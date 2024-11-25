LET'S GOOOOO! Senator Mike Rounds Introduces Bill to ABOLISH the Department of Education

Here we go! The first salvo in the fight to end the feckless, bloated, and unnecessary Department of Education has been fired, and the Lefty meltdowns will commence shortly.

Advertisement

The DOE was created under Jimmy Carter -- 200 years after the founding of the nation. Prior to that, states and schools managed to not only educate children, they did a better job. Since the DOE became a thing, education in America has fallen in global rankings. This notion that ending the DOE spells doom for American schools is not backed by any evidence.

Quite the contrary, actually. There are districts, like in Baltimore, where zero students are proficient in reading/math.

It'll be fascinating to watch how this plays out:

BREAKING: Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) introduced a bill to ABOLISH the Department of Education 🚨



It is called the "Returning Education to Our States Act"



Here's the plan 👇🧵 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 25, 2024

More details:

"Effective on the date that is 180 days after the date of enactment of this Act, the Department of Education is abolished"



Any program under the Department of Education will be repealed unless it is transferred to another Department. pic.twitter.com/UrKl8fqtV6 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 25, 2024

This is important to address special education:

Here are the transfers to the Department of Health and Human Services:

• Special needs (IDEA)

• Title VIII impact aid of ESEA



+ Office of Indian Education to Department of Interior pic.twitter.com/izlX9JT5w7 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 25, 2024

Good.

Transfers to the Department of the Treasury:



• Pell Grants

• Perkins Loans

• Federal Family Education Loans

•William D. Ford Loans

• Health Education Assistance Loans

• Education Sciences Reform Act

• Educational Technical Assistance Act

• Parts F/G/H of Title IV pic.twitter.com/O53B6hNaeg — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 25, 2024

All of that is covered.

Secretary of the Treasury provides block grants back to the states based on their number of K-12 students.



Funding can be used "for any purpose relating to early childhood, elementary, or secondary education." pic.twitter.com/cvy99lqZ1t — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 25, 2024

There's a solution for the funding.

Secretary of the Treasury will also provide block grants to the states for post-secondary education based on number of students enrolled. pic.twitter.com/NFTwtlW2Sw — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 25, 2024

Public schools need to compete with private schools.

To receive block grants, states must:



• Submit student data to the Secretary of Treasury annually

• Complete annual audits that conform to GAAP and submit results to Treasury

• Comply with all applicable Federal civil rights laws

• Repay any misused funds pic.twitter.com/Gp0oEB2H1G — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 25, 2024

Advertisement

It seems the bill covers all the bases.

"The Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice shall be responsible for receiving complaints and otherwise enforcing and carrying out Federal civil rights laws that are applicable to the grant programs" pic.twitter.com/5FSqJJLCSM — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 25, 2024

You had us at 'Abolish', but it seems they thought about how to break up the work of the DOE to other agencies

We'll keep you posted as this plays out.