have been, it is even more refreshing to see celebrities embrace more serious causes. In New York City, corrupt DA Alvin Bragg and equally corrupt prosecutor Dafan Yoran have been doing everything they can to send hero Daniel Penny to prison for protecting subway riders from the deranged Jordan Neely who was threatening them all.

Conservatives have been denouncing this prosecution since it began, but the outrage at Penny being railroaded may be spilling over into popular culture.

Yesterday, six-time PGA major tournament champion Phil Mickelson, who is normally very soft-spoken and not one to engage in political debate, joined the chorus celebrating Penny and decrying his prosecution.

Is Mickelson's voice more important than anyone else demanding justice for Penny? No, not really. But Hall-of-Fame athletes like him still carry a lot of weight in the cultural discourse and it would be foolish to assume otherwise. 

It is encouraging to see that he feels the same freedom that Bateman expressed and is not shying away from engaging in the discussion. Most of Mickelson's tweets are focused on celebrating the accomplishments of his fellow golfers (or personal issues to him like skin cancer), so it is great that he both recognizes injustice and did not hesitate to come to Penny's defense. 

Many people appreciated him for his statement. 

He does get it and he is not afraid to say so. 

Even one of Mickelson's legendary lobbed chip shots can't measure up to his based statement about Penny. 

He can even do them backward! 

But Mickelson's skill as a golfer is unquestioned. This is more about his courage to defend what is right. 

It is becoming less and less of a risk, especially in the sports world, but Mickelson should still be applauded. 

What is happening to Penny is a travesty and a disgrace. We hope Mickelson's speaking out only encourages more people to do the same. 

He shouldn't have had to endure any of it. 

HA. Plenty of people had fun with Mickelson's 'Lefty' nickname, but we can be assured that applies only to his handedness, not his politics. 

Of course, this is Twitter, so obviously there were a few lawn flamingos who blew a gasket at Mickelson's support for a hero. 

Except none of what was described in those tweets is what actually happened. (That's only what happened if you get all your news from CNN.)

These types of misguided replies were very few and far between though, a sign that people aren't sitting down for the left's alternate versions of reality anymore. 

Yeah, we are. Welcome to the based club, Phil. 

In the end, of course, nothing Mickelson -- or anyone else -- says on Twitter will change the outcome as Penny's jury resumes deliberations next week. 

But the groundswell of support for Penny is undeniable. And the cultural shift where more and more people feel the freedom to speak their minds is undeniable as well.

We will continue to wish for justice in the form of an acquittal -- or at least a hung jury -- for Penny. We hope that outcome is soon followed by action taken against Bragg and Yoran for wrongful prosecution.

But it sure is nice to have Lefty on the side of American heroes like Daniel Penny.

