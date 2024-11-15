Lying liar Whoopi Tries to Slander a Hometown Bakery, but Her Story Is a Huge Fabrication

Apparently, Whoopi Goldberg claimed a Staten Island Bakery refused to fulfill her order because of her politics.

Whoopi Goldberg claims NYC bakery ‘refused’ to make her a birthday dessert because of her ‘politics’ https://t.co/pp83StMwvO pic.twitter.com/x3apjK5Ki2

A sweet moment soured.

Whoopi Goldberg has claimed an NYC bakery refused to serve her because of her political beliefs — and the 145-year-old eatery has fired back.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” Goldberg and co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Joy Behar and Sara Haines took a moment to celebrate her 69th birthday.

To mark the special occasion, the ladies indulged in some Charlotte Russe desserts, a New York specialty that the “Ghost” actress said were her mom’s favorite growing up.





But the sweet moment didn’t last, as Goldberg claimed that the bakery, which she chose not to name, declined to take her order due to her left-leaning political views.

The shop was identified by Entertainment Weekly as Holtermann’s Bakery on Staten Island, a family-owned spot loved by locals.

“Now, I should tell you, Charlotte Russe has no political leanings, and the place that made these refused to make them for me,” Goldberg said on the show, prompting strong reactions from the audience and her co-hosts.

“They said that their ovens had gone down, all kinds of stuff,” Goldberg claimed, “but folks went and got them anyway, which is why I’m not telling you who made them.”

The “Sister Act” star added that her order wasn’t taken not because she’s a woman, but rather because “they did not like my politics.”

“But that’s OK because, you know what? Listen, this is my mother’s celebration. Pick these up and celebrate with me and my mom. Thank you everyone for celebrating my birthday today,” she said.