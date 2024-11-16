Just GO, Brandon: Watch as Chicago Residents LIGHT UP Mayor Brandon Johnson at Public Hearing

Twitchy Presents: Bill Clinton’s 'Rules for Politics' - The X Extended Edition
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on November 16, 2024
Twitchy

Yesterday, Twitchy reported something historic out of the city of Chicago. Mayor Brandon Johnson, who had promised Chicago residents that he would not raise their taxes, recently proposed a $300 million property tax hike (shocker, right?). But in a stunning rebuke, the Chicago City Council unanimously rejected his proposal by a vote of 50-0

Fifty. To. ZERO. 

To anyone accustomed to how Chicago politics usually works -- everyone going along with what the Democrat machine proposes (or, more precisely, dictates) -- this was an amazing rejection of that ignoble tradition. Contrary to what Jussie Smollett might tell us, Chicago is not, in fact, 'MAGA country.' There are 47 Democrats on the city council to only three Republicans. His own party told Johnson to take his tax hike and stuff it. 

We were curious as to how this could happen in a city that has had one-party rule for long beyond this writer's entire lifetime. Then we saw an incredible video from the public hearing on Johnson's tax proposal and it became clear that the citizens of Chicago have had enough of Johnson's horrible leadership. 

Please enjoy the following three and a half minutes of Chicago residents taking a figurative flamethrower to Johnson, his tax hikes, and the rest of his policies: 

OOF. That, as they say, is going to leave a mark. 

No wonder the city council trounced Johnson's bill. Chicagoans made it very clear that -- in the words of Twisted Sister -- they're not going to take it anymore. 

We particularly enjoyed the first speaker taunting Johnson about Donald Trump's recent landslide victory, but other themes emerged across all speakers, particularly residents being fed up with using their tax dollars to fund and protect illegal immigrants. 

Johnson might not even make it to 2027, the next election he will face after squeaking out a win in 2023 by lying to people (such as telling them he wouldn't raise taxes). If the residents of the city are this pissed off at him, we wouldn't be surprised to see a recall happen before then. And he would deserve it. Johnson is an even worse mayor than his predecessor Lori Lightfoot (which we didn't think was humanly possible). 

Unfortunately, Chicago is currently one of only four of the largest cities in America that does not provide for mayoral recall, but efforts were already underway earlier in 2024 to give voters the power to do so. 

We hope they continue. 

None of the citizens in this video struck us as typical Trump voters, but as one of the speakers noted, Chicago voted for Trump in record numbers in the election, similar to many other blue strongholds like New York and California that swung hard right on November 5. 

We've seen Chicagoans protest the overwhelming influx of illegals before, but these people don't look like they're going to put up with Johnson and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's recent pledge to defy Trump and new Border Czar Tom Homan

Something has definitely changed across America since Trump's win less than two weeks ago. People are not afraid anymore to speak up about how angry they are. 

Now, they just need to follow that up with the power of their votes. 

We see people who are empowered and who are starting to realize that they have the chance to change decades of corrupt leadership. 

One of the speakers brought up Johnson's disgraceful conduct regarding the killing of police officer Enrique Martinez, which was so bad that the family demanded that he and Pritzker not attend the funeral next week

Pritzker said he would honor the family's wishes, but Johnson dishonored himself further by stating his intention to attend despite the wishes of Martinez's family. 

We hope they kick him out. And not just from the funeral.  

The more people see videos like this one, with strong Americans from diverse backgrounds speaking out against corrupt leadership, the more people will be encouraged to find their own voices. 

That sucks for awful politicians like Brandon Johnson.

But it's great for America.

