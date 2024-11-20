Already Strapped Californians Will Need a Hefty Raise to Afford Gas Next Year

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes It Clear White Men Have Never Been Oppressed
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:10 PM on November 20, 2024
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

The news continues to get worse and worse for California residents.

According to USC professor Michael A. Mische, of Marshall School of Business, his research states as California is expected to see a spike in gas prices for 2025, when the state begins requiring gas stations to carry a more expensive blend fuel that is approved by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). 

 

While Mische links back to CARB’s claims, saying the new special blend would increase gas price by $0.47 a gallon, a different study referenced by the USC professor claims retail gas prices may go up by $0.65 a gallon in 2025 and up $0.85 a gallon in 2030.

 

These changes could cost drivers in California an extra $222 to $449 a year for regular fuel, more for premium, Mische’s study reads. Bottom line: Californians relying on fueling their vehicles with gas will need to make an extra $600 or a grand just to break even for 2025.

He's not interested in protecting American citizens. He's more worried about people here illegally.

The exodus out of California will continue. 

People are being left with no choice.

Wait, have you see Gavin's cool hair and felt his charisma, though?

Make them into gas pump stickers.

That's exactly what this is about.

