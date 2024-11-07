BUTTER Luck Next Time: Joe Scarborough Shows Stunning Ignorance About the Cost of Food (Watch)

Well, it's been an interesting couple of days for the dead media (formerly known as the legacy media) since Donald Trump ran every single swing state to win the 2024 election in overwhelming fashion.

Some, like Joy Reid and Sunny Hostin, have decided to blame white women. Others, like Al Sharpton, chose to wage a race war on Latinos. Stephen Colbert's insightful conclusion was that it is simply Americans who are the problem.

Then there's Joe Scarborough, who seems to want to play all sides. He agreed with Sharpton about blaming those silly brown people, but he also has been admonishing Democrats about their culture war agenda, like men in women's sports. Of course, that argument is so disingenuous as to be laughable. Scarborough himself has attacked conservatives on those same topics. It is reminiscent of how he tried to convince everyone that Joe Biden was 'sharp as a tack,' before Biden's disastrous debate ... then turned around to be at the forefront of saying that Biden had to go.

This morning, however, Scarborough really stepped in it. While trying to downplay the economic issues that drove this election, he cited the cost of butter. And he was SO far off on his estimate that even his wife Mika Brzezinski had to step in to correct him. Watch:

On today's Morning Joe, Scarborough is still trying to square how Kamala Harris lost so bad and was SHOCKED to learn about the high price of groceries.



Scarborough was floored when a friend told him butter was $3 and he almost fell out of his chair when Mika Brzezinski told him… pic.twitter.com/6MelvWoput — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 7, 2024

THREE dollars, Joe? LOL. We're going to take a guess and say that you have never bought your own groceries, or at least not since before you were in Congress.

It was nice of Brzezinski to step in with a FAR more accurate price, but then Scarborough stepped on a rake again, asking, 'What? Is it framed in gold?'

It is a perfect encapsulation of the elitist bubble that the media lives in and why they are dead.

Joe Scarborough doing a perfect impression of Lucille Bluth. https://t.co/uKcxoyG59P pic.twitter.com/HEUzOZkhoi — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) November 7, 2024

Actually, under Kamalanomics, $10 for a banana isn't too far off.

None of these people have shopped for themselves in years, if not decades. https://t.co/Y1A4IqM63U — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 7, 2024

Honestly, we're a little shocked that Brzezinski knew the price. Maybe a production assistant -- someone who probably IS struggling with inflation -- whispered it in her earpiece.

He doesn’t know the cost of butter or groceries just like all those celebrities who endorsed Kamala Harris didn’t know.



Why?



Because they send others out to get it for them.



They all have people who do things for them as they do nothing themselves.



Many do not even write… — Luxurious Riley-Kay | North Carolina (@_xxxrileykay) November 7, 2024

We'll use our oft-repeated phrase and say that it is 'astounding but not surprising' that Democrats and their media lackeys thought celebrity endorsements from the likes of Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, and Eminem were going to be a benefit to her campaign in a horrible economy.

These are the people who she ran her campaign for. https://t.co/aKw8c1ZYDE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 7, 2024

Yep. It was a bubble campaign, connecting only with elitists and 'Blue No Matter Who' voters. The fact that Trump ALSO won the popular vote is all the evidence we need.

So Mika buys his groceries for him? What a handmaid. — BravesFan4Life (@Fan4Braves) November 7, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHA.

She will be issued her robe and simple from the Trump administration on January 21.

Apparently Joe's personal shopper never bothered to tell him the price of things. https://t.co/6dwXi3gxCW — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 7, 2024

30yrs ago, frauds and liars like this were fired and sent into professional exile. https://t.co/kPEGbVQsJf — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) November 7, 2024

We don't think they will be fired (though layoffs are a real possibility), but whether they like it or not, they HAVE been exiled.

To Hades.

My dude, I literally bought those freaking cheap Imperial sticks because my budget couldn't take real butter this week. It's insane. Now imagine what it is like for those trying to make and sell cakes. https://t.co/nxi1Pnejul — Sarah (@sarah_wxtx) November 7, 2024

This is true. While Brzezinski's cited price of $7 for a pound of butter is more accurate, that is the price for bargain brands.

Small businesses using butter and other goods for cooking and baking have been completely crippled by inflation.

Milk is almost $7 pic.twitter.com/TYYUYc1ULg — ☘️Tabatha- SSG Ginger 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) November 7, 2024

It's insane. And they have the gall to tell us that it's a good economy, we just don't 'perceive' it that way.

Joe Scarborough thinks it’s “reductive” to care about your own economic status and be concerned about inflation.



The elites are stunningly out of touch. Not even living in the same galaxy as the rest of us. https://t.co/Qj3QkhsfNs — It’s Ma’am, PhDelightful 🇺🇸 (@ItsGoneAwry) November 7, 2024

This is an important note that we haven't mentioned yet about this clip. The pure condescension in Scarborough's voice about actual voter concerns is so revealing. Not in a good way.

As James Carville once famously said, 'It's the economy, stupid.

LOL.

Watch the dead media very closely over the coming weeks. Especially people like Scarborough who loves to dip into both sides from the top of the fence.

They will try to lie to us again. Just like when they said that they never pushed 'Russia collusion' non-stop for years. Just like when they tried to claim that they weren't behind the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story. Just like they are now saying that 'no one was forced to get the COVID vaccine.'

Just like ... just like ... just like ...

They'll do this because they think they can win people's trust back if they just lie some more.

But no matter how often they try to tell us that they never said the things that they said, moments like Joe Scarborough not knowing the cost of butter (not being even CLOSE) and being dismissive of how much Americans are hurting will always reveal who they truly are.