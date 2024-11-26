What 14th Amendment, Right? Gavin Newsom Excludes Tesla from California EV Incentives

One of the left's favorite narratives both leading up to the 2024 presidential election and in their epic meltdowns afterward has been that Donald Trump cannot be allowed to be in the White House because he would be a 'dictator on Day One.'

Of course, this is a lie, Trump said this mostly as a joke but he also meant that he would be issuing executive orders on his first day in office to close the border and open up America's energy production capacity. You know, kind of like how Joe Biden did the very same thing on his first day in office to open the border and shut down American energy.

Much like with the 'very fine people' lie, though, the left and the media can never let the facts get in the way of a good narrative.

Another tactic the left uses every day is what James Lindsay calls 'The Iron Law of Woke Projection.'

While they are complaining that Trump -- the 'dictator' who wants to use DOGE to eliminate federal regulations and reduce the scope of government power -- will be a dictator, California Governor Gavin Newsom is busy blatantly flaunting the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution to punish his political enemy Elon Musk.

Because Newsom cares so much about all people, right?

Newsom is a 🤡



He’s excluding Tesla from the latest EV incentives in California. pic.twitter.com/9g7ZchYQSm — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) November 25, 2024

To put this story in context, Trump has said that he is considering eliminating a Biden administration federal tax credit of $7500 for car owners who purchase an electronic vehicle (EV). For the record, this is a good thing. The federal government has no business supporting one type of car over the other. Even Musk, who has a vested interest in people purchasing Teslas, has said he is fine with the government incentive going away.

Newsom, in response, said yesterday that he would consider reinstating a Clean Vehicle Rebate Program in California.

Just, you know, not for anyone who buys a Tesla. Newsom used a 'market-share cap' restriction to justify this unconstitutional proposal.

So, consumers who want to purchase the most popular EV in America would not be eligible for a rebate because ... well, because Newsom hates Musk. It's pretty much as simple as that.

The irony, of course, is that Tesla still manufactures its cars in California while everyone else is fleeing Newsom's disaster of a state.

Even though Tesla is the only company who manufactures their EVs in California!



This is insane. https://t.co/EhVeG2TYqT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2024

Musk did move Tesla's headquarters from California to Texas in 2021 (citing a more favorable business environment, LOL), but the company still employs nearly 50,000 workers in Newsom's state. No other EV manufacturers do.

Hey, everyone who was concerned with a dictatorship, you’ll be interested in Newsom’s moves. He’s making whatever decisions he wants, with no CA voter input. He plans on slapping almost a dollar per gallon on our already sky-high gas prices, and he’s talking about restricting use… https://t.co/y1niwwxicn — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 25, 2024

Dictatorship, you say? No. That couldn't be Newsom.

Bateman's tweet continues:

... and he’s talking about restricting use and/or banning our classic cars, etc. This is all because he has no idea how to make good on his ridiculous “promise” to make CA “emission-free by 2035.” So, he’s trying to force it on us all. He has also lost billions of our tax dollars through fraud and waste. We have some of the highest state income tax, so his fiscal irresponsibility is especially heinous. He is a complete disaster.

Wow. On second thought, maybe the Democrats would be better off running Kamala Harris again in 2028 instead of turning to Newsom.

More importantly, however, this is just the left taking their mask off again.

Proof that it's all about social engineering and not at all about the environment. https://t.co/iN1N3D9PNn — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) November 25, 2024

It never was.

How is it even legal to use tax money to favor one product over another. Sounds like corruption to me.! — Hon. Ed Comeau (@GovOversite) November 25, 2024

Well, it's not, so there's that. But when has that stopped Newsom? If all government subsidies were eliminated, Tesla would be at a huge advantage or pretty much all other EVs and most people (including Newsom) know it.

No.



Newsom is a fascist. Punishing companies for not being on the right political side is textbook fascism. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 25, 2024

Not to draw the overused Nazi parallel, but Germany also did this in the 1930s. If the head of a company was not a loyal party member, that person would be removed in favor of someone else who was. Or the company was put out of business.

Newsom is doing basically the same thing.

Oh, and there may be another factor as well.

Because Gavin has stock in BYD which is made in China. Same company ironically that he paid 400% more for COVID N19 masks that he could have just bought at home depot. — Joey - Master of Wit and Sarcasm (@jjstyx) November 25, 2024

We're not sure about Newom's stock holdings, but it is true that China's BYD manufactures EVs. It is also true that he granted BYD a $1 billion no-bid contract for masks during COVID.

Does this type of corruption and America-last policy from Newsom really surprise anyone?

Newson has a vendetta against Elon — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) November 25, 2024

That part of the story, at least, is patently obvious.

Your reminder that this is industrial policy doing what it is meant do. Giving the power of patronage to the political class. Feature, not bug. https://t.co/Ir1AStYAYU — Andrew Stuttaford (@AStuttaford) November 26, 2024

We're not sure what will happen with the federal rebates yet or if California will even be able to subsidize EVs again as it did prior to 2023. The state is deep in debt and absolutely cannot afford them.

Just remember Gavin Newsom the next time someone on the left tries to tell you that Donald Trump is a 'fascist' or a 'dictator.'