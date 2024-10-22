Former Mother Jones Editorial Director Recalls the Liberal Tears on the Night Trump...
Stick a Fork in Kamala, She's DONE! LA Times WON'T Endorse a POTUS Candidate (First Time Since 2004)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:40 PM on October 22, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

It really is fascinating to watch the wheels fall off the Kamala Harris campaign. The blue wall is cracking. She's under water with Black and Latinos versus Biden in 2020.

But here's The Los Angeles Times declining to endorse a presidential candidate, something that hasn't happened in twenty years.

More from Semafor:

Last week, the LA Times published its electoral endorsements for the 2024 election. And while the paper noted in its first line that it is “no exaggeration to say this may be the most consequential election in a generation,” that was the only mention of the presidential race in its endorsements.

The paper’s editorial board, which has endorsed Democratic candidates in every presidential race since it first endorsed then-Sen. Barack Obama in 2008, was preparing to do so once again this election.

But according to two people familiar with the situation, executive editor Terry Tang told editorial board staff earlier this month that the paper would not be endorsing a candidate in the presidential election this cycle, a decision that came from the paper’s owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a doctor who made his fortune in the healthcare industry.

Wow.

Just incredible.

We hope Soon-Shiong is ready for all the Lefty hate that will be hurled his way.

We have to think they know she's done. There's no other explanation for it.

Except for Kamala.

OUCH.

EL. OH. EL.

Well done.

The LA Times -- from Kamala's home state -- knows her and refuses to endorse her.

Speaks VOLUMES.

