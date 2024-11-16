Let's Check the Latest Pentagon Audit to See How the 'Totally Qualified' Current Leadership Has Performed

The words of the day on the Left and in media (pardon the redundancy as always) are "not qualified," and they're being used in reference to any number of Trump Cabinet nominees and others. One look at where their beloved "qualified" people have led the country and all we can say is count us in to get on board with the "not qualified" people.

Advertisement

One Trump nominee being called unqualified is Pete Hegseth, who the President Elect wants to head up the Department of Defense. The Democrats are calling Hegseth unqualified, so let's see how the people they think are "qualified" have done:

🚨Just in: The Pentagon has failed its 7th consecutive financial audit. The Pentagon can not account for what it’s $824B budget is spent on. pic.twitter.com/vuHFbqbg9Y — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) November 16, 2024

"But progress has been made":

Pentagon fails 7th audit in a row but says progress made https://t.co/F4ZC3Xk2DF — The Hill (@thehill) November 16, 2024

How many people in the private sector could fail that expensively and consistently and still keep their jobs? Lucky for them it's only taxpayer money.

Pretty sure @PeteHegseth won’t let this happen for an 8th time. — khsuxdik 🎗️ (@khsuxdik) November 16, 2024

There's a reason the Hegseth nomination is feared, and it has nothing to do with their definition of "qualified."

However much @VivekGRamaswamy and @elonmusk take their personal security seriously, it’s not enough and they should do more.



Because I promise you, there will be dire consequences for anyone trying to stop a criminal empire of this size. https://t.co/zTKrbwteaX — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 16, 2024

Never let anyone tell you that Pete Hegseth isn’t qualified when all they do is fail under the current regime. https://t.co/oFawcxsDXg pic.twitter.com/QM7dPQI8bH — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 16, 2024

Being called "unqualified" by failures, career swine, crooks and grifters is actually a high compliment.

“How dare Trump choose a nontraditional SecDef! He might ruin things!” https://t.co/fjh44I9kGA — Philip Reichert (@PhilipReichert) November 16, 2024

Here's another one of the people the Dems no doubt considers "qualified" to help run the Pentagon:

The dismissiveness of Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks in this clip is simply astounding. Jon Stewart points out the Pentagon keeps failing its audits & she literally tries to laugh it off. This is the entrenched mentality the next SecDef will face.pic.twitter.com/2PGjZuxsRC — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) November 16, 2024

Rooting all this out will be a monumental task for the new administration.