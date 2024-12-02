Maybe His Brain Is Still Frozen: Bernie Sanders Boldly Backs the Left's Boogeyman, Elon Musk

'Big Guy Is Protecting Himself': Biden's Sweeping Pardon Is About WAY More Than...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on December 02, 2024
Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP

Senator Bernie Sanders is always going to be a leftist, but every once in a while he shows that he can be an honest leftist (except when it comes to his own income, that is). And since the Democrats stabbed him in the back in 2016 in favor of Hillary Clinton, and again in 2020 in favor of Joe Biden, he has shown on more than one occasion that he is perfectly OK with returning the favor. 

During the 2024 election, Sanders had no problem telling the nation what everyone knew about Kamala Harris -- that her campaign was flip-flipping on all of her stated positions -- even though the Democrats were doing everything to hide it. 

Now that the left has a new favorite boogeyman in Elon Musk, Sanders once again pulled out his Democrat eye-poking stick yesterday to tell Twitter that Musk is ... correct. 

Whoa. Is Sanders gunning for a seat at the DOGE table? 

Of course, Sanders is accurate here. The Defense Department has never passed an audit and needs serious scrutiny from the Department of Government Efficiency. 

Somehow, we think Sanders might be singing a different tune when it comes to the equally wasteful Department of Education, but conservatives were happy yesterday to welcome Sanders to Team Captain Obvious.

Maybe not Hell, but it's possible that Sanders' brain is still frozen from sitting out in the cold at Biden's inauguration. 

This is the 'Morning in America' timeline, of course, led by Donald Trump and his (mostly) outstanding Cabinet picks. 

OK, that timeline works too, LOL. 

This was in the secret fine print on the last pages of Project 2025: 'The Democratic Socialist will agree with all of this proposal.' 

Aww. They look cute together. 

We're gonna need to start a whole new bingo game. 

Sanders was denouncing Musk and other billionaires just a few days ago

Something strange and wonderful is happening. Or something strange and horrifying. Either way, it's something very interesting. 

LOL. We're not so sure about that, but it is funny. 

As funny as the conservative reactions to Sanders' tweet were, it was even funnier watching his fellow leftists scold Sanders for standing up to wasteful defense spending. 

And? Therefore? What's the point here, except for the irrational hatred of Musk? 

LOL. Railing against wasteful spending is now 'establishment.'

HAHAHA. Musk using DOGE to enrich himself is a new one for us, we have to admit. 

The left truly is in the wilderness. 

Good. They can stay there. 

As we said initially, don't expect too much from Bernie Sanders. He is still a Socialist. The fact that he calls himself a 'Democratic Socialist' (whatever the heck that is) doesn't change that. And the fact that he likes to occasionally speak honestly to Democrats won't really change that either. 

But if he wants to hop on the DOGE rollercoaster along with the rest of us, we are happy to make some room for him. 

Just buckle up and strap yourself in, Bernie. The ride begins on January 20. 

