POLITICO: Biden Chose His Family Over His Political Legacy

Prosecutor Behind the Daniel Penny Case Is As AWFL As You'd Expect

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on December 04, 2024
AP Photo/Jeenah Moon

Justice was, at one time, blind. That is -- the law was the law, and it applied equally to everyone, regardless of who they were.

But the Left didn't like that. They didn't like the fact there was one legal standard for everyone, regardless of our race, background, or socioeconomic status. It was 'inequitable', because some demographics just committed more crimes than other people.

So they came up with the B.S. notion of 'criminal justice reform' to make the law more 'equitable' -- all woke-speak ways of saying they won't charge criminals, but they will charge innocent people for doing decent things.

Like defending fellow subway riders.

Yesterday, this writer told you the Daniel Penny jury began deliberations in his case. As of the time she's writing this (11:30 am Central), they have not come back with a verdict. That's good news for Penny, in her opinion. 

But we digress.

Here's the prosecutor running the case. And she's just as AWFL as you'd expect:

The entire post reads:

She said that it was under the guise of “restorative justice” and ended up giving him 10 years for manslaughter after he was originally charged with murder.   

Now she’s attempting to imprison an innocent man who protected a group of people on the subway.

Just vile.

White Leftist women are a scourge. Change our minds.

'Justice.'

Wouldn't surprise us.

Which is why the DA races matter.

Always.

They're special.

Absolutely repulsive.

She should be. And the GOP needs to put money into DA races.

Somehow, we think if a criminal killed someone Yoran cared about, 'restorative justice' wouldn't apply.

Vote her out of office.

It truly is.

