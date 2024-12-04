Prosecutor Behind the Daniel Penny Case Is As AWFL As You'd Expect

Justice was, at one time, blind. That is -- the law was the law, and it applied equally to everyone, regardless of who they were.

But the Left didn't like that. They didn't like the fact there was one legal standard for everyone, regardless of our race, background, or socioeconomic status. It was 'inequitable', because some demographics just committed more crimes than other people.

Advertisement

So they came up with the B.S. notion of 'criminal justice reform' to make the law more 'equitable' -- all woke-speak ways of saying they won't charge criminals, but they will charge innocent people for doing decent things.

Like defending fellow subway riders.

Yesterday, this writer told you the Daniel Penny jury began deliberations in his case. As of the time she's writing this (11:30 am Central), they have not come back with a verdict. That's good news for Penny, in her opinion.

But we digress.

Here's the prosecutor running the case. And she's just as AWFL as you'd expect:

You can’t make this up: Dafna Yoran is the Manhattan prosecutor currently throwing the book at Daniel Penny.



In 2019, she gave a reduced sentence to a black man who murdered an asian college professor as he was withdrawing cash from an ATM.



She said that it was under the guise… pic.twitter.com/Za3kWmNSWL — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 3, 2024

The entire post reads:

She said that it was under the guise of “restorative justice” and ended up giving him 10 years for manslaughter after he was originally charged with murder. Now she’s attempting to imprison an innocent man who protected a group of people on the subway.

Just vile.

White Leftist women are a scourge. Change our minds.

Combine this with the fact that Alvin Bragg reduced 60% of all felony cases last year to lesser charges last year, yet his office is now trying to lock up a guy who protected people from those criminals. pic.twitter.com/PtGV2gVU7A — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 3, 2024

'Justice.'

Any chances Dafna Yoran had her campaign funded by Soros? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 3, 2024

Wouldn't surprise us.

Which is why the DA races matter.

Why do they always look like this? — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 4, 2024

Always.

Ah, yes. Equity for anyone but nonlawyers. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) December 3, 2024

They're special.

This is the vision Soros has for the entire world. Rampant criminality excused while lawful citizens are penalized. Repulsive. — captive dreamer (@captivedreamer7) December 3, 2024

Absolutely repulsive.

This is just an example of local government trying to force their brand of “justice” on the American people even when it’s not appropriate. They’re doing their part to “even” the scales of justice. It’s disgusting and she should be fired. — MM 🇺🇸💙🔫🗑️ (@brattypatty22) December 3, 2024

She should be. And the GOP needs to put money into DA races.

For people unfamiliar with exactly what Restorative Justice is, it is the concept of doing away with the traditional justice system in exchange for a system of punishment where criminals would sit face to face in a room with their victims. The goal is to convince the victim to… https://t.co/8arpFO49MV pic.twitter.com/gegqSgtlHo — Jack Downing (@ImSpartacus18) December 4, 2024

Somehow, we think if a criminal killed someone Yoran cared about, 'restorative justice' wouldn't apply.

Advertisement

Let me get this straight. She fought for a reduced sentence for a CRIMINAL who accidentally killed a man while robbing him, but is trying to throw the book at a GOOD SAMARITAN who accidentally killed a man that was threatening a group of people? Arrest Dafna Yoran now. https://t.co/IuLTIe1RvE — Eli 👽 (@eli_barnett7) December 3, 2024

Vote her out of office.

Get out of cities where criminals face less consequences than law abiding citizens.



This isn't left versus right, this is good vs evil. https://t.co/Zro1lNgPsp — Cigars and Legs (@cigarsandlegs) December 3, 2024

It truly is.