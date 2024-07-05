'Incredible'! Here's the Evolution of Joe Scarborough's Biden Spin (Up to This Morning)

Dem Sen. Bob Casey's Staffer Did NOT Want This Reporter Asking About Biden's...
Doug P.  |  10:00 AM on July 05, 2024
Meme screenshot

If you're keeping track of the evolving spin about President Biden, things have gone from "Joe's sharp as a tack, full of vim and vigor and even younger staffers have trouble keeping up with his exhausting schedule" to "I don't care if Biden's comatose he's still better than Trump" in record time. 

The Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin is one of those people:

Out: Biden's sharp as a tack.

In: So what if Biden's not all there and can only function between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. he's still better than Trump.

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough has also been spotted having quite a narrative evolution when it comes to Biden's condition. Here's where the trail led over the last few months up to this morning, via @WesternLensman: 

The evolution of the media's Biden spin has been something else.

And no outlet brings on the propaganda quite like MSNBC.

