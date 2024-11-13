ABC Allegedly Planning to Bring Some Pro-Trump Voices to 'The View'

Fireplace Chat: 'Heated' Meeting Between Trump and Biden Sparks Burning Questions
Brett T.  |  6:15 PM on November 13, 2024

It was mid-October when the owner of the Los Angeles Times killed the editorial board's endorsement of Kamala Harris. It was the first time the paper had chosen not to endorse a candidate for president since 2004. USA TODAY soon followed suit and chose not to endorse a candidate either, as did the Washington Post. Then Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos announced that he planned to add more conservative voices to the liberal newspaper. All of this has caused liberal heads to explode. (Jennifer Rubin didn't resign but said everyone else should.)

Could conservative fever be spreading to ABC? According to the New York Post, ABC is considering adding a pro-Donald Trump voice to distinctly anti-Trump "The View," whose hosts earlier Wednesday encouraged viewers to avoid holiday gatherings where there might be Trump voters present.

But "The View" already has a "conservative" on board in Alyssa Farah Griffin. The New York Post reports:

ABC News brass are in “panic mode” as they hunt for conservative voices to balance the rabid anti-Trump rhetoric spewed by the hosts on “The View,” as well as those on other shows, The Post has learned.

The Disney-owned network — which came under fire over how ABC News moderators grilled Donald Trump during the presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris — has been holding high-level meetings since last week’s rout by the former president, sources close to the situation told The Post.

First on the agenda, according to one insider, is finding a pro-Trump panelist for its top-ranked daytime talk show, co-hosted by ultra-liberals Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, as well as Republican Trump-bashers Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

We're sure whoever they add will be warmly welcomed. And will they really be pro-Trump, or just "conservative."

This is hilarious.

Having five screaming harpies shouting down one MAGA host is not going to be entertaining, although Scott Jennings has made watching CNN tolerable, so maybe it could work with the right person.

Seriously … Joy Behar recently said that dictator Trump would use the "air forces, or whatever we have" to bomb the show. You're not that important, ladies. Trump isn't thinking about you.

ABC won't do anything and "The View" will spend the next four years leading the resistance. It's good to see that some of the higher-ups in the media realize that they've alienated half the country with non-stop Trump bashing.

