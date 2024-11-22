She's Gone Full Fruit Loop: Whoopi Dons Tin Foil Hat, Claims Elon Is the REAL Vice President

Here's Another Accidentally GREAT Endorsement of Kash Patel for an FBI Leadership Role
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on November 22, 2024
Meme

We almost -- almost, mind you -- feel a little sorry for the brain-trust women at The View. We knew long ago that Donald Trump broke them all. But after Trump resoundingly won re-election, the brake lines have been fully severed on their locomotive of batpoop crazy. 

In the past few days, the ex-Twitter account known as Sunny Hostin had to read a legal correction on air because she had so blatantly and falsely defamed Matt Gaetz in a previous screed. Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg is also facing a lawsuit for similarly defaming a New York bakery, claiming they didn't serve her because of her politics (actually, the bakery's boiler had broken down). 

To top it all off, new reports indicate that ABC News is close to breaking ties with the show altogether. (The fact that the program was ever associated with ABC News in the first place is a damning indictment of the network all by itself.)

Rough times, indeed. 

With this writing on the wall, sane people might decide that it might be time for a course correction. But the ladies of The View left sane behind a long time ago. 

For Goldberg, it's full-on tinfoil hat time. Yesterday, she came out with a new banger: J.D. Vance isn't the Vice President-elect AT ALL. Instead, it's the left's new favorite boogeyman, Elon Musk. 

Watch: 

Has anyone considered adding thorazine to their coffee? Just a suggestion. 

What's even crazier than Goldberg's conspiracy theory here though is that no one at that desk challenged her on any of it. They all just nodded along, with Hostin agreeing that Musk must be forced to divest from Twitter because of his government shadow role. 

Get the nets. Get the nets for all of them. 

They HATE that they can't control the narrative anymore. They HATE that everyone has a voice and most of those voices are far more credible than their own. And they HATE that, as Musk himself said, we are the media now.

We, on the other hand, love it.

She's already there. She just doesn't realize it yet. 

Hey, let's not insult Skittles like that. At least they serve a purpose by being a delicious candy snack. 

Speaking of candy ... everyone on The View is nuttier than a Payday bar. 

Ain't it beautiful? LOL. 

But also a bit scary ...

Well, apparently, you can. What you can't do is get anyone outside of The View's bubble to believe it. 

HA. We are fluent in emoji. Well said. 

But since Goldberg is so interested in theories about who is really in charge, maybe she'd like to turn her gaze and her theories to the current administration. 

Oh, she'll never ask that question. And we all know why. 

HA. Even Alex Jones looks at The View and says, 'You are all nutters.'

Was that a rhetorical question, or ...? 

LOL. And they didn't even need a Starship. 

It's far more likely that pretty soon, the show won't exist at all. 

We'd have mixed emotions about that since The View always gives us such great Twitchy content, but we'd gladly take the hit if it meant that Goldberg and her fellow insane asylum escapees no longer had a national platform to spread their particular brand of crazy.

 Somehow, we're pretty sure we'd manage to get by. 

Whoopi Goldberg? Not so much. 

Tags: ELON MUSK THE VIEW VICE PRESIDENT WHOOPI GOLDBERG JD VANCE

