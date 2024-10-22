Stick a Fork in Kamala, She's DONE! LA Times WON'T Endorse a POTUS Candidate (First Time Since 2004)

It really is fascinating to watch the wheels fall off the Kamala Harris campaign. The blue wall is cracking. She's under water with Black and Latinos versus Biden in 2020.

But here's The Los Angeles Times declining to endorse a presidential candidate, something that hasn't happened in twenty years.

Los Angeles Times won't endorse in presidential race for first time since 2004 — Semafor — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) October 22, 2024

More from Semafor:

Last week, the LA Times published its electoral endorsements for the 2024 election. And while the paper noted in its first line that it is “no exaggeration to say this may be the most consequential election in a generation,” that was the only mention of the presidential race in its endorsements. The paper’s editorial board, which has endorsed Democratic candidates in every presidential race since it first endorsed then-Sen. Barack Obama in 2008, was preparing to do so once again this election. But according to two people familiar with the situation, executive editor Terry Tang told editorial board staff earlier this month that the paper would not be endorsing a candidate in the presidential election this cycle, a decision that came from the paper’s owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a doctor who made his fortune in the healthcare industry.

Los Angeles Times decides not to endorse either Kamala or Trump https://t.co/lKBD2YnhHe — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 22, 2024

Scoop: The LA Times will not endorse a candidate for president this year, a decision that was made by the paper's owner Patrick Soon-Shiong. The LA Times has endorsed Democratic presidential candidates each cycle since 2008 https://t.co/uS3hETkLQV — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) October 22, 2024

We hope Soon-Shiong is ready for all the Lefty hate that will be hurled his way.

The super left-wing Los Angeles Times, which is the biggest newspaper in Kamala Harris's home state of California, has decided NOT to endorse her. They have previously endorsed Obama, Clinton, and even Biden



Something big is happening nationwide, and it's NOT good for Kamala. pic.twitter.com/VV1MO8oazy — George (@BehizyTweets) October 22, 2024

We have to think they know she's done. There's no other explanation for it.

🚨 JUST IN: The left-wing newspaper "Los Angeles Times" has decided NOT TO ENDORSE Kamala Harris for president.



The Times has endorsed *every* Democratic presidential candidate since 2008. pic.twitter.com/loHOSqKbBp — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 22, 2024

Someone let the @harris_wins folks know about this banger https://t.co/ttn5Zc47WO — Kaya (@sisterinferior) October 22, 2024

Californians know her best https://t.co/w2K9aVR0Lt — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) October 22, 2024

The LA Times -- from Kamala's home state -- knows her and refuses to endorse her.

Speaks VOLUMES.