This Is What CULTS Do: Harpies at 'The View' Tell You to Skip Thanksgiving Because Donald Trump Won

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on November 13, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This is demented. Absolutely demented.

There is zero reason to skip Thanksgiving or Christmas with your family this year simply because Donald Trump won the election.

The people telling you to do this have been calling Trump 'LITERALLY HITLER!' for a decade and not one of their doom-and-gloom predictions have come true. Not one. But -- this writer has seen it -- there are people on Facebook who believe he's going to round up the gays, kill trans, and that the 72 million people who voted for Trump are no better than Nazis.

All of that is driven by the media. But today Joe Biden met with Trump and the event was more than cordial. Biden looked happy. Weird thing to do if you're handing the reins of power over to Adolf, isn't it?

That's because that was all a lie -- all political rhetoric meant to gin up fear among voters. But some on the Left just can't walk away from the narrative that Trump is evil and his voters are, too.

'The View' cohosts have not been handling Trump's win well. At all. Joy Behar even said she'd rather die than have a Republican save her life, so it's not really a surprise they'd tell viewers to skip the holidays because Trump won.

Unwell is an understatement.

This is cultish behavior.

They don't want families getting together because those people might be reminded that they have more in common than not, and that who they voted for -- in the grand scheme of things -- is largely irrelevant.

Once people realize the cohosts of 'The View' are the problem, it's over for those harpies.

Nope. They are not the good guys here.

Nailed it.

Can't happen soon enough.

Take it from this writer: life is too short to let politics divide us.

Bingo.

Every last one of them.

Also, abusers. Abusers cut people off from their famililes.

The Left have been calling every Republican 'Hitler' and 'evil' for as long as this writer's been alive.

It doesn't play well outside of Lefty circles anymore.

Sure are.

