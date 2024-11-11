What Happened to Adults Being in Charge? State Department Holds Coping Sessions Following...
President Elect Trump Taps Stephen Miller for White House Policy Role and the...
REALITY CHECK: Patricia Heaton Drops Some STRAIGHT FIRE on Israel, the Election, and...
Trump Declares His New Head of the EPA in a Bombshell Announcement and...
'Hey, NFL! FINE THIS!' Nick Bosa Celebrates Sack With Trump Dance After Being...
Movement to Appoint VP-Elect Vance as Senate Majority Leader Gains Traction
Billion Dollar DISASTER: Dem Official Lindy Li BLASTS Kamala's Failed Campaign, Demands Ac...
Gonna BLOW! CNN Analyst Maria Cardona Has All Encompassing MELTDOWN Over Trump's Immigrati...
Obama Bro Jon Favreau SNAPPING at Mehdi Hasan for Blaming Kamala's Loss on...
Conservative's Message for Democrat Lawfare Goons Quaking in Their $1500 Shoes About Trump...
VIP
Turns Out I AM Just a Big Mean Misogynist and I'm Totally GOOD...
Elon Zapped Votes From Space! REEE! Thread of Lefty Conspiracy Theories About How...
THE SUCK --> We Present THIS Thread of the Absolute WORST People on...
'He's DEAD Serious': Scott Jennings GLEEFULLY Explaining to CNN WHY Trump Chose Tom...

Unfortunately, the Weekend Did Not Help the Ladies of 'The View' Gain Some Perspective and Calm Down

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:40 PM on November 11, 2024
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

One might believe the ladies of 'The View' took the weekend to regroup and saner heads would prevail. One would be wrong.

Advertisement

Navarro does not seem to understand having a nanny is a luxury and if one has a nanny, they should be prepared to pay them well. There are plenty of Americans willing to do the job if they are paid fairly. Just because Navarro's friends want cheap nannies, does not mean we should have open borders. Also, Navarro must have really scummy friends if they are worried about having to pay their nannies a fair wage.

Recommended

President Elect Trump Taps Stephen Miller for White House Policy Role and the Left LOSES Their Minds
justmindy
Advertisement

Once again, Ana, if a poultry farm is employing workers illegally, the public should know that and the owners of that business should face fines for illegal hiring practices.

That is an excellent reminder. 

Exactly. People elected him because they believed the things he said he was going to do. This isn't a shock.

Advertisement

Just because those seeking to immigrate to the United States don't like the process, doesn't mean they get to ignore it.

Tags: ANA NAVARRO DONALD TRUMP IMMIGRATION THE VIEW TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Elect Trump Taps Stephen Miller for White House Policy Role and the Left LOSES Their Minds
justmindy
REALITY CHECK: Patricia Heaton Drops Some STRAIGHT FIRE on Israel, the Election, and Women
Amy Curtis
Movement to Appoint VP-Elect Vance as Senate Majority Leader Gains Traction
justmindy
What Happened to Adults Being in Charge? State Department Holds Coping Sessions Following Trump Win
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Trump Declares His New Head of the EPA in a Bombshell Announcement and Conservative Twitter Rejoices
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
President Elect Trump Taps Stephen Miller for White House Policy Role and the Left LOSES Their Minds justmindy
Advertisement