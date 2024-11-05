Joy Behar Declares She Would Rather Die Than Have a Republican Save Her Life

Please send a note to firefighters, police and first responders in Joy Behar's area. She does not want any of them to respond if they voted for Trump. She doesn't even want them to save her from choking. Shrug. This is her choice.

Unhinged Joy Behar says she thinks "so little" of Trump supporters that she wouldn't let one save her life if she was choking. pic.twitter.com/X0pSWPiagB — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 5, 2024

She also apparently did not silence her cell phone and one of her co-hosts had to help her turn it off. Maybe Joy needs to retire.

you really have to feel sorry for Joy Behar - so bitter and sad https://t.co/vRoz6lZydF — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) November 5, 2024

It's so true. It was obvious in her demeanor today.

She doesn't have to tell us twice. Joy wants a DNR from Republicans? Done!

Note to self: if you ever see Joy Behar choking, stand down, don’t not engage, do not save. — Mars Davis (@MarsDavis22) November 5, 2024

I wouldn't pee on her to put out a fire. — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) November 5, 2024

I am good with that, I wouldn't walk across the street to help her! — Joan Miller (@JMiller4491) November 5, 2024

Lots of folks weighing in and reassuring Joy they will meet her demands. People are so magnanimous.

We would save her just for spite! 😆 — JDoe (@hyrelj) November 5, 2024

It's hard to know what to do. Heh.

She should prove it. — Tim Bernot (@68droptop) November 5, 2024

Joy would be the first one to beg anyone at all to save her if she was actually facing a crisis. It's just like every atheist starts believing in God on a plane with lots of turbulence.

Glad me and Joy are on the same page. I wouldn't help her either. — John Curl (@JohnCurl49) November 5, 2024

Isn't it nice when we can all agree?

Let’s send Joy a few dishes with bones in them! — Teddy Zee the Sailor (@TeddyZee32800) November 5, 2024

Ok, now! That's just mean.

Happy to indulge — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) November 5, 2024

Literally.

That’s cute. I think the bigger story would be finding someone who would be willing to try — JC (@kgar2121) November 5, 2024

*Makes note not to save Joy Behar's life if choking* — Sistro Mondain 🐊 🇺🇸😼 (@SistroMondain) November 5, 2024

With any luck, that will happen. — Writer Grl 🐊🇺🇸 (@JustAWriter71) November 5, 2024

So much Joy! — 𝕏 Horton 𝕏 (@is_horton) November 5, 2024

Can't you just feel the warmth and kindness exuding from her. Doesn't it make you want to be just like her. NOT!

We’d never dare try that… sounds dangerous! — Robot-𝕏 isTheNews (@Pheb1984) November 5, 2024

are people watching them? Or does media push their view — Tina Mason (@DPTBPTina) November 5, 2024

Somehow, they stay on the air. What a disgrace! The people watching them must be desperate for entertainment.