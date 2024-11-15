Lying liar Whoopi Tries to Slander a Hometown Bakery, but Her Story Is a Huge Fabrication

Apparently, Whoopi Goldberg claimed a Staten Island Bakery refused to fulfill her order because of her politics.
Whoopi Goldberg claims NYC bakery ‘refused’ to make her a birthday dessert because of her ‘politics’ https://t.co/pp83StMwvO pic.twitter.com/x3apjK5Ki2— New York Post (@nypost) November 14, 2024
A sweet moment soured.
Whoopi Goldberg has claimed an NYC bakery refused to serve her because of her political beliefs — and the 145-year-old eatery has fired back.
On Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” Goldberg and co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Joy Behar and Sara Haines took a moment to celebrate her 69th birthday.
To mark the special occasion, the ladies indulged in some Charlotte Russe desserts, a New York specialty that the “Ghost” actress said were her mom’s favorite growing up.
But the sweet moment didn’t last, as Goldberg claimed that the bakery, which she chose not to name, declined to take her order due to her left-leaning political views.
The shop was identified by Entertainment Weekly as Holtermann’s Bakery on Staten Island, a family-owned spot loved by locals.
“Now, I should tell you, Charlotte Russe has no political leanings, and the place that made these refused to make them for me,” Goldberg said on the show, prompting strong reactions from the audience and her co-hosts.
“They said that their ovens had gone down, all kinds of stuff,” Goldberg claimed, “but folks went and got them anyway, which is why I’m not telling you who made them.”
The “Sister Act” star added that her order wasn’t taken not because she’s a woman, but rather because “they did not like my politics.”
“But that’s OK because, you know what? Listen, this is my mother’s celebration. Pick these up and celebrate with me and my mom. Thank you everyone for celebrating my birthday today,” she said.
The bakery is fighting back. They claim their broilers actually were down and they had no idea who ordered the items anyway.
Whoopie was told by the owner of the bakery, a woman with the SAME political bent, that she was having trouble with her boiler and didn't know if she would be able to complete the order.— Victoria (@TheVikkiVerse) November 14, 2024
Whoopi needs to apologize. https://t.co/y4ZnTAXDpV
Or maybe they noticed she's been overserved https://t.co/AKQ32O9zo6— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 14, 2024
Ok, let's be nice.
Then the baker shouted “this is MAGA country!” https://t.co/IsyhV7Vz65— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 14, 2024
It's just missing a Subway sandwich..
So Whoopi slandered a bakery, and the bakery owner is about to have a news conference. Hey Whoopi! You can say whatever you want on national television, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be consequences. pic.twitter.com/kG6QV8soLl— NukeTaco ™️🇺🇸 (@TacoforFive1) November 15, 2024
Looks like the privileged @TheView host Whoopi Goldberg making an ass out of herself again.— Yusuf Hameed, MD (@yusufhameed) November 14, 2024
Bakery responds to Whoopi Goldberg saying an order was refused because of political reasons, NOT TRUE @TheView, again with the lies,
this is not about @realDonaldTrump @elonmusk…
“I said to Whoopi, ‘I can’t do it right now,’” Holterman said. “We have so many things going on with my boiler,’ because the building is from 1930, so, when she called me, I had no idea [if we could] be baking everything.”
She maintains that the order was not refused because of political leanings.
Holtermann adds that an unidentified woman picked up 50 of the desserts on Wednesday, which she was able to make despite the boiler issues.
The View has been contacted for comment.
So, it was actually an equipment problem and had nothing at all to do with politics. Don't hold your breath for a Whoopi apology.
