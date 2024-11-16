Let's Check the Latest Pentagon Audit to See How the 'Totally Qualified' Current Leadership Has Performed

What a Peach: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to Attend Fallen Officer's Funeral Over...
Doug P.  |  3:45 PM on November 16, 2024
Sarah D.

The words of the day on the Left and in media (pardon the redundancy as always) are "not qualified," and they're being used in reference to any number of Trump Cabinet nominees and others. One look at where their beloved "qualified" people have led the country and all we can say is count us in to get on board with the "not qualified" people.

One Trump nominee being called unqualified is Pete Hegseth, who the President Elect wants to head up the Department of Defense. The Democrats are calling Hegseth unqualified, so let's see how the people they think are "qualified" have done: 

"But progress has been made":

How many people in the private sector could fail that expensively and consistently and still keep their jobs? Lucky for them it's only taxpayer money.

There's a reason the Hegseth nomination is feared, and it has nothing to do with their definition of "qualified."

Being called "unqualified" by failures, career swine, crooks and grifters is actually a high compliment.

Here's another one of the people the Dems no doubt considers "qualified" to help run the Pentagon:

Rooting all this out will be a monumental task for the new administration. 

