Already Strapped Californians Will Need a Hefty Raise to Afford Gas Next Year

The news continues to get worse and worse for California residents.

Californians will need to make an extra $1,000 a year in pre-tax income if they want to keep up with the projected 2025 gas prices in the state, study shows. https://t.co/QtXmu0GzFH — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) November 20, 2024

According to USC professor Michael A. Mische, of Marshall School of Business, his research states as California is expected to see a spike in gas prices for 2025, when the state begins requiring gas stations to carry a more expensive blend fuel that is approved by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). While Mische links back to CARB’s claims, saying the new special blend would increase gas price by $0.47 a gallon, a different study referenced by the USC professor claims retail gas prices may go up by $0.65 a gallon in 2025 and up $0.85 a gallon in 2030. These changes could cost drivers in California an extra $222 to $449 a year for regular fuel, more for premium, Mische’s study reads. Bottom line: Californians relying on fueling their vehicles with gas will need to make an extra $600 or a grand just to break even for 2025.

I’m so glad @GavinNewsom is protecting us from Trump. Look at all this protection! I’m sure Americans will be excited to vote for this kind of protection in 2028, right Gavin? @JenSiebelNewsom is this what your fellow moms are excited for in your circle? https://t.co/HlBvY3nlh4 — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) November 20, 2024

He's not interested in protecting American citizens. He's more worried about people here illegally.

This new study confirms recent policy actions by CA Democrats are going to cost working families even more of their hard-earned money. Riverside County commuters have some of the longest commutes and will suffer more than most from these extreme and unaffordable policies. https://t.co/FoBeXd1hRn — Rep. Ken Calvert (@KenCalvert) November 20, 2024

This is so sad. People are getting priced out of California. My car insurance alone is up 25% or more….add food and gas prices being up, too, it’s impossible! https://t.co/K1avBR7Zq7 — ChaseAlert (@ChaseAlert) November 20, 2024

The exodus out of California will continue.

Everyone: why do you want to move out of California?



Me: I literally can’t afford to live here. It’s insane. https://t.co/FF7NTAWTln — Emmy (@emmytea3) November 20, 2024

People are being left with no choice.

When will people learn. We need to @JMilei this state. https://t.co/fY4NkamRe6 — Aaron (@adg7ten) November 20, 2024

Thank you Gavin Newsom and to hell to all of you low IQ idiots who continue to be enamored by him. https://t.co/KLAMgfERlB — The Black Crime Report (@BLKThugreport) November 20, 2024

Wait, have you see Gavin's cool hair and felt his charisma, though?

Yield to the Democrat central planners Californians! They know what's best for you. And when you are paying $.65 more a gallon, thank Gavin Newsom! — Lex_571 🇺🇸 (@Lex_491) November 20, 2024

Make them into gas pump stickers.

Works towards their goal.

They want everybody out of their cars and on bikes, busses and trains.

Also want everybody to relocate into cities.

Big picture is that this isn't about the environment, this is about "fundamental transformation" of society. — Richie Rich (@Atomic_Ferret) November 20, 2024

That's exactly what this is about.