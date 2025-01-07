New York Appeals Court Denies Trump’s Effort to Block Jan. 10 Sentencing
While Colorado Democrats Fight for Illegal Immigrants, Homelessness UP 30 PERCENT in the Centennial State

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 07, 2025
ImgFlip

In Colorado, and its cities of Denver and Aurora, government is very focused on going to the mattresses for illegal immigrants. Throughout last year, we told you about Denver cutting budgets for fire/police departments, the rec department, and the DMV to accommodate spending on illegal immigrants (and it's a lot of spending).

Meanwhile, homelessness in the state is up thirty percent in 2024:

More from Fox31 Denver:

A count of people in homeless shelters, temporary housing or on the streets in Colorado indicates homelessness in the state has increased by 30% in 2024.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development late last month released the findings of the January 2024 point-in-time count, which indicated an 18% increase across the country. HUD officials said the count likely does not reflect the current homelessness situation due to policy and condition changes throughout the year.

The Metro Denver Homelessness Initiative in August had already released the metro Denver findings of the point-in-time count, which indicated a record-high amount of homelessness in the Denver area.

Bang up job, Mike Johnston and Jared Polis. Bang up job.

It's also interesting how the media are now running stories about homelessness, after a dearth of them the last four years. The AP told us homelessness across the country is up 18% two weeks ago.

Almost like a Republican is returning to the White House.

But this writer digresses.

So all that money spent and a 30% increase in homelessness.

*golf clap*

(Where'd that money go, by the way?)

So funny.

Of course. Bank on that.

Yep.

Watch them put Polis on the short list for 2028.

They sure do.

They'll put up with it until it becomes intolerable.

May it become intolerable sooner rather than later.

The homeless rate will be a nightly chyron on MSNBC starting January 20.

Almost.

And there you have it, folks.

Remember: Johnston said he will enlist civilians and local law enforcement to defend illegals in the state. While Coloradans go homeless.

