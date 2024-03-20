What the WHAT? GLAAD Declares the Term 'Homosexual' to Be Derogatory and Offensive
'It's YOUR Fault!' Chicago Resident Complaining About Influx of Illegals Gets a BRUTAL Reality Check

Doug P.  |  9:16 AM on March 20, 2024
Meme screenshot

During a debate a few years ago, Joe Biden made it clear that if elected he would rescind Trump's policies that were keeping the border secure and made it clear that when that happens people should "surge to the border" where they could enter the U.S. illegally.

Ever since then, the mayors of sanctuary cities haven't appreciated getting called on their virtue-signalling bluff and are now being overrun by illegals. The New York Post had this assessment of what's become of New York City this morning: 

Meanwhile, in another sanctuary city called Chicago, residents are angered by the fact that so many resources have been diverted to handling the problem of taking care of all the illegal aliens that Biden invited into the country: 

One instinct when watching interviews with Americans in those blue cities who are upset by the illegal immigration crisis is to hope the reporter (or anybody else in the room) would ask them who they voted for to provide a self-awareness check. 

That's exactly what happened in this video featuring a Chicago resident airing her complaints about what the influx of illegals has done to her city. Truth bomb incoming!

It's really that simple. People who voted for the candidate who promised to open the border are responsible for what's happening because it wasn't such a massive problem four years ago. 

And what are the odds she'll vote for Biden all over again?

Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson would like everybody to believe that what's happening in his deep blue city is the fault of Republicans.

*** 

