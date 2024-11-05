BOOMITY! Greg Gutfeld ERUPTS on Government Toadies Who Killed Peanut the Squirrel and...
Dairy State Dispatch: Let's Check in on Where Wisconsin Stands (So Far)
Even Cooper Doesn't Buy It: Amy Klobuchar Says SO MANY Conservatives Have Told...
AOC Thinks Voting for Kamala Harris Will Control the Weather in New York
Manhattan Mayhem as Democrats Face Off Against Vengeful Squirrels and Raccoons on Election...
RUN A PICK SIX! Tim Walz Tried a 'Game Day' Tweet for Election...
The Real Life 'Tony Stark' Proclaims Men Are Coming to Save America with...
BOOM: Insurrection Barbie Reminds Us Why We Need to Vote Trump for Our...
COPIUM Alert: Former WH Comms Director Ignores Reality, Says Trump Failed to Expand...
Obama Lackey Ben Rhodes Wants Us All to Know Kamala Really Stepped Up...
J.D. Vance's Dog Atlas Turns One and Wants Us All to Go Vote...
James Woods Takes 'Catastrophe' Kamala Harris APART Point by Point in EPIC Post...
Quick, Call Rep. Hank Johnson! Guam Didn't Capsize, but Does Flip Republican for...
Bro, Take the L! Tim Miller Comes Back for Another WHOOPING from Megyn...

Joy Behar Declares She Would Rather Die Than Have a Republican Save Her Life

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:15 PM on November 05, 2024
Townhall Media

Please send a note to firefighters, police and first responders in Joy Behar's area. She does not want any of them to respond if they voted for Trump. She doesn't even want them to save her from choking. Shrug. This is her choice. 

Advertisement

She also apparently did not silence her cell phone and one of her co-hosts had to help her turn it off. Maybe Joy needs to retire.

It's so true. It was obvious in her demeanor today. 

She doesn't have to tell us twice. Joy wants a DNR from Republicans? Done!

Lots of folks weighing in and reassuring Joy they will meet her demands. People are so magnanimous.

Recommended

Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before the Election and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's hard to know what to do. Heh.

Joy would be the first one to beg anyone at all to save her if she was actually facing a crisis. It's  just like every atheist starts believing in God on a plane with lots of turbulence.

Isn't it nice when we can all agree?

Ok, now! That's just  mean.

Literally.

Advertisement

Can't you just feel the warmth and kindness exuding from her. Doesn't it make you want to be just like her. NOT!

Somehow, they stay on the air. What a disgrace! The people watching them must be desperate for entertainment.

Tags: 2024 JOY BEHAR KAMALA HARRIS THE VIEW TRUMP HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before the Election and LOL
Sam J.
Dairy State Dispatch: Let's Check in on Where Wisconsin Stands (So Far)
Amy Curtis
James Woods Takes 'Catastrophe' Kamala Harris APART Point by Point in EPIC Post on Why He Voted TRUMP
Sam J.
RUN A PICK SIX! Tim Walz Tried a 'Game Day' Tweet for Election Day and That Did NOT Go Well, LOL
Grateful Calvin
Even Cooper Doesn't Buy It: Amy Klobuchar Says SO MANY Conservatives Have Told Her They're Voting Kamala
Sam J.
AOC Thinks Voting for Kamala Harris Will Control the Weather in New York
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before the Election and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement