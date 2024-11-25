The Hill Wants You to Know Bill Clinton Thinks It's a Bad Thing...
LET'S GOOOOO! Senator Mike Rounds Introduces Bill to ABOLISH the Department of Education

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on November 25, 2024
Sarah D.

Here we go! The first salvo in the fight to end the feckless, bloated, and unnecessary Department of Education has been fired, and the Lefty meltdowns will commence shortly.

The DOE was created under Jimmy Carter -- 200 years after the founding of the nation. Prior to that, states and schools managed to not only educate children, they did a better job. Since the DOE became a thing, education in America has fallen in global rankings. This notion that ending the DOE spells doom for American schools is not backed by any evidence.

Quite the contrary, actually. There are districts, like in Baltimore, where zero students are proficient in reading/math.

It'll be fascinating to watch how this plays out:

More details:

This is important to address special education:

Good.

All of that is covered.

There's a solution for the funding.

Public schools need to compete with private schools.

It seems the bill covers all the bases.

You had us at 'Abolish', but it seems they thought about how to break up the work of the DOE to other agencies

We'll keep you posted as this plays out.

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION EDUCATION PUBLIC SCHOOLS SCHOOL CHOICE

