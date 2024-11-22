She's Gone Full Fruit Loop: Whoopi Dons Tin Foil Hat, Claims Elon Is the REAL Vice President

We almost -- almost, mind you -- feel a little sorry for the brain-trust women at The View. We knew long ago that Donald Trump broke them all. But after Trump resoundingly won re-election, the brake lines have been fully severed on their locomotive of batpoop crazy.

In the past few days, the ex-Twitter account known as Sunny Hostin had to read a legal correction on air because she had so blatantly and falsely defamed Matt Gaetz in a previous screed. Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg is also facing a lawsuit for similarly defaming a New York bakery, claiming they didn't serve her because of her politics (actually, the bakery's boiler had broken down).

To top it all off, new reports indicate that ABC News is close to breaking ties with the show altogether. (The fact that the program was ever associated with ABC News in the first place is a damning indictment of the network all by itself.)

Rough times, indeed.

With this writing on the wall, sane people might decide that it might be time for a course correction. But the ladies of The View left sane behind a long time ago.

For Goldberg, it's full-on tinfoil hat time. Yesterday, she came out with a new banger: J.D. Vance isn't the Vice President-elect AT ALL. Instead, it's the left's new favorite boogeyman, Elon Musk.

Watch:

Elon broke Whoopi lol



She Believes that JD Vance is the “Interim VP” and the real Vice President is Elon Musk



Because @elonmusk is Vice President, he should have to give up X… lol pic.twitter.com/bs9y03n0jB — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) November 21, 2024

Has anyone considered adding thorazine to their coffee? Just a suggestion.

What's even crazier than Goldberg's conspiracy theory here though is that no one at that desk challenged her on any of it. They all just nodded along, with Hostin agreeing that Musk must be forced to divest from Twitter because of his government shadow role.

Get the nets. Get the nets for all of them.

The libs will do anything to get X away from Elon. This concept of free speech gnaws at their very core. — 🇺🇸Texas Titan (@TexasRo98794937) November 21, 2024

They HATE that they can't control the narrative anymore. They HATE that everyone has a voice and most of those voices are far more credible than their own. And they HATE that, as Musk himself said, we are the media now.

We, on the other hand, love it.

She's already there. She just doesn't realize it yet.

if AOC and Whoopi's brains had a fight, it would look like two pink skittles bouncing against eachother — TMHQ (@RealTrumpMafia) November 21, 2024

Hey, let's not insult Skittles like that. At least they serve a purpose by being a delicious candy snack.

She is so nuts. pic.twitter.com/2aHpeovps2 — Amanda Manriquez (@junebug21) November 21, 2024

Speaking of candy ... everyone on The View is nuttier than a Payday bar.

These people have lost their minds https://t.co/GiKEYHWcAA — Melissa Anthony (@Melissa81323118) November 21, 2024

Ain't it beautiful? LOL.

But also a bit scary ...

You just can't make this sh*t up https://t.co/mQikpqD0qr — JustAMomRaisingPatrioticKids (@C_Abma) November 21, 2024

Well, apparently, you can. What you can't do is get anyone outside of The View's bubble to believe it.

HA. We are fluent in emoji. Well said.

But since Goldberg is so interested in theories about who is really in charge, maybe she'd like to turn her gaze and her theories to the current administration.

Ask her to explain who has been running the country since June. https://t.co/mQXm82SPT9 — KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) November 22, 2024

Oh, she'll never ask that question. And we all know why.

Yes, but did @elonmusk turn the frogs ghey???

I think NOT. https://t.co/0aZMB4tU9O — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) November 22, 2024

HA. Even Alex Jones looks at The View and says, 'You are all nutters.'

Is she that stupid? — Wendy Anne Foster (@howsweet50) November 21, 2024

Was that a rhetorical question, or ...?

@elonmusk would be proud of these woman, they are more off the planet than he is. — Mr. Neutron (@MrNeutronCircus) November 22, 2024

LOL. And they didn't even need a Starship.

Pretty soon their whole show will be nothing but legal notes because of the venom they constantly spew. Snakes, all of them. — Steve Cowboy (@SteveCowbo21991) November 21, 2024

It's far more likely that pretty soon, the show won't exist at all.

It’s past time to cancel that show. — #MAGA (@OKMAGA2024) November 21, 2024

We'd have mixed emotions about that since The View always gives us such great Twitchy content, but we'd gladly take the hit if it meant that Goldberg and her fellow insane asylum escapees no longer had a national platform to spread their particular brand of crazy.

Somehow, we're pretty sure we'd manage to get by.

Whoopi Goldberg? Not so much.