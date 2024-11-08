Friday Fun Time: Twitter Celebrates Democrats' YUGE Losses With Democrat Election Flicks

Are your tired of winning yet, conservatives?
What a week! A gigantic, historic win for Donald Trump on Election Day, Republicans taking control of the Senate and keeping control of the House, the final nail being hammered in the coffin of the dead media, and ALL of the leftist meltdowns in the days that have followed. It's been a full-time job and a half for all of us at Twitchy to keep up with all the madness.
And just think: Trump hasn't even been sworn in yet.
We think we're in for a pretty damn good four years and, frankly, America deserves it after the four years we just went through.
But it's Friday afternoon now and we feel like having some celebratory fun. As usual at Twitchy, we'll do that in our snarky, schadenfreudelicious way.
Can anyone say 'hashtag game'?
Last night, conservatives decided to say goodbye to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and so many others with a hilarious hashtag, #DemocratElectionFlicks.
The name of the game speaks for itself, so let's just sit back in the La-Z-Boy of Victory, crack open a beverage of your choice, and laugh along with some of the ingeniously funny movies that Twitter came up with.
Here we go:
#DemocratElectionFlicks— Lizzy Lou Who 🍃🍁🍂 (@_wintergirl93) November 8, 2024
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Crying pic.twitter.com/1Dg2hu6yfz
Oof. Ella Emhoff looks like she was dressed up as Frau Farbissina from the Austin Powers movies at Harris's concession speech.
#DemocratElectionFlicks— Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) November 8, 2024
Gone Girl pic.twitter.com/fDoFaycU9G
Girl, BYE! Bye forever!
Cry Hard #DemocratElectionFlicks pic.twitter.com/QSaOLhDTCM— DelilahM (@delilahmused) November 8, 2024
Welcome to the party, pals.
But as frightening as that 2016 Trump inauguration screamer was, the meltdowns on TikTok this year put even he/her/it to shame. It's been like a Cluster B festival of cringy and unhinged mental illness.
Recommended
#DemocratElectionFlicks— Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) November 8, 2024
Driving Miss Lazy pic.twitter.com/13hzFC0SZ8
Oh, it hurts the Democrats SO MUCH how well Trump did with minority voters. They have no idea how to cope.
#DemocratElectionFlicks Deep Throat pic.twitter.com/faOwZAKlwf— H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) November 8, 2024
Eep. That's definitely an NC-17 movie. Don't bring the kids.
Blew #DemocratElectionFlicks pic.twitter.com/qd30QsXyBS— Dioji Barker K9X ™ (@DiojiBarkerK9X) November 8, 2024
That one is probably in the 'adult' section of Blockbuster too.
#DemocratElectionFlicks pic.twitter.com/rn4lxXGf3W— ¡QueMala! (@Basket_Case_Ace) November 8, 2024
LOL. The translation hits a lot harder in reference to Harris.
Avengers: Blame Game #DemocratElectionFlicks— [Object object] (@StevenJBurns) November 8, 2024
We remember when the Marvel stars all got together before the election to try to order everyone to vote for Harris.
We've never been so happy to see Donald 'Thanos' Trump beat them.
#DemocratElectionFlicks— Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) November 8, 2024
No Country For Old Libs
Despite those TikTok meltdowns, the voter analysis shows that Republicans did outstanding with young voters this election. With normal young people, that is.
Liberalism, in its current form, is aging out.
#DemocratElectionFlicks— Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) November 8, 2024
A Chorus Line pic.twitter.com/F8gA32yc9n
LOL. And Democrats still can't figure out why they are losing men of all races in droves.
#DemocratElectionFlicks— Farisa la Sabia (@FarisaLaSabia) November 8, 2024
20 Million Dollar Baby (in debt)
Did I do it right? 🤣😜
We're still flabbergasted that Harris raised more than a billion dollars and still ended up $20 million in debt (and got trounced).
We guess getting Beyoncé to come to your events (and not sing) don't come cheap.
Loonstruck #DemocratElectionFlicks pic.twitter.com/8QNTThRdRD— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) November 8, 2024
Has anyone checked on DeNiro? Or did his head explode in a fit of rage?
We should also probably do a wellness check on Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, George Takei, Rob Reiner, Mark Hamill, Stephen King, Rosie O'Donnell, and so many other elderly, broken, irrelevant former stars.
The Shills Have Headlights#DemocratElectionFlicks pic.twitter.com/x6gNJIVrZH— Dirk Hardpec (@Eat_punchbeef) November 8, 2024
Yikes. That picture of Springsteen will never not creep us out.
The Taming of the Shred #DemocratElectionFlicks pic.twitter.com/PUkVvWDFCJ— MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) November 8, 2024
We can't imagine how many bottles of vodka Nancy Pelosi has polished off since Tuesday night.
Throw Hoochie Momma From The Train #DemocratElectionFlicks pic.twitter.com/sS1OQ5CecV— Dioji Barker K9X ™ (@DiojiBarkerK9X) November 8, 2024
HAHAHAHAHA.
That's still the closest that 'Border Czar' Harris has ever been to the actual southern border.
White House Downer— Blair “yet to concede Wordle” McKee (@BlairDMckee) November 8, 2024
League of Disappointing Gentlemen
Valkyrie II: it’s Not a Sin if it’s Hitler
Weekend at Biden’s#DemocratElectionFlicks
All box office hits. Every one of them.
The Lost Boys #DemocratElectionFlicks pic.twitter.com/tImoWEIcsH— Ken 🍌 (@danic_98) November 8, 2024
Remember when were were told in 2021 that 'the adults are back in charge'?
Yeah, about that. Meet 'the adults.'
We can't wait until these horrible people are ousted from the government.
Red Don#DemocratElectionFlicks pic.twitter.com/grpIQAO6ea— Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) November 8, 2024
That's based. We went from 'Orange Man Bad' to 'Red Don Good' in overwhelming fashion.
White Men Can Jump #DemocratElectionFlicks pic.twitter.com/unzE04uQhR— Jon Awe𝕏ome - Deplorable Garbage 🇺🇸 (@RealStarMan) November 8, 2024
Hey, if Elon Musk can laugh at himself, so can we.
He may not be the best leaper, but we look forward to him slashing all of the waste and inefficiency in the federal government.
Maybe he can borrow a couple of Javier Milei's chainsaws.
#DemocratElectionFlicks— Go Get Your Shine Box-Buff my MAGA Shoes (FTOP_T) (@t_ftop) November 8, 2024
Cackle Hawk (going) Down
Oh, that cackle. We will not miss that cackle.
Ferris Bueller’s D. Emhoff— Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) November 8, 2024
Day of the Cackle
Throw Biden From The Campaign
Hannibal Electoral
Delegate-tessen
Interview With A Talking Point
The Last Walz
#DemocratElectionFlicks https://t.co/kl0LqCfv6N
BOOM. We love all of these, but 'Interview With A Talking Point' might be our favorite.
Harris might be the most rehearsed candidate ever and she still could only speak in meaningless, talking-point word salads whenever she sat down for an interview.
We'll let those Oscar winners have the final word for now, but trust us when we say there were SO many more outstanding movie titles (as well as memes). Check out the hashtag #DemocratElectionFlicks if you want to see more of them.
And thanks to Twitchy favorites The Morning Spew and Lizzy Lou Who for getting another hilarious hashtag game going last night.
Enjoy your weekend, Twitchy readers. We all earned it.
And, by the way, America ... WE ARE SO BACK!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member