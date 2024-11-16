Owner of Bakery Defamed by Whoopi Goldberg Speaks Out

As Twitchy reported Friday, "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg fabricated a story about a Staten Island bakery refusing to serve her because of her political views. The bakery, quickly identified as Holtermann’s Bakery, fought back, claiming their broilers actually were down and they had no idea who ordered the items anyway.

The owner of the bakery, as well as Staten Island Bureau President Vito Fossella, spoke out.

Calls grow to fire Whoopi Goldberg from The View after she falsely defamed a bakery saying they refused to serve her because of her liberal beliefs.



The bakery has slammed the TV star for making up a story that they refused to serve her, when in fact they couldn’t serve her or… pic.twitter.com/ciFCOjH7vF — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 16, 2024

… when in fact they couldn’t serve her or any customer because their oven had broken down.

It's satisfying to see someone pushing back against Goldberg, who habitually says whatever is on her mind whether it's true or not.

I know this family they are amazingly generous, warm and loving…Whoopi made a big whoops lying about good people

Staten Island Strong — Amanda Barone (@aagro98) November 16, 2024

Whoopi claims she struggles as a working person and she just spews shit for a living. Now she is trying to put people out of business. Evil witch — Mon (@monberkel) November 16, 2024

The View is nothing but an hour of hate speech every weekday by people that have shown no ability to produce even one valuable recommendation for improving society. — Bret Weingart (@kbweingart) November 16, 2024

Valuable lesson for Whoopi that not all people think politics 24/7, nor do they focus on race or gender. The world doesn’t revolve around your inflated and righteous ego, Whoopi — valleygirl (@Renaefowler66) November 16, 2024

I hope the bakery sues her for defamation — Carmelita Canales (@Vikingvictims) November 16, 2024

I love that they organized a press conference to shame this behavior. Good for them! — KELLY grillo (@KELLYgrill18774) November 16, 2024

Hopefully, the fact that Fox News chose to air the press conference means more people saw it than saw Goldberg's slander on "The View."

She needs to go. She's toxic. — Brooke (@brackmea9) November 16, 2024

They're all toxic and they all need to go. It was reported earlier this week that ABC executives were scrambling to find some pro-Trump voices to add to the show. They do have their "conservative" in Alyssa Farah Griffin like the New York Times has David French.

Imagine if the harpies on "The View" were actually held accountable for all the lies they spew.

