Distressing, Depressing, and Alarming: Bill Kristol Was NOT Happy With the Morning Poll Dump

The Sunday morning poll drop showing favorable numbers for Trump hit poor Bill Kristol hard.

The NYT/Sienna poll was especially alarming to Kristol and many across the left-supporting spectrum.

Kamala Harris was supposed to ride her wave of joy from the DNC directly to the White House. The flattening in the polls sent a shock wave of despair across the Kamalaverse, reducing Kristol to tweeting Thomas Paine's 'these are the times that try men's souls' and grasping for an answer.

Distressing—depressing—alarming.



After everything—after January 6th, after clear evidence a second term would be far more authoritarian than the first, after the ever-increasing radicalization of MAGA world—Trump now has more support than he had in 2016 or 2020. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 8, 2024

Bill Kristol and his ilk can't fathom that their Chicken Little alarmism and over-the-top rhetoric are not landing with normal people the same way they impact their friends at the yacht club.

It's almost as if Kristol is having a Grinch moment:

It came without ribbons. It came without tags. It came without packages, boxes, or bags …

Poor Bill is standing in the snow, dejected, and wrestling with why all the Whos down in Whoville would still rather vote for Trump despite the cries of 'FASCISM!' from himself, Jennifer Rubin, Liz Cheney, and the toads at MSNBC.

Newsflash, Mr. Kristol: Not everyone shares your perception of the choice between Trump and Harris.

What’s alarming is that dingbats like you abused an old man until it was no longer politically convenient, only to dump him for the lowest quality candidate ever and put her on the ticket without having a fair and democratic nomination process. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) September 8, 2024

Ouch. The dogpile on Kristol's disappointment in the voting public came fast and furious.

Some get so mired in the media echo chamber that they actually begin to believe the nonsense they bleat out all day to the type of people who love MSNBC.

None of your lies are taking hold. And you have the sads. #WompWomp #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder pic.twitter.com/EIlCw5Daod — Rick Cantón (@RickCanton) September 8, 2024

It really is a thing to behold. Grown adults caught in a neverending self-imagined cosplay where they are the patriotic heroes staring down a villain like the world has never seen: Donald Trump.

The absurdity is hilarious. It's Donald Trump for crying out loud. He was already president for four years and the world didn't end.

You may wish to consider that you are one of the baddies. pic.twitter.com/8FZyyb3QFt — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) September 8, 2024

Bingo.

The disconnect with people calling Trump “authoritarian” is insane to me. He wants to dismantle unelected bureaucracies, shrink the government, and give that power back to the people. If successful, it would make him one of the least authoritarian presidents in history. https://t.co/Q5X5qRleLO — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) September 8, 2024

They had a meltdown, declaring that Trump would be a dictator on day one. It was going to be Authoritarians Gone Wild as he … hold on … we're checking our notes here … abolishes government programs and agencies.

Okay, maybe he just won't be a very good authoritarian dictator. Sort of like being the Next Hitler. He failed miserably. He made friends with the Jews in Israel and moved the embassy.

Or, stay with us here, maybe leftists and Democrats are just a bunch of melodramatic nincompoops.

You know what Bill? You should try explaining how much you hate him, and lend more vocal support for the Dems. I bet that will shift the tide. https://t.co/XdD7ffg9tj — Brad Slager: A Folksy Coach & Joyful As a K-Hive! (@MartiniShark) September 9, 2024

That should do it. LOL.

But utterly explicable because he’s running against someone, not in a vacuum. https://t.co/AvucaD9TSY — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) September 9, 2024

'But Trump!' isn't going to cut it when Democrats first offered up a failing Joe Biden, ousted him, and then went with an even more extreme leftist in Kamala Harris who has been anything but impressive in her performance as VP.

Most of the country doesn't make such decisions based on how far their TDS infection has spread. Sorry, Bill.

And you idiots still can’t figure out why. Your arrogance and ignorance abounds. https://t.co/VdtSZMLtYe — Britt 🧂 (@TweetsByBritt) September 9, 2024

They're never going to get it.

Oh well, if Trump is successful, the Great Ungluing will be unlike anything we've ever witnessed, and we here at Twitchy will be here to help you enjoy every minute of it.