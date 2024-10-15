Georgetown University Posts Tweet Honoring Former Student Killed While Stabbing a Police O...
Democrats ... STOP Trying to Make The Villages HAPPEN for You. LOL, It's...
Jake Tapper & Margaret Brennan Stunned by the Receipts! Trump on Top!

Kooky Joy Behar is Convinced Donald Trump Will Bomb Her and Her Co-Hosts if He Wins the Presidency

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on October 15, 2024

Joy Behar wants so badly to be relevant and she is dying for Trump to think about her. Every day, she goes on and on as if he gives her or her fellow hosts a passing thought. Trump owns condos in her head.

Why won't everyone just believe her deranged rantings?

Yes, why won't the people they call dumb racist rednecks believe them?

With all that is going on in the world, Trump is going to use his first bombs on the ladies of 'The View', apparently. What a weird way to think.

It's like they forget he was already the President one time.

Heh! If Trump actually promised to do that, he might win all 50 states. 

That's just so tempting.

When the political talk show is more dramatic than the soap operas, there is a problem.

They really need medication.

Yet, they apparently represent the views of women all across America. 

Also, they are generally crazy.

High on her own supply.

Other than to mock them, Trump doesn't give them a second thought. They're just mad he won't come on their dumb show.

