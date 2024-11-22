Creepy Used Car Salesman: Gavin Newsom Gets DRAGGED for Speech Saying 'I Care About People'

VIP
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  11:00 AM on November 22, 2024
Twitchy

Look, we're not saying that California Governor Gavin Newsom looks like he's trying out for the role of Patrick Bateman every time he speaks. We're just saying that we wouldn't be surprised if, someday, he ended up being featured in American Crime Story. 

Yesterday, Newsom, who still believes he is a contender for the Democrat 2028 presidential nomination, gave a speech in Fresno where he was warning everyone about that big, bad Donald Trump. Pretty much standard fearmongering pablum from the left these days, nothing new to see or hear. 

But in the middle of his remarks, Newsom took a moment to try to remind everyone that he's not trolling for votes, he just cares that much about all people, even the ones who don't vote for him. 

No, don't laugh. We're not joking. Take a look for yourselves:  

It's not just us, right? He does remind everyone else just a little bit of Ted Bundy, doesn't he? 

But, of course, Newsom cares about everyone in his state. That's why he has banned voter ID across the state, so the voices of actual citizens get diluted by illegal aliens. And that's why he just raised taxes in California on gasoline by $0.65 per gallon, so people already struggling in Biden's economy will have to pay MUCH more to get to and from work.

Yeah, no one was buying it. 

We're not doctors, but it sure looks like he exhibits textbook sociopathic behavior. 

Yes, Newsom cares so much about regular people that he orders them all to stay at home under penalty of law while he goes out and lives it up at expensive restaurants with his wealthy friends and donors. 

HA. 

Yes, we'll take 'used car salesman' vibes right along with 'serial killer' vibes.

PLEASE, do not give Jaguar any more ideas

Newsom has taken California, once a brand new Porsche of a state, and turned it into a rusty, used Gremlin with shoddy brakes, a busted transmission, and a cracked engine block.

A big problem with Newsom trying to re-introduce himself is that people have memories. And the Internet has an even better, longer memory. And the media that covers for all of the horrible things he does has lost all credibility. 

Other than that, sure, Gavin. Give it your best shot. 

Hey, don't worry. He'll clean all that up. Just as soon as the President of China comes to visit him again. 

He is a great U-Haul salesman though, given how many people have fled California under his awful administration. 

We would suggest keeping your kids far away from him as well. 

The tweet continues: 

Gavin fear mongered Californians to the max. Total communism. He came after our guns and our children! He mandated AB 1955 to usurp parental rights by separating kids from parents and hiding secrets with groomers and schools. Gavin Newsom is evil. Californians are at his mercy - the most forgotten Americans on the planet…

Whew. That is one comprehensive list. And it just barely scratches the surface of how bad a governor he has been. 

And we can't argue against any of it.

Whether you think he more resembles a sociopathic killer or a greasy used car salesman, one thing is pretty clear. Neither Californians nor Americans are planning on letting Gavin Newsom re-invent himself before our eyes or get away with his lies.

Good luck in 2028 if you go with him, Democrats. 

