Bernie Sanders Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: Kamala's Policy Flip Flops Are Cynical Ploy to Win Election

We all knew this, but it's nice to hear someone like Bernie Sanders say it out loud. Kamala's policy flip-flops are only a scheme to win the election.

It'll only hurt Kamala Harris, who is struggling badly in the polls.

Advertisement

Welker: "Do you think Kamala is abandoning her progressive ideals?"



Bernie: "No... I think she is trying to be pragmatic and do what she thinks is right in order to win the election."



Oops, you weren't supposed to say that part out loud!pic.twitter.com/IKKbmGW5YA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 8, 2024

This won't help voter perception that Kamala is inauthentic and insincere.

Lying to win an election = "being pragmatic" in the land of LIBTARDO — Dana (@OhMelodylane) September 8, 2024

But they're so concerned about misinformation.

“Kamala is lying to win” -Bernie — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 8, 2024

He admitted as much.

Lying to get elected, then a true commie once elected. Democrats will defend her either way. — Ginny (@ginkates) September 8, 2024

Of course they will.

Yup! Translation of Bernie's answer: She will say whatever lie she needs to in order to get elected. But she still won't! People are starting to realize what a commie liar she is and they don't like it. — Swan Creek (@Swan_Creek1) September 8, 2024

They sure are.

Thank goodness.

Ah… moving to the center is a lie. Got it! — Mr. Spicy Meatball ✌️⚾️ (@ddkone1) September 8, 2024

It sure is. The Hill also admitted this.

Bernie admitting Kamala is lying about her political views solely to win is wild stuff



The left is so used to the media covering for them that they just vomit out whatever comes to mind https://t.co/9AQs8ErfnE — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 8, 2024

Because it's all the media do. Cover for Democrats.

Kamala’s actual positions on most major issues are either the same as Bernie Sanders or slightly to his left.



So him saying that she’s just saying what she needs to say in order to win the election is a very big deal. https://t.co/rDvzAmqVzN — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 8, 2024

It really is a big deal.

Kamala is the most Leftist senator, and she will be the most Leftist president ever.

In other words, all of these walk backs are lies. https://t.co/yS5QZ92k0H — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 8, 2024

They are. This writer has said all along that the walkbacks are lies, and she'll enact all her progressive policies if elected.

Advertisement

New Trump ad just dropped. https://t.co/g1Crxw8P3j — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 8, 2024

Sure did.

She’s lying to everyone in order to win the election. Never tell the aging communist the entire plan. https://t.co/2CvZyGhIvB — Conservative Patriot Pizza Bitch (@PatrioticPizzas) September 8, 2024

Remember how the Democratic Party kinda screwed Bernie out of the nomination in 2016?

Yeah, those chickens might be coming home to roost here.

Only idiots have fallen for Kamala Harris being a moderate! https://t.co/Nem7YLmkJR — Barry Cunningham (@barrycunningham) September 8, 2024

Which explains the media.

Bernie admits Kamala will promise anything to get votes https://t.co/nqzMjY1Fdq — Myrna 💋💄🍺 𝕏 (@GigaBeers) September 8, 2024

This should be disqualifying.