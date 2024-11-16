Huntington Beach City Attorney Sticks It to Gavin Newsom's Ridiculous Voter ID Ban

UK Police Investigate Telegraph Columnist Over Deleted Year-Old Tweet
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 16, 2024
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

All politics is local. It's really, really important to get involved in local politics, because the impact of doing so creates ripples that move upward and outward.

Recently, California made asking for an ID at the polls all but illegal. That sticks to high heaven, because the only reason to oppose Voter ID is because you want to cheat. A majority of voters -- from across the political spectrum -- favor Voter ID.

But California Governor Gavin Newsom does not.

However, he was just handed his butt in court because a city attorney stood up to that ridiculous law:

The entire post reads:

But Huntington Beach’s City Attorney Michael Gates wasn’t having it. 

In a true David vs. Goliath showdown, Gates took on Newsom in court, calling out the absurdity of not requiring ID to vote. 

Gates argued that voter ID is common-sense proof of identity that prevents fraud and keeps elections fair.

The court sided with Gates, striking down Newsom’s no-ID rule. Now, thanks to Gates’ win, Californians could soon need ID at the polls, setting a powerful example for states across the country.

Good for Gates, who took a victory lap:

And here's more from the AP:

A judge on Friday rejected California’s lawsuit against the city of Huntington Beach over a local measure allowing officials to require voter identification at the polls.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Nico Dourbetas ruled that existing state law does not block the local measure, which was approved by voters earlier this year. The ruling could clear the way for the majority-Republican city to implement one of California’s only voter ID requirements at the polls in local elections.

'It’s a massive black eye to the state of California,' City Attorney Michael Gates said of the ruling. 'And what the state of California needs to know, if they haven’t found out already, is Huntington Beach is not going to be intimidated or deterred.'

This is a huge win and a black eye for California.

The entire statement reads:

Today, the Superior Court granted the City's motion to dismiss the State's lawsuit challenging the City's new Voter ID law. This is a great day for our City - we have not only successfully defended our City's Voter ID law, but also the rights of our residents from attacks by Governor Newsom and the State. We will not back down and will continue to fight for the City.  Thank you to City Attorney Michael Gates for his legal acumen and effective advocacy. Great job! 

City Attorney Michael Gates said, 'the Court's rejection is right. While we anticipate this fight isn't over, we are pleased with the Court's fair and just evaluation of the weakness of the State's legal case.  It's always an honor to fight for Huntington Beach, for the integrity of our elections systems, and for just outcomes under the law.'

Here's hoping the entire law is overturned.

We can't. Because it is.

We're glad, too.

More than sensible.

Maybe there's hope for California after all.

