Owner of Bakery Defamed by Whoopi Goldberg Speaks Out

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on November 16, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

As Twitchy reported Friday, "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg fabricated a story about a Staten Island bakery refusing to serve her because of her political views. The bakery, quickly identified as Holtermann’s Bakery, fought back, claiming their broilers actually were down and they had no idea who ordered the items anyway. 

The owner of the bakery, as well as Staten Island Bureau President Vito Fossella, spoke out.

… when in fact they couldn’t serve her or any customer because their oven had broken down.

It's satisfying to see someone pushing back against Goldberg, who habitually says whatever is on her mind whether it's true or not.

Hopefully, the fact that Fox News chose to air the press conference means more people saw it than saw Goldberg's slander on "The View."

They're all toxic and they all need to go. It was reported earlier this week that ABC executives were scrambling to find some pro-Trump voices to add to the show. They do have their "conservative" in Alyssa Farah Griffin like the New York Times has David French.

Imagine if the harpies on "The View" were actually held accountable for all the lies they spew.

***

