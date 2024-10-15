Kooky Joy Behar is Convinced Donald Trump Will Bomb Her and Her Co-Hosts if He Wins the Presidency

Joy Behar wants so badly to be relevant and she is dying for Trump to think about her. Every day, she goes on and on as if he gives her or her fellow hosts a passing thought. Trump owns condos in her head.

Advertisement

Joy Behar whines that "MAGA supporters" don't believe them when they claim Trump is going to be a "dictator" and use the "air forces, or whatever we have" to bomb The View cast:

"He wants to punish people who disagree with him, people like us." pic.twitter.com/k4H3d7GOCn — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 15, 2024

Why won't everyone just believe her deranged rantings?

@TheView these women crap on flyover country every chance they get, and have for years and then they wonder why Middle America doesn't believe anything they say? I doubt people who watch them believe everything they say or much of anything they say, f*** them — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) October 15, 2024

Yes, why won't the people they call dumb racist rednecks believe them?

Yes Joy-Trump is going to use the “air forces” to bomb the view.

This disnformation is apparently fine-but stating that FEMA is slow and the govt sucks is dangerous. — Eddie from Acworth (@eddyfromacworth) October 15, 2024

With all that is going on in the world, Trump is going to use his first bombs on the ladies of 'The View', apparently. What a weird way to think.

Remember how he shut down this show in 2016? It was awesome — policy poo (@stitchnstab) October 15, 2024

It's like they forget he was already the President one time.

Man, already voting for the guy, but yeah, this ain't the negative they think it is. — Scottie Binyons (@B82Scottie) October 15, 2024

Heh! If Trump actually promised to do that, he might win all 50 states.

Sending the Air Force after The View?



Joy, don’t make me vote for Trump with those kinds of promises. https://t.co/RA9hKzgcbQ — Max Twain (@MaxTwain24) October 15, 2024

That's just so tempting.

@ABCNetwork, you should be embarrassed that this stupidity airs on your network everyday. https://t.co/HP0kC7U2ko — George W. Smith, from City Council (@Blckdmndskr) October 15, 2024

When the political talk show is more dramatic than the soap operas, there is a problem.

Seriously insane comments. https://t.co/erOamVvsU2 — Ultra MAGA Breakfast Taco (@LetsGoMAGA) October 15, 2024

They really need medication.

What's amazing about @TheView is not how adults could be so ignorant about the country in which they live, it's that literally none of them have made even minimal effort to get informed on even the most basic of issues after making asses out of themselves time and time again. https://t.co/XpCIv9SBdq — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 15, 2024

Advertisement

Yet, they apparently represent the views of women all across America.

Leftists named Joy typically have no joy. — TexasLibertarian (@libertarian_tx) October 15, 2024

Also, they are generally crazy.

Intoxicated by her own flatulence. — Ted Stryker (@TedStryker6) October 15, 2024

High on her own supply.

Other than to mock them, Trump doesn't give them a second thought. They're just mad he won't come on their dumb show.