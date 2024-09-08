Bernie Sanders Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: Kamala's Policy Flip Flops Are Cynical Ploy to Win Election

Dear NYT: It's Not 'Silly' to Hold Donald Trump and Kamala Harris to...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on September 08, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

We all knew this, but it's nice to hear someone like Bernie Sanders say it out loud. Kamala's policy flip-flops are only a scheme to win the election.

It'll only hurt Kamala Harris, who is struggling badly in the polls.

This won't help voter perception that Kamala is inauthentic and insincere.

But they're so concerned about misinformation.

He admitted as much.

Of course they will.

They sure are.

Thank goodness.

It sure is. The Hill also admitted this.

Because it's all the media do. Cover for Democrats.

It really is a big deal.

Kamala is the most Leftist senator, and she will be the most Leftist president ever.

They are. This writer has said all along that the walkbacks are lies, and she'll enact all her progressive policies if elected.

Sure did.

Remember how the Democratic Party kinda screwed Bernie out of the nomination in 2016?

Yeah, those chickens might be coming home to roost here.

Which explains the media.

This should be disqualifying.

