Maybe His Brain Is Still Frozen: Bernie Sanders Boldly Backs the Left's Boogeyman, Elon Musk

Senator Bernie Sanders is always going to be a leftist, but every once in a while he shows that he can be an honest leftist (except when it comes to his own income, that is). And since the Democrats stabbed him in the back in 2016 in favor of Hillary Clinton, and again in 2020 in favor of Joe Biden, he has shown on more than one occasion that he is perfectly OK with returning the favor.

During the 2024 election, Sanders had no problem telling the nation what everyone knew about Kamala Harris -- that her campaign was flip-flipping on all of her stated positions -- even though the Democrats were doing everything to hide it.

Now that the left has a new favorite boogeyman in Elon Musk, Sanders once again pulled out his Democrat eye-poking stick yesterday to tell Twitter that Musk is ... correct.

Elon Musk is right.



The Pentagon, with a budget of $886 billion, just failed its 7th audit in a row. It’s lost track of billions.



Last year, only 13 senators voted against the Military Industrial Complex and a defense budget full of waste and fraud.



That must change. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 1, 2024

Whoa. Is Sanders gunning for a seat at the DOGE table?

Of course, Sanders is accurate here. The Defense Department has never passed an audit and needs serious scrutiny from the Department of Government Efficiency.

Somehow, we think Sanders might be singing a different tune when it comes to the equally wasteful Department of Education, but conservatives were happy yesterday to welcome Sanders to Team Captain Obvious.

Welcome to Team Reality. — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) December 1, 2024

Glad you realized Elon Musk is not the problem.



The problem is the federal government which has wasted and lost trillions of dollars of taxpayer money. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 1, 2024

Welcome home, Bernie — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 1, 2024

Has hell frozen over? — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 1, 2024

Maybe not Hell, but it's possible that Sanders' brain is still frozen from sitting out in the cold at Biden's inauguration.

Wow. What timeline are we on? https://t.co/g8gRkVtvzl — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) December 2, 2024

This is the 'Morning in America' timeline, of course, led by Donald Trump and his (mostly) outstanding Cabinet picks.

Bernie is agreeing with Musk. We are officially on the "wtf" timeline. https://t.co/ZtUbEwyVeZ — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) December 1, 2024

OK, that timeline works too, LOL.

Is this Project 2025? When Bernie praises @DOGE… https://t.co/OUZYYuMU13 — Bruce Ballou 🇺🇸 (@VetBruce) December 1, 2024

This was in the secret fine print on the last pages of Project 2025: 'The Democratic Socialist will agree with all of this proposal.'

It was destined to be.



We've been waiting on this bromance to flourish for years. Time heals everything. pic.twitter.com/plxsTBib86 — Pope of Muskanity (@RationalEtienne) December 1, 2024

Aww. They look cute together.

Bernie publicly aligning himself with Elon was NOT something I had on my 2024 bingo card https://t.co/y6enjx2e6G — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 1, 2024

We're gonna need to start a whole new bingo game.

When the biggest billionaire hater can agree with the world's wealthiest person who is part of the Trump administration on the desire to clean up the government, you know we're on the right path. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) December 1, 2024

Sanders was denouncing Musk and other billionaires just a few days ago.

Something strange and wonderful is happening. Or something strange and horrifying. Either way, it's something very interesting.

What the hell? Did I just agree with Bernie Sanders? pic.twitter.com/F23zREtm16 — Phoeni𝕏 2A 🇺🇸 (@Phoenix2A_1980s) December 1, 2024

LOL. We're not so sure about that, but it is funny.

🥨🇺🇸 https://t.co/qPcleScCre pic.twitter.com/BucbDQVYkv — This Podcast is Making Me Thirsty Seinfeld Podcast (@ThisThirsty) December 1, 2024

Are we uniting? Or are you about to get cancelled by the left — aka (@akafacehots) December 1, 2024

As funny as the conservative reactions to Sanders' tweet were, it was even funnier watching his fellow leftists scold Sanders for standing up to wasteful defense spending.

Bernie. Bubbeleh. Elon Musk is not your friend. His companies have received billions in federal subsidies. https://t.co/L04GfpTc3K — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) December 2, 2024

And? Therefore? What's the point here, except for the irrational hatred of Musk?

What happened to your promise of 'not going back'? It appears you've become just another establishment figure, getting wealthy by deceiving the public. Recall when you allowed Hillary to take the nomination without a fight, silently accepting under-the-table deals. Bernie, you've… — NWCoast (@Evolved_By_THC) December 2, 2024

LOL. Railing against wasteful spending is now 'establishment.'

I am once again asking you to understand that there is a lot of waste in government spending—including in the military budget, but Elon Musk will make it WORSE because most of the waste is money flowing to contractors like Musk.



As usual, Bernie Sanders is a sell out and a fool https://t.co/iqRmsCtXNo — Trinity Votes 🐝 🇮🇱🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TrinityMustache) December 1, 2024

HAHAHA. Musk using DOGE to enrich himself is a new one for us, we have to admit.

The left truly is in the wilderness.

Good. They can stay there.

I feel like there is a tear in the space-time continuum....



Is Bernie Sanders actually agreeing with Elon Musk?

Is Bernie Sanders saying something sane???



What is happening?! https://t.co/CYPzsgkACk — TraderJill (Leigh) Pronouns: 🇺🇸 45 and 47! 🇺🇸 (@LadyJustice4512) December 1, 2024

As we said initially, don't expect too much from Bernie Sanders. He is still a Socialist. The fact that he calls himself a 'Democratic Socialist' (whatever the heck that is) doesn't change that. And the fact that he likes to occasionally speak honestly to Democrats won't really change that either.

But if he wants to hop on the DOGE rollercoaster along with the rest of us, we are happy to make some room for him.

Just buckle up and strap yourself in, Bernie. The ride begins on January 20.