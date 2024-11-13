This Is What CULTS Do: Harpies at 'The View' Tell You to Skip Thanksgiving Because Donald Trump Won

This is demented. Absolutely demented.

There is zero reason to skip Thanksgiving or Christmas with your family this year simply because Donald Trump won the election.

The people telling you to do this have been calling Trump 'LITERALLY HITLER!' for a decade and not one of their doom-and-gloom predictions have come true. Not one. But -- this writer has seen it -- there are people on Facebook who believe he's going to round up the gays, kill trans, and that the 72 million people who voted for Trump are no better than Nazis.

All of that is driven by the media. But today Joe Biden met with Trump and the event was more than cordial. Biden looked happy. Weird thing to do if you're handing the reins of power over to Adolf, isn't it?

That's because that was all a lie -- all political rhetoric meant to gin up fear among voters. But some on the Left just can't walk away from the narrative that Trump is evil and his voters are, too.

'The View' cohosts have not been handling Trump's win well. At all. Joy Behar even said she'd rather die than have a Republican save her life, so it's not really a surprise they'd tell viewers to skip the holidays because Trump won.

WATCH: ‘The View’ tells its audience to skip holiday gatherings with family because Trump won



These people are unwell.pic.twitter.com/IOUEg5EAXq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 13, 2024

Unwell is an understatement.

This is cultish behavior.

They don't want families getting together because those people might be reminded that they have more in common than not, and that who they voted for -- in the grand scheme of things -- is largely irrelevant.

Once people realize the cohosts of 'The View' are the problem, it's over for those harpies.

There is no such thing as a good person who will try to convince you to separate from your family over politics. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 13, 2024

Nope. They are not the good guys here.

Nailed it.

When are these co-hosts going to tell #SunnyHostin enough is enough. Except for Whoopi at the end, the other ladies were reasonable. Sunny is a cancer. She's so incredibly privileged, yet she chooses evil. — Oh *that* Beth (@luckschanged) November 13, 2024

Can't happen soon enough.

Take it from this writer: life is too short to let politics divide us.

Of you cut off family and friends over their vote, you have officially joined a cult. The first thing a cult does is sever personal relationships to avoid a 'change of mind'. https://t.co/Tv6meeCmx3 pic.twitter.com/o2ywVchj3N — Corin Nemec (@imcorinnemec) November 13, 2024

Bingo.

Every last one of them.

You know who else goes on a crusade to tell people to people to isolate from and disavow family?



Scientologists and other cults. https://t.co/tjq83up3ka — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) November 13, 2024

Also, abusers. Abusers cut people off from their famililes.

Sunny Hostin thinks that George W. Bush, who initiated the deadliest and most catastrophic war of this century and created a kidnapping and torture program, was not "flawed" in the way Trump is, and that Trump alone is so odious that you should cancel your Thanksgiving plans. https://t.co/yd5zr1Nmqv — Leighton 明 Woodhouse (@lwoodhouse) November 13, 2024

The Left have been calling every Republican 'Hitler' and 'evil' for as long as this writer's been alive.

It doesn't play well outside of Lefty circles anymore.

My whole family voted for Trump

This time around. And we never crapped on each other when we differed. I guess we’re just a better class of people. https://t.co/sFqfKICh1l — SILAWZ (@stucknLAwzmbies) November 13, 2024

Sure are.