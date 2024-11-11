Unfortunately, the Weekend Did Not Help the Ladies of 'The View' Gain Some Perspective and Calm Down

One might believe the ladies of 'The View' took the weekend to regroup and saner heads would prevail. One would be wrong.

Despite mass deportations being an overwhelming popular policy among Americans, Ana Navarro claims people didn't take Trump seriously on it.

She claims there are not enough criminal illegals to count as mass deportation.

"[America] screwed around, and you're about to find out." pic.twitter.com/wo7xakcKBK — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 11, 2024

After decrying Tom Homan's background with enforcing immigration laws, Sunny Hostin (a former fed prosecutor) falsely claims "here is no correlation between undocumented people and a rise in crime."

She claims there is no national security element to securing the border. pic.twitter.com/ExnM1t7wGg — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 11, 2024

Oblivious to fact she's admitting she has friends who exploit cheap labor of illegal immigrants, Navarro touts that she has friend worried about losing their illegal immigrant help. pic.twitter.com/EB33UWGjFl — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 11, 2024

Navarro does not seem to understand having a nanny is a luxury and if one has a nanny, they should be prepared to pay them well. There are plenty of Americans willing to do the job if they are paid fairly. Just because Navarro's friends want cheap nannies, does not mean we should have open borders. Also, Navarro must have really scummy friends if they are worried about having to pay their nannies a fair wage.

The View proclaims America "did not make the right decision" by electing Trump.

Navarro, a, uber-wealth lobbyist, mocks poor people: "People who voted because the price of eggs were high, wait until there's a raid at the poultry farms ... Then we'll talk about the price of eggs." pic.twitter.com/L4OBQKXcPh — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 11, 2024

Once again, Ana, if a poultry farm is employing workers illegally, the public should know that and the owners of that business should face fines for illegal hiring practices.

It's clear the Democrats are pissed MOST by losing their slave labor. The more they change, the more they stay the same. — DangerZone (@HighwayToTheDZ) November 11, 2024

Every illegal immigrant has broken the law. — NotoriousBob (@10KPooler) November 11, 2024

That is an excellent reminder.

There are 1.5 million who have final orders of deportation @ananavarro. We can start with them. We should also deport anyone charged with any crime worse than a traffic violation. https://t.co/Q6E9Z4zHUL — commonsense (@commonsense258) November 11, 2024

Thank you, @ananavarro for saying exactly what's going to happen so succinctly. YES we voted for this. YES YES YES. If you came here illegally, you should be sent home. THE END. https://t.co/CD13fB2qTj — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) November 11, 2024

Exactly. People elected him because they believed the things he said he was going to do. This isn't a shock.

Hey @ananavarro why do you think we voted for him? We are not opposed to deporting anyone and all of them who came in illegally. If they want to claim asylum come in legally. — SheilaG2024 (@SheilaG2024) November 11, 2024

Just because those seeking to immigrate to the United States don't like the process, doesn't mean they get to ignore it.