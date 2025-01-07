While Colorado Democrats Fight for Illegal Immigrants, Homelessness UP 30 PERCENT in the Centennial State

In Colorado, and its cities of Denver and Aurora, government is very focused on going to the mattresses for illegal immigrants. Throughout last year, we told you about Denver cutting budgets for fire/police departments, the rec department, and the DMV to accommodate spending on illegal immigrants (and it's a lot of spending).

Meanwhile, homelessness in the state is up thirty percent in 2024:

Report: Homelessness in Colorado increased 30% in 2024 https://t.co/5QH4Mj2wVQ pic.twitter.com/uawZ5et48H — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) January 6, 2025

More from Fox31 Denver:

A count of people in homeless shelters, temporary housing or on the streets in Colorado indicates homelessness in the state has increased by 30% in 2024. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development late last month released the findings of the January 2024 point-in-time count, which indicated an 18% increase across the country. HUD officials said the count likely does not reflect the current homelessness situation due to policy and condition changes throughout the year. The Metro Denver Homelessness Initiative in August had already released the metro Denver findings of the point-in-time count, which indicated a record-high amount of homelessness in the Denver area.

Bang up job, Mike Johnston and Jared Polis.

It's also interesting how the media are now running stories about homelessness, after a dearth of them the last four years. The AP told us homelessness across the country is up 18% two weeks ago.

Almost like a Republican is returning to the White House.

But this writer digresses.

From 2021 to 2024, Governor Jared Polis proposed and allocated significant funds towards addressing homelessness in Colorado. Here's a breakdown of the spending:



2022: Polis signed legislation that allocated $200 million specifically to confront the homelessness crisis, with… — Darktolight (@darktolight_1) January 6, 2025

So all that money spent and a 30% increase in homelessness.



(Where'd that money go, by the way?)

Isn't it funny how Colorado happens to "misplace" millions of tax dollars meant to address homelessness?



And isn't it also funny how the pals of our leaders get gigantic state-funded deals like putting homeless people and asylum seekers up in THEIR hotels at crazy high rates?… — rockymtnufo (@rockymtnufo) January 6, 2025



Just wait, they will ask for more money. Government 101, create a problem and ask for money to fix said problem. Pollis and his pals are doing a bang-up job! Didn't the new mayor of Denver run on the platform of fixing this? And you all keep voting for the SSDD. — Abelman (@Abelman01149587) January 7, 2025

Of course.

Holy s**t! You mean we get what we incentivize??? Dang it, my parents were right this whole time. — Pete Dines (@Pete_Dines) January 7, 2025



With data like this, it should be impossible for @GovofCO to even think about a promotion. Democrats and Republicans in Colorado should come to a resounding consensus— no more @jaredpolis after his term is over. Stop destroying our state. #copolitics https://t.co/eYofAxFDaX — Adrian L. Felix (@AFelixMedia) January 6, 2025

Watch them put Polis on the short list for 2028.

Democrats ruin everything https://t.co/Kje6uTikow — Libertarian Party of Colorado (@LPCO) January 6, 2025



30% in crease in homeless in just ONE year..crime rate out of control…budget deficit in the state, hidden taxes everywhere added onto everything as fees. How long with the people in Colorado put up with this? https://t.co/nGAtoXJQSG — Pattiber (@pattiber1) January 7, 2025

They'll put up with it until it becomes intolerable.

May it become intolerable sooner rather than later.

Colorado is below the national average !!!



USA - Nationwide family homelessness is up 39% in 2024. Homelessness overall is up 18% year over year in the USA



This is Biden's legacy. Why isn't this major news everywhere. https://t.co/GVpgXjAMGt pic.twitter.com/mCNY38bABN — Frankly Frank (@NoFrankingWay) January 6, 2025

The homeless rate will be a nightly chyron on MSNBC starting January 20.

Huh. It's almost like throwing millions of dollars at "fixing homelessness" actually makes it worse. https://t.co/6xEo6xhwch — Kate (@ProductionKate) January 6, 2025



If you read the article, even the organizations sympathetic to illegal immigration point to the cause and effect that they're the reason for this. https://t.co/WP0M1HJL8V — We need sanity back (@DaVillainyo) January 6, 2025

And there you have it, folks.

Remember: Johnston said he will enlist civilians and local law enforcement to defend illegals in the state. While Coloradans go homeless.