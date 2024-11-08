Friday Fun Time: Twitter Celebrates Democrats' YUGE Losses With Democrat Election Flicks

Are your tired of winning yet, conservatives?

What a week! A gigantic, historic win for Donald Trump on Election Day, Republicans taking control of the Senate and keeping control of the House, the final nail being hammered in the coffin of the dead media, and ALL of the leftist meltdowns in the days that have followed. It's been a full-time job and a half for all of us at Twitchy to keep up with all the madness.

And just think: Trump hasn't even been sworn in yet.

We think we're in for a pretty damn good four years and, frankly, America deserves it after the four years we just went through.

But it's Friday afternoon now and we feel like having some celebratory fun. As usual at Twitchy, we'll do that in our snarky, schadenfreudelicious way.

Can anyone say 'hashtag game'?

Last night, conservatives decided to say goodbye to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and so many others with a hilarious hashtag, #DemocratElectionFlicks.

The name of the game speaks for itself, so let's just sit back in the La-Z-Boy of Victory, crack open a beverage of your choice, and laugh along with some of the ingeniously funny movies that Twitter came up with.

Here we go:

#DemocratElectionFlicks



The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Crying pic.twitter.com/1Dg2hu6yfz — Lizzy Lou Who 🍃🍁🍂 (@_wintergirl93) November 8, 2024

Oof. Ella Emhoff looks like she was dressed up as Frau Farbissina from the Austin Powers movies at Harris's concession speech.

Girl, BYE! Bye forever!

Welcome to the party, pals.

But as frightening as that 2016 Trump inauguration screamer was, the meltdowns on TikTok this year put even he/her/it to shame. It's been like a Cluster B festival of cringy and unhinged mental illness.

Oh, it hurts the Democrats SO MUCH how well Trump did with minority voters. They have no idea how to cope.

Eep. That's definitely an NC-17 movie. Don't bring the kids.

That one is probably in the 'adult' section of Blockbuster too.

LOL. The translation hits a lot harder in reference to Harris.

We remember when the Marvel stars all got together before the election to try to order everyone to vote for Harris.

We've never been so happy to see Donald 'Thanos' Trump beat them.

#DemocratElectionFlicks



No Country For Old Libs — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) November 8, 2024

Despite those TikTok meltdowns, the voter analysis shows that Republicans did outstanding with young voters this election. With normal young people, that is.

Liberalism, in its current form, is aging out.

LOL. And Democrats still can't figure out why they are losing men of all races in droves.

#DemocratElectionFlicks

20 Million Dollar Baby (in debt)

Did I do it right? 🤣😜 — Farisa la Sabia (@FarisaLaSabia) November 8, 2024

We're still flabbergasted that Harris raised more than a billion dollars and still ended up $20 million in debt (and got trounced).

We guess getting Beyoncé to come to your events (and not sing) don't come cheap.

Has anyone checked on DeNiro? Or did his head explode in a fit of rage?

We should also probably do a wellness check on Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, George Takei, Rob Reiner, Mark Hamill, Stephen King, Rosie O'Donnell, and so many other elderly, broken, irrelevant former stars.

Yikes. That picture of Springsteen will never not creep us out.

We can't imagine how many bottles of vodka Nancy Pelosi has polished off since Tuesday night.

Throw Hoochie Momma From The Train #DemocratElectionFlicks pic.twitter.com/sS1OQ5CecV — Dioji Barker K9X ™ (@DiojiBarkerK9X) November 8, 2024

HAHAHAHAHA.

That's still the closest that 'Border Czar' Harris has ever been to the actual southern border.

White House Downer



League of Disappointing Gentlemen



Valkyrie II: it’s Not a Sin if it’s Hitler



Weekend at Biden’s#DemocratElectionFlicks — Blair “yet to concede Wordle” McKee (@BlairDMckee) November 8, 2024

All box office hits. Every one of them.

Remember when were were told in 2021 that 'the adults are back in charge'?

Yeah, about that. Meet 'the adults.'

We can't wait until these horrible people are ousted from the government.

That's based. We went from 'Orange Man Bad' to 'Red Don Good' in overwhelming fashion.

White Men Can Jump #DemocratElectionFlicks pic.twitter.com/unzE04uQhR — Jon Awe𝕏ome - Deplorable Garbage 🇺🇸 (@RealStarMan) November 8, 2024

Hey, if Elon Musk can laugh at himself, so can we.

He may not be the best leaper, but we look forward to him slashing all of the waste and inefficiency in the federal government.

Maybe he can borrow a couple of Javier Milei's chainsaws.

#DemocratElectionFlicks



Cackle Hawk (going) Down — Go Get Your Shine Box-Buff my MAGA Shoes (FTOP_T) (@t_ftop) November 8, 2024

Oh, that cackle. We will not miss that cackle.

Ferris Bueller’s D. Emhoff

Day of the Cackle

Throw Biden From The Campaign

Hannibal Electoral

Delegate-tessen

Interview With A Talking Point

The Last Walz



#DemocratElectionFlicks https://t.co/kl0LqCfv6N — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) November 8, 2024

BOOM. We love all of these, but 'Interview With A Talking Point' might be our favorite.

Harris might be the most rehearsed candidate ever and she still could only speak in meaningless, talking-point word salads whenever she sat down for an interview.

We'll let those Oscar winners have the final word for now, but trust us when we say there were SO many more outstanding movie titles (as well as memes). Check out the hashtag #DemocratElectionFlicks if you want to see more of them.

And thanks to Twitchy favorites The Morning Spew and Lizzy Lou Who for getting another hilarious hashtag game going last night.

Enjoy your weekend, Twitchy readers. We all earned it.

And, by the way, America ... WE ARE SO BACK!