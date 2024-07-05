'Incredible'! Here's the Evolution of Joe Scarborough's Biden Spin (Up to This Morning)

If you're keeping track of the evolving spin about President Biden, things have gone from "Joe's sharp as a tack, full of vim and vigor and even younger staffers have trouble keeping up with his exhausting schedule" to "I don't care if Biden's comatose he's still better than Trump" in record time.

The Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin is one of those people:

Spicy summary[UPDATED]: 1. A comotose Biden would be FAR better than the dangerous, vengeful Trump with criminal immunity; 2. the election is not about Biden v Trump, but democracy v. tryanny of MAGA and its court jesters 3. If Biden cannot muster the wherewithal to turn the… — Jen "I dissent " Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 4, 2024

Out: Biden's sharp as a tack.

In: So what if Biden's not all there and can only function between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. he's still better than Trump.

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough has also been spotted having quite a narrative evolution when it comes to Biden's condition. Here's where the trail led over the last few months up to this morning, via @WesternLensman:

Joe Scarborough, a few months ago: Biden is better than he’s ever been.



Joe Scarborough, post-debate: Thank God it’s June, we have time to replace him. This is the last chance.



Joe Scarborough, now: Everyone slow down, it’s only July. There is plenty of time.



Incredible. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/AqdefetDkX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 5, 2024

The evolution of the media's Biden spin has been something else.

If you’ve ever doubted our media is a DNC propaganda arm , doubt no more 🙄 https://t.co/dVsrIBlySh — McPatriot🇺🇸 (@McPatriot2021) July 5, 2024

And no outlet brings on the propaganda quite like MSNBC.